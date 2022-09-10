Read full article on original website
seattlemedium.com
Dante Aikens, Jr. Is Top Talent In Football, Basketball And In The Classroom
At just 10 years of age, Dante Aikens, Jr. is well on his way to being one of the next young stars to come out of Washington state. Despite only being in the fifth grade, Aikens is known worldwide with his ability to make three-pointers on the basketball court and throw touchdowns on the football field. A dual-sport athlete, Aikens plays AAU basketball with Seattle Rotary and youth football for the Central District (CD) Panthers.
Venus Williams stops at UW for tennis
SEATTLE — On Tuesday, the University of Washington tennis team got a visit from a tennis legend. Venus Williams was out practicing and hitting with the UW tennis team members. Williams is in town as a special guest speaker at Amazon Accelerate, which is holding its third annual seller...
Huskies Still Middle of Ratings Pack, With Chance to Make Big Move
Saturday's Michigan State game will answer a lot of questions.
q13fox.com
When will Seattle's heavy rain return?
Good Day Seattle's Abby Acone answers the question, "When will heavy rain return?" FOX 13's Brian MacMillan has a look at the seven-day forecast, with thunderstorms expected in the Cascades in the first part of the week.
Tacoma Daily Index
Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.
A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
Eater
A Stoner’s Guide to Dining in Seattle
Every stoner has a favorite food they eat after they smoke weed, based on their personal tastes and the complex ways cannabis affects the appetite, heightens sensations of taste and smell, lowers inhibitions, and sometimes triggers unignorable food cravings. That said, there are certain elements that many popular stoner foods share. Many, like Doritos, nachos, Taco Bell tacos, and chicken nuggets, are crunchy or crispy. Some snacks, like Flaming Hot Cheetos or Takis, are powerfully spicy; others offer lip-pursing sour flavors, like sour Skittles or Sour Patch Kids.
Seattle breaks record for most 90-degree days in a year
SEATTLE — Seattle broke the record for the most 90-degree days in a year on Saturday, when the temperature reached 92 degrees. Saturday's temperature was also a daily record for Sept. 10. There have been 13 days that reached 90 degrees or above in Seattle in 2022, according to...
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tacoma on Tuesday. The crash happened on Pacific Avenue between South 67th Street and South 70th Street at around 4 p.m. The officials stated that two cars and a school bus were involved in the collision. According to the...
masonwebtv.com
Shelton Man Injured in Garbage Truck Rollover
A 56-year-old Shelton man was injured Monday afternoon when the garbage truck he was driving rolled over on Highway 3 near Gorst. The Washington State Patrol says the southbound garbage truck’s right front tire blew out at milepost 35 about 1:30 PM. This blow out caused the driver to lose control of the garbage truck which swerved out of lane 1, into lane 2 and then back into lane 1 before tipping over onto its left side, fully blocking lane 1 and partially blocking lane 2.
The Suburban Times
100 Things to Do in Tacoma Before You Die
Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. Peggy Cleveland is a Steilacoom resident, a local journalist and travel writer. Her newest work is a guide book for visiting the local attractions in the Tacoma area. A book signing event will be held for 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die – on Sunday, September 18 at the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 1801 Rainier Street, Steilacoom.
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Judge Issues Warrant for Father of Missing Girl Oakley Carlson
Andrew Carlson, the biological father of missing 5-year-old girl Oakley Carlson, was labeled a no-show in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 12, in Montesano, for his review hearing for re-arraignment. Carlson, who was released from jail on Aug. 3 following an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to...
This Is Washington's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
thurstontalk.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
Are you ready for beer, the Chicken Dance and more bratwurst that you can eat? It’s Oktoberfest! Time to celebrate with some fun events that will have you dancing and drinking all night. Maybe you just want a place to pick up some great German food. We have that too. Here is where to celebrate 2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
KOMO News
Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8
POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: USS Nimitz on its way
Photographer Lee Hamilton spotted the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier Tuesday morning, passing north by the ferry dock and fishing pier after leaving Bremerton. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first...
seattlemet.com
Where Did Home Prices Fall the Most in Seattle Last Month?
What a difference a few months can make. Back in 2021, we marveled at the unrelenting competitiveness of the local real estate market. Now, housing prices aren't only slowing in year-over-year growth, they're actually falling in some neighborhoods, according to the latest data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. (Rents, we're sorry to say, are still rising.)
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Seattle
The Emerald City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
Evergreen Way shut down for several hours after head-on collision in Everett
A head-on collision between two cars closed down a portion of Evergreen Way in Everett on Wednesday morning, according to the Everett Fire Department. At about 5:30 a.m., Everett police and medics responded to a report of a head-on collision near the corner of Evergreen Way and Southwest Everett Mall Way.
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT closes parts of I-405 this weekend to repair ’15-foot-deep sinkhole’
Husky fans pay attention. You will not want to be using Interstate 405 to the Michigan State game this Saturday, because construction is going to close the freeway south of Bellevue. The Bellevue to Renton corridor is not going to be a good option later this weekend. Contractors need to...
