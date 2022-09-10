Read full article on original website
DIY Photography
DJI announces Osmo Action 3 with dedicated portrait mode and battery that operates in extreme temperatures
GoPro isn’t the only camera brand to announce a new action camera today. DJI also launched its Osmo Action 3. Coincidence? Conspiracy theorists might say yes, but honestly, who knows? What we do know is that this is a very decent upgrade from the Osmo Action 2, with plenty of new features to sink your teeth into.
DIY Photography
Westcott introduce the world’s smallest 60w Bi-colour COB LED continuous light
Westcott has recently announced the L60-B Bi-Color COB LED (60W), a continuous light for photographers and videographers who need both power and transportability. The new light is apparently 20% lighter than any other COB LED currently available. Sized at just 3.2 by 3.2 by 5.5 inches and weighing 1.45 lb, it still packs quite a punch.
