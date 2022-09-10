At just 10 years of age, Dante Aikens, Jr. is well on his way to being one of the next young stars to come out of Washington state. Despite only being in the fifth grade, Aikens is known worldwide with his ability to make three-pointers on the basketball court and throw touchdowns on the football field. A dual-sport athlete, Aikens plays AAU basketball with Seattle Rotary and youth football for the Central District (CD) Panthers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO