This week’s game of the week is Boiling Springs at Greer. The Bulldogs fell to Hillcrest in a game that was close for a half, before the Rams exploded after halftime. Greer fell to Byrnes but hung around until the end before losing 23-14. Greer’s defense was able to hold an explosive Byrnes offense in check last Friday, and Boiling Springs doesn’t have nearly the firepower of the Rebels. Offensively the Jackets have found some balance with the run game and quarterback Josh Runion. This game should be close, but I like Greer to make enough plays down the stretch to come away with the win.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO