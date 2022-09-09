ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, FL

Iris Irene Parrish, 76 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on September 12, 2022, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Iris Irene Parrish , 76 of Bonifay, Florida went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2022, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Iris was born on August 18, 1946, in Chipley, Florida. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was of the Baptist faith. Most of all, she loved her family and friends dearly. Iris will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
BONIFAY, FL
Florida Department of Transportation Warns of Traffic Lane Shifts on Hwy 77 in Washington County, Florida

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14:. • State Road (S.R.) 77 traffic will shift to the new southbound lanes just south of the Washington County line to approximately .25 miles north of Crystal Lake Drive in preparation for Mechanically Stabilized Earth wall construction. The traffic shift will be in place for approximately eight months.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Steven Baxter and Margaret Melzer Smith for Burglary, Concealment/Destruction of Evidence

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, around 4:55 a.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of a burglary on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. Steven Baxter was arrested and charged in this case on Thursday, Aug. 12. The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division continued following various leads in reference...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

