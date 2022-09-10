Read full article on original website
Arizona Sees Record Number of Jobs in the State
The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) revealed Monday that efforts to work with companies and bring jobs to Arizona have paid off, resulting in the most jobs seen by the organization in a single year. “For the second year in a row, Arizona economic development efforts broke records. During the 12-month...
Grassroots Groups Pressure Arizona Officials to Follow 110 U.S. Counties and Not Use Voting Machines
Voters concerned about election fraud are increasing the pressure on public officials to take additional steps during elections this year to provide additional security, including counting ballots by hand instead of using electronic voting machines for tabulation. Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jim O’Connor sent all Arizona county election officials and sheriffs a letter on August 30 urging the change, and now grassroots organizations are following up with their own campaign.
Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
Arizona GOP Slams Maricopa County Attorney Candidate Julie Gunnigle for Anti-Police Stance
The Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) released a statement Tuesday slamming Maricopa County Attorney (MCA) Democratic candidate Julie Gunnigle for an “anti-cop attitude” and hiring staff members who have previously opposed police. “Violent crime is on the rise across Arizona as a direct result of Democratic Leadership at the...
September 15, 2022
The West Virginia legislature approved a sweeping measure Tuesday that would allow abortion only in cases of medical emergencies, rape, and incest. The bill (HB 302) passed in the state Senate, 22-7 and the state House, 77-17, and has been sent to the desk of Governor Jim Justice (R-WV). A...
Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50
Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
State Flags to Fly at Half-Mast to Honor Loss of Arizona Former Mine Inspector Joe Hart
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) announced that all flags at state buildings would fly at half-mast on Tuesday following the Sunday passing of former State Mine Inspector and Representative Joe Hart. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Arizona Representative and State Mine Inspector Joe Hart,” Ducey said....
Lawsuit Filed Against Arizona Department of Education over LGBTQ Chat Rooms for Youths
Arizona citizen Peggy McClain recently filed a lawsuit against the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) Superintendent Kathy Hoffman because of LGBTQ-focused chat rooms available on the ADE website where youths can speak to adults about sex and gender identity. “She’s in an office to protect children and to guide children...
Katie Hobbs’ Education Plan Bashes School Vouchers
Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, running for Arizona’s highest office, released an education plan that bashes school vouchers and calls for tighter restrictions on charter schools. “Katie continues to oppose the universal expansion of school vouchers. As governor, she will work to roll back universal vouchers, which the...
Lake Asks Debate Commission to Extend Deadline for Hobbs to Accept Invitation
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake is continuing her onslaught of opponent Katie Hobbs, the Democrat secretary of state, who is refusing to debate. The saga, which has been taking place for weeks, has mostly revolved around Hobbs’ unwillingness to share a stage with Lake. Last week, as...
Katie Hobbs Officially Declines to Debate Kari Lake
After the Arizona Clean Elections Commission rejected Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ proposal for dueling town halls with Republican gubernatorial opponent Kari Lake, Hobbs has officially declined a formal debate. “We must respectfully decline the invitation,” said a statement from the Hobbs campaign. “Secretary Hobbs remains willing...
