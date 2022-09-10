Read full article on original website
Week 4 4A/5A Preview
This week’s game of the week is Boiling Springs at Greer. The Bulldogs fell to Hillcrest in a game that was close for a half, before the Rams exploded after halftime. Greer fell to Byrnes but hung around until the end before losing 23-14. Greer’s defense was able to hold an explosive Byrnes offense in check last Friday, and Boiling Springs doesn’t have nearly the firepower of the Rebels. Offensively the Jackets have found some balance with the run game and quarterback Josh Runion. This game should be close, but I like Greer to make enough plays down the stretch to come away with the win.
laurenscountysports.com
Terriers unable to stop PC soccer streak
SPARTANBURG – In the 80th minute, Presbyterian’s Vidar Ragnarsson headed in a Niklas Hoener corner kick to give the undefeated Blue Hose a 3-2 victory over Wofford on Tuesday night. Gerard Lopez and Nile Nguidjol also scored. “Our guys have found different ways to win this season,” Presbyterian...
Clemson picks up new commitment
Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new verbal commitment Tuesday. Devin Parks -- a class of 2023 outfielder from Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, S.C.) -- announced his (...)
Swinney Implores the Tiger Fans to Show Up Saturday
If the Tigers are to win their 18th straight night game, Swinney believes they will need a crowd.
Spanning the County: Chapman has online-only ticket policy
Chapman High School is not selling tickets at the gate for Friday night’s football in Inman. All tickets are sold online. The Panthers have won the past four games against the Red Devils, the 27-26 verdict being Clinton’s only loss in the 2021 regular season. Here’s the link....
Blue Hose Blurbs: PC golfers take 3rd
Led by 9th-place Jack Wofford, Presbyterian finished 3rd as a team in the Golfweek Fall Challenge at True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island on Tuesday. The Blue Hose finished the three rounds with a score of 844 (-20) after finishing with a 3rd-round score of 284 (-4). Jacksonville State...
LA's Bertoli named week's best
Senior Clarence Bertoli, who shredded Oakbrook Prep for 213 total yards in Laurens Academy’s 50-30 victory, is this week’s Player of the Week, as selected by the Laurens County Touchdown Club. Bertoli had 12 catches for 176 yards and 4 touchdowns on the night. He averaged 14.7 yards...
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
Former Tiger trades pads for badge
A former Clemson football player has traded his pads for a badge. Former Tiger lineman Tayquon Johnson has recently become a member of the Laurens Police Department.
Anderson Motor Speedway crowns season champions
There were two winners in Limited Late Model competition at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina on Friday night. Ralph Carnes crossed under the checkered flag ahead of R.A. Brown to score the 40-lap Championship Night feature victory. Behind him, Justin Sorrow crossed the finish line in fifth, wrapping...
Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wade Hampton Blvd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a busy highway Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving on Wade Hampton Boulevard, turned left onto a private driveway, and was hit by a motorcyclist.
Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
1 dead in head-on crash in Anderson Co.
One person died in a head-on crash just before noon Wednesday in Anderson County.
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
Coroner responding to deadly crash in Pendleton
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a deadly crash in Pendleton. The crash happened on Wednesday just before noon on Liberty Highway near Allgood Road, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol said the road is blocked in this area. At...
Man dies after tractor overturns in Cherokee Co.
A Cherokee County man died Tuesday evening when the tractor he was operating overturned.
