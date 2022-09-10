Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) on PoS Already Under 51% Attack: Investor Jason Williams
Jason Williams warns about "51% attack on ETH 2.0" Community concerned about centralization of post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) Prominent investor and writer Jason A. Williams, a founding partner of Morgan Creek Digital Assets, slams the decentralization of the soon-to-be post-Merge Ethereum (ETH). Jason Williams warns about "51% attack on ETH 2.0"
Even Google is counting down the hours to the end of ethereum GPU mining
This week, the second largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, is set to transition to a new mining process that will no longer rely on warehouses of energy-hogging GPUs. This process will consume 99.95% less energy than before, according to etherium.org (opens in new tab), a website funded by the Ethereum Foundation. The...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Steep Rally for Ethereum, Names One Altcoin That Could Erupt Next Bull Market
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for Ethereum (ETH) against both the US dollar and Bitcoin (BTC). The pseudonymous crypto strategist known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 535,400 Twitter followers that Ethereum looks poised for a strong rally as it threatens to take out its diagonal resistance on the lower timeframes.
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert, Predicts Pullback for BTC and ETH As Merge Draws Near
A popular crypto analyst who is building a following with timely Bitcoin calls is warning traders that both BTC and Ethereum (ETH) could be setting up for a leg down. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 338,100 Twitter followers that while Bitcoin managed to put together a decent bounce from around $18,500 on September 7th, he believes that BTC’s short-term upside is limited and that the king crypto could be looking at a trip back down to $20,000.
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It
Amazon offers a diverse business model and robust financial results. The company is already very large and continues to grow at an impressive speed. You can start here and then build your portfolio around the Amazon keystone. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4
Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
Anant is one of the heirs to Ambani's $93.3-billion fortune, along with his sister Isha and brother Akash. The beach-side mansion is located in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial archipelago. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc...
Comments / 0