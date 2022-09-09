Read full article on original website
Iris Irene Parrish, 76 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on September 12, 2022, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Iris Irene Parrish , 76 of Bonifay, Florida went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2022, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Iris was born on August 18, 1946, in Chipley, Florida. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was of the Baptist faith. Most of all, she loved her family and friends dearly. Iris will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Tyler Matthew Erickson, 17 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on September 12, 2022
Tyler Matthew Erickson age 17 of Bonifay, passed away on September 12, 2022. Tyler is the son of Clint and Misty Erickson. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at the Holmes County High School Gym in Bonifay. Funeral will follow at 11:30AM...
John Lamar Corley, Sr., 84 of Panama City, Florida Passes on September 2, 2022
It is with heavy hearts the family of John Lamar Corley, Sr., age 84, announce his passing on September 2, 2022, after a short illness. John was born in Bay County on February 17, 1938. He graduated from Bay High School in 1956. He married his sweetheart Lana Brock in 1963.
Florida Department of Transportation Warns of Traffic Lane Shifts on Hwy 77 in Washington County, Florida
Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14:. • State Road (S.R.) 77 traffic will shift to the new southbound lanes just south of the Washington County line to approximately .25 miles north of Crystal Lake Drive in preparation for Mechanically Stabilized Earth wall construction. The traffic shift will be in place for approximately eight months.
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Steven Baxter and Margaret Melzer Smith for Burglary, Concealment/Destruction of Evidence
On Saturday, April 16, 2022, around 4:55 a.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of a burglary on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. Steven Baxter was arrested and charged in this case on Thursday, Aug. 12. The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division continued following various leads in reference...
