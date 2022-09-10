ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota outlasts Stockton after close first half

By Regan Holgate
STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Dakota Indians improved their record to 2-1 Friday night by defeating the Stockton Blackhawks in NUIC action 34-20. Adrian Arellano had a big night for Dakota He rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown on only six carries. He also caught three passes for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.

Thomas Bowman added 80 yards rushing on 19 carries and one touchdown. Kaidyn Niedermeier rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown. Stockton got 112 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Karl Hubb.

For highlights watch the media player above.

