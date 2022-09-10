Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 to Introduce a Haunted Dutton: Brandon Sklenar Cast as Harrison Ford’s TV Nephew
The Dutton family tree sprouted another branch on Thursday when Paramount+ announced that Brandon Sklenar has been tapped to play Spencer Dutton in Yellowstone’s second spinoff, 1923. How, exactly, does the character fit in with the Duttons of the early 20th century? Spencer, the streamer explains, is the nephew of Harrison Ford’s Jacob and the brother of Hightown vet James Badge Dale’s John Sr. He also comes with some heavy baggage, having borne witness to the horrors of World War I. If Sklenar looks familiar, it might be from his guest appearances on Westworld or The Offer (the Godfather bio-drama in...
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Blumhouse Television Ups Chris Dickie to Head of Development and Programming (EXCLUSIVE)
Blumhouse Television has promoted Chris Dickie to executive vice president of development and programming, Variety has learned exclusively. A five-year veteran of the Jason Blum-founded company, Dickie oversees a team of eight working on current and development across ongoing and limited series, domestic and international, television movies and streaming features, animation and podcasts. “Chris Dickie has consistently proven to be a creative and strategic executive possessing great instincts for material and the EQ essential for being a leader at Blumhouse,” Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television, said. “I have full confidence in his ability to lead the team as we steer...
People Are Sharing The Best Advice Their Abuelas Ever Gave Them, And There Are Some Great Lessons On Life And Love
There's a reason they say, "Respect your elders." They're filled with wisdom.
