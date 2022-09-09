Florida Cooperative Extension Service in Washington County Offers Home Buyers Education Class on September 9, 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
Morgan Messenger
Access gates to Sleepy Creek WMA will stay closed for 2022 season, and into next year
Bright red gates across access roads into various parts of Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management Area will stay closed for the rest of 2022, including the upcoming hunting seasons. DNR officials last week confirmed local rumors that have been circulating about whether the gates would open for fall hunters. During previous...
Augusta Free Press
Frederick County: Potential delays on northbound I-81 due to West Virginia roadwork
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into...
mocoshow.com
Former Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief James Seavey Sr’s Name to Be Added to National Firefighter’s Memorial Wall
This week it was announced that a plaque with the name of former Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief James Seavey Sr. will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation memorial wall in Emmitsburg, Maryland. An honored first responder in the greater D.C. area for 42 years and a key member of state, regional, and national fire and rescue organizations, James Perrine Seavey, Sr., passed away September 4, 2018, after a courageous five-year battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Seavey’s death will be considered a line of duty death, with his battle with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma presumed to have been a result of contact with toxic substances during his 42 years of service as a first responder, per the Bethesda Patch.
wvpublic.org
Eastern Panhandle Rail Transit, Amtrak Set For Suspension During Nationwide Strike
The two largest railroad unions in the country, comprising a total of 57,000 workers, are set to go on strike Friday, prompting a nationwide rail shutdown and a logistics crisis. Some transit services, mostly in and around the Eastern Panhandle, could also be affected. The dispute between the railroad companies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hagerstown Homeowner Suffers Burns To Face, Body Lighting Indoor Fire-Pit
A Maryland woman suffered accidental burns when an indoor fire-pit flashed when she tried to light it in Washington County, state officials said. Members of the Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a home on Plumwood Circle in Hagerstown shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, where there was a reported fire that broke out on a coffee table in the living room.
Race for Frederick County Executive heats up
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — As the November 8th general election approaches, the fight is on for the future of Frederick County. Michael Hough and Jessica Fitzwater are going head to head in hopes of becoming Frederick County’s next top leader. Fitzwater, the democratic nominee says she wants to see more economic growth in […]
CBS News
New branded signage linking battle sites to be installed near South Mountain
-- New signage is set to be installed around South Mountain, site of an 1862 Civil War battle and a forerunner to the bloodiest one-day conflict of the war at Antietam. A new logo that will appear on roadside wayfinding signs is going to be unveiled tomorrow at Shafer Farm in Burkittsville, on the 160th anniversary of the Battle of South Mountain. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is among the elected officials expected to deliver remarks at the event hosted by the organization Preservation Maryland.
8 Best School Districts in Maryland
A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Loudoun Co. Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj dismissed from Scott Smith appeal case
WASHINGTON (7News) — Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj got booted from Scott Smith's appeal in connection to his disorderly conduct conviction after his arrest at a Loudoun County School Board meeting in 2021. Smith said he went to that meeting to observe after his daughter was sexually assaulted...
mocoshow.com
Did you know that you can bike all the way from Montgomery County to Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania without ever leaving a Bike Trail?
Originally published in October 2020, by Tom Merritt. By using both the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail (C&O Canal), as well as the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail (dubbed “America’s Friendliest Long-Distance Rail-Trail”), you can bike all the way from the Southernmost point in Montgomery County all the way to the Steel City without ever needing to bike on a road. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail starts in Georgetown and follows the Potomac River to Cumberland, Maryland. Then the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail goes the rest of the way from Cumberland, making its way past the Mason-Dixon Line, through the Appalachian Mountains and finishing up in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Police seek tips to help solve 2016 cold-case homicide in Franklin County
State Police are continuing to investigate a cold-case homicide out of a Franklin County man, and are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Lee Glenn Johnson, 75, was found dead in the driveway outside of his Fannett Township home on the morning of...
fox5dc.com
In The Courts: Maryland cold case solved 51 years later
An arrest has been made in a 51-year-old cold case in Montgomery County. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3L9mhYr.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tmpresale.com
A Boy Band Christmas at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Charles Town Dec 16, 2022 – presale password
The A Boy Band Christmas pre-sale password everyone has been asking for is available now! Anyone with this presale information will have a great opportunity to buy performance tickets before the public. If you don’t buy your tickets to A Boy Band Christmas’s show in Charles Town, WV during the...
Inside Nova
For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River
If you have 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then have yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck, and it's for sale. Scroll...
Frederick County State's Attorney's Office Not Prosecuting Officers Involved In Fatal Incident
A State's Attorney's Office in Maryland will not be prosecuting a police officer in Frederick for a 2021 fatal incident involving a Taser device, the agency announced.On Nov. 12, 2021, the Frederick Police Department was called to a residence on Greenleese Drive for an individual behaving erratical…
tmpresale.com
Paul Reiser at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Charles Town Jan 21, 2023 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Paul Reiser pre-sale code! During this limited time pre-sale period you have got a good chance to get show tickets before the general public. Don’t miss this terrific chance to go and see Paul Reiser’s show in Charles Town, WV. Here is what we know...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville hotel
Montgomery County police were called to a hotel in Rockville, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault on Friday afternoon, September 9, 2022. The assault was reported at a hotel in the unit block of Research Court at 4:17 PM Friday.
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
Underage Suspect Apprehended In Frederick County For String Of Home Burglaries: Sheriff
An underage suspect has been apprehended following the investigation into a string of residential burglaries in Maryland toward the end of the summer, authorities announced. In late August and early September, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple residential burglaries in Ijamsville that happened overnight while homeowners were home, according to the agency.
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Woman Injured In Fire At Her Home
She was taken to Meritus Medical Center. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A fire at a home Tuesday night in Hagerstown which resulted in one person injured is being labeled accidental. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says fire fighters were dispatched to the 11029 Plumwood Circle at 10:48 PM for a structure fire. . When they arrived, they found the fire was under control. .
Comments / 0