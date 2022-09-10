ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum (ETH) on PoS Already Under 51% Attack: Investor Jason Williams

Jason Williams warns about "51% attack on ETH 2.0" Community concerned about centralization of post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) Prominent investor and writer Jason A. Williams, a founding partner of Morgan Creek Digital Assets, slams the decentralization of the soon-to-be post-Merge Ethereum (ETH). Jason Williams warns about "51% attack on ETH 2.0"
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert, Predicts Pullback for BTC and ETH As Merge Draws Near

A popular crypto analyst who is building a following with timely Bitcoin calls is warning traders that both BTC and Ethereum (ETH) could be setting up for a leg down. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 338,100 Twitter followers that while Bitcoin managed to put together a decent bounce from around $18,500 on September 7th, he believes that BTC’s short-term upside is limited and that the king crypto could be looking at a trip back down to $20,000.
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Amazon offers a diverse business model and robust financial results. The company is already very large and continues to grow at an impressive speed. You can start here and then build your portfolio around the Amazon keystone. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4

Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
