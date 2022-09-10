Read full article on original website
laurenscountysports.com
Raiders take another shot at home-field, or any, win
Three of Laurens County’s four football teams won last week. I think the same will be true this week. Even when evenly matched teams play, football has become a volatile game. Close games are rare. Last week’s overtime game between Laurens-Chapman and Presbyterian-VUL are the only close ones this year, defining “close” as less than 14 points.
laurenscountysports.com
Terriers unable to stop PC soccer streak
SPARTANBURG – In the 80th minute, Presbyterian’s Vidar Ragnarsson headed in a Niklas Hoener corner kick to give the undefeated Blue Hose a 3-2 victory over Wofford on Tuesday night. Gerard Lopez and Nile Nguidjol also scored. “Our guys have found different ways to win this season,” Presbyterian...
Grovetown’s Reid named to ESPN Top 60 for 2024
GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF) – Grovetown junior Derrion Reid sets the bar extremely high for himself, last year he helped the Warriors to their first ever state basketball title in school history and Columbia County. He averaged 10 points and started 30 games for the star-studded Warriors team as a sophomore. He is now seeing his […]
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Chapman has online-only ticket policy
Chapman High School is not selling tickets at the gate for Friday night’s football in Inman. All tickets are sold online. The Panthers have won the past four games against the Red Devils, the 27-26 verdict being Clinton’s only loss in the 2021 regular season. Here’s the link....
laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose Blurbs: PC golfers take 3rd
Led by 9th-place Jack Wofford, Presbyterian finished 3rd as a team in the Golfweek Fall Challenge at True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island on Tuesday. The Blue Hose finished the three rounds with a score of 844 (-20) after finishing with a 3rd-round score of 284 (-4). Jacksonville State...
WRDW-TV
Referee shortages in the region are impacting high school sports
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Week five of Under the Lights is just a few days away. Before you can fill the stands and the players kick into action, there has to be one key piece in place... referees. Finding them is an issue starting to affect our local games. Glascock...
laurenscountysports.com
LA's Bertoli named week's best
Senior Clarence Bertoli, who shredded Oakbrook Prep for 213 total yards in Laurens Academy’s 50-30 victory, is this week’s Player of the Week, as selected by the Laurens County Touchdown Club. Bertoli had 12 catches for 176 yards and 4 touchdowns on the night. He averaged 14.7 yards...
WLTX.com
South Carolina eyes an upset of top-ranked Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is a high noon showdown Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina hosts top-ranked Georgia in the SEC opener for both teams. The defending national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford from the Southern Conference. While Georgia was playing, the Gamecocks were headed back to Columbia after a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
FOX Carolina
Former Clemson Tiger joins police department
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tayquon Johnson, a former Clemson Tiger, who is known for making his mark both on and off the field, has joined the Laurens Police Department. “He has an empathy level like no other,” Chief Keith Grounsell told FOX Carolina. “His passion is to help people. He made that very clear from day one.”
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of penalty
Jeremy Clements Racing won its appeal Tuesday of an L2-level penalty levied by NASCAR officials following the No. 51 Chevrolet’s victory last month at Daytona International Speedway.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
Not everyone is happy about growth in North Augusta
North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- The city of North Augusta is experiencing a burst of growth with lots of new development going up near Exit 5 off I-20. Many people are taking to social media, criticizing city council over this fast paced growth. NewsChannel 6 reached out to City Councilman Eric Presnell to find out how […]
wfxg.com
Change anticipated for the Lamar Building in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It’s known as one of downtown Augusta’s most prominent buildings and soon it could see big changes. With a developer on board, the estimated $12M plan appears to be in action. You may know the Lamar Building by its towering heights, or by its...
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia-South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia-South Carolina state line, officia...
Woman makes a pizza run, wins $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a brief trip to pick up pizza for dinner led to her winning a $50,000 lottery jackpot. The Swansea woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she had just picked up some pizza for her family's dinner when she decided to stop into the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea to buy a couple of $2 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off tickets.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
WJCL
Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns
BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
WYFF4.com
Porch pirates caught on camera taking packages from South Carolina home
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a homeowner caught a woman on camera stealing packages from her porch. The video above shows the woman getting out of her car and taking the packages from two different porches. The incident report says it happened about 3:30...
