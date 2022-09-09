ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Florida Cooperative Extension Service in Washington County Offers Home Buyers Education Class on September 9, 2022

By admin
fosterfollynews.net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Former Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief James Seavey Sr’s Name to Be Added to National Firefighter’s Memorial Wall

This week it was announced that a plaque with the name of former Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief James Seavey Sr. will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation memorial wall in Emmitsburg, Maryland. An honored first responder in the greater D.C. area for 42 years and a key member of state, regional, and national fire and rescue organizations, James Perrine Seavey, Sr., passed away September 4, 2018, after a courageous five-year battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Seavey’s death will be considered a line of duty death, with his battle with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma presumed to have been a result of contact with toxic substances during his 42 years of service as a first responder, per the Bethesda Patch.
EMMITSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Washington County, MD
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Daily Voice

Hagerstown Homeowner Suffers Burns To Face, Body Lighting Indoor Fire-Pit

A Maryland woman suffered accidental burns when an indoor fire-pit flashed when she tried to light it in Washington County, state officials said. Members of the Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a home on Plumwood Circle in Hagerstown shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, where there was a reported fire that broke out on a coffee table in the living room.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Race for Frederick County Executive heats up

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — As the November 8th general election approaches, the fight is on for the future of Frederick County. Michael Hough and Jessica Fitzwater are going head to head in hopes of becoming Frederick County’s next top leader. Fitzwater, the democratic nominee says she wants to see more economic growth in […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS News

New branded signage linking battle sites to be installed near South Mountain

-- New signage is set to be installed around South Mountain, site of an 1862 Civil War battle and a forerunner to the bloodiest one-day conflict of the war at Antietam. A new logo that will appear on roadside wayfinding signs is going to be unveiled tomorrow at Shafer Farm in Burkittsville, on the 160th anniversary of the Battle of South Mountain. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is among the elected officials expected to deliver remarks at the event hosted by the organization Preservation Maryland.
BURKITTSVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

8 Best School Districts in Maryland

A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Hud#Home Buyers#Home Care#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Usda Rural Development#Florida Relay Service#Uf Ifas Extension
mocoshow.com

Did you know that you can bike all the way from Montgomery County to Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania without ever leaving a Bike Trail?

Originally published in October 2020, by Tom Merritt. By using both the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail (C&O Canal), as well as the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail (dubbed “America’s Friendliest Long-Distance Rail-Trail”), you can bike all the way from the Southernmost point in Montgomery County all the way to the Steel City without ever needing to bike on a road. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail starts in Georgetown and follows the Potomac River to Cumberland, Maryland. Then the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail goes the rest of the way from Cumberland, making its way past the Mason-Dixon Line, through the Appalachian Mountains and finishing up in Downtown Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Inside Nova

For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River

If you have 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then have yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck, and it's for sale. Scroll...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville hotel

Montgomery County police were called to a hotel in Rockville, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault on Friday afternoon, September 9, 2022. The assault was reported at a hotel in the unit block of Research Court at 4:17 PM Friday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Underage Suspect Apprehended In Frederick County For String Of Home Burglaries: Sheriff

An underage suspect has been apprehended following the investigation into a string of residential burglaries in Maryland toward the end of the summer, authorities announced. In late August and early September, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple residential burglaries in Ijamsville that happened overnight while homeowners were home, according to the agency.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Woman Injured In Fire At Her Home

She was taken to Meritus Medical Center. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A fire at a home Tuesday night in Hagerstown which resulted in one person injured is being labeled accidental. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says fire fighters were dispatched to the 11029 Plumwood Circle at 10:48 PM for a structure fire. . When they arrived, they found the fire was under control. .
HAGERSTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy