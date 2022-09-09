Iris Irene Parrish , 76 of Bonifay, Florida went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2022, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Iris was born on August 18, 1946, in Chipley, Florida. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was of the Baptist faith. Most of all, she loved her family and friends dearly. Iris will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

