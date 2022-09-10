ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillman Valley, IL

Cardinals dominate Oregon in the Valley to stay undefeated

By Regan Holgate
 5 days ago

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Stillman Valley Cardinals continued their undefeated streak with a 41-6 win over Oregon Friday night.

Senior Jory Spain carded three touchdowns while rushing for 70 yards to help edge out the Hawks. Porter Needs also rushed for three touchdowns and 178 yards.

Stillman Valley moves to 3-0, while the Hawks go to 1-2.

