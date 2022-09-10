Read full article on original website
Related
Car stuck in rushing water rescued in Mohave County
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue performed a swift water rescue at the Sacramento Wash on Oatman road in Golden Valley, Arizona,
Mohave Daily News
City left without power for 90 minutes
NEEDLES — A powerful storm Sept. 4 left residents of Needles without power for 90 minutes and caused considerably longer outages in other parts of the Tri-state. City Manager Rick Daniels was in Atlanta over the weekend to watch the University of Oregon play the University of Georgia in football, but as he was making his way back home late on Sept. 4, he was told to take an alternate route because there were washouts along U.S. Highway 95 heading toward Needles.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Two days of Pro-Rodeo action￼
KINGMAN – Come and enjoy the upcoming Kingsmen GCPRA Rodeo located at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Friday, Sept 23, gates open at 4 p.m. and rodeo starts at 6 p.m. Keep your ticket stubs and enjoy the outdoor post Rodeo Dance planned to run till midnight! Saturday, Sept. 24, Slack starts at 9 a.m. Gates then re-open at 2 p.m. and Rodeo starts at 4 p.m. The Kingsmen again will keep the ticket prices low: adults ages 17 to 64, $15; veterans and seniors 65 and older, $12; children ages 7 to 16, $10; children under age 6 free with paying adult. The Kingsmen are a group of local businessmen dedicated to the preservation of our area’s ranching and rodeo western heritage. For more information contact:Brian Demaria at 928-530-7171, email kingsmenrodeo@yahoo.com, or visit kingsmenrodeo.org/.
Woman killed in Arizona over 50 years ago could be identified through DNA
KINGMAN, Ariz. (KLAS) — Investigators could be closer to identifying a woman who was killed in Arizona over half a century ago thanks to DNA analysis. The victim, known as Jane Doe, was found next to a dirt road two miles east of US Highway 93 on Hackberry Road outside of Kingman in 1971 and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mohave County police find human remains in wash area near Golden Valley
On Monday, at approximately 4:02 PM, detectives responded to a call about a possible human skull being located in the wash area in the 2700 block of North Ligurta Road.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Adoption dogs will be at county fair￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter is still experiencing over crowded conditions. More and more animals are surrendered daily. Friends of the Mohave County Animal Shelter will have dogs available for adoption at the Mohave County Fair; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Sept. 15 – 17.
fox10phoenix.com
Human remains found in Mohave County wash, sheriff says
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after Mohave County authorities say human remains were found in a Golden Valley wash. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says detectives were notified just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 that a "possible human skull" was found in a wash area near Ligurta Road and Unkar Drive.
Mohave Daily News
Learn the Beat: Students absorb CPR instruction
BULLHEAD CITY — After learning and practicing the proper procedures for hands-only chest compression CPR, Fox Creek Junior High eighth-grader Katherine Santana swore off of going anywhere or doing anything that might require her to use the techniques. “It hurt my hands,” Santana said after getting instruction and supervision...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mohave Daily News
T-birds take consolation at Havasu tournament
LAKE HAVASU CITY — The Mohave High School varsity volleyball team won the consolation championship round of the Mary Jo Goldey invitational tournament hosted by Lake Havasu High School last weekend. The Thunderbirds notched several wins, including against teams such as Needles High, Agua Fria High and Kofa High....
Arizona Capitol Times
Longtime Kingman politician, former mine inspector Joe Hart dies at 78
Former Arizona Mine Inspector and lawmaker Joe Hart passed away on Sunday at age 78, surrounded by family. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol Times’ subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience of successful Arizonans with a subscription today.
SignalsAZ
Isco Industries Grows at Kingman Industrial Park
In 2019, Isco Industries worked with the City of Kingman Economic Development Team to purchase roughly 6.36 acres adjacent to their current facility as part of a storage yard expansion. This expansion would provide Isco with the space needed for a future expansion of its current facility in the coming years. Fast forward to 2022 and Isco has broken ground on an approximately 40,000 sq. ft. addition, almost doubling its size.
ABC 15 News
Two killed in plane crash east of Kingman
SELIGMAN, AZ — Two people have died after a plane crash Tuesday morning, just east of Kingman after their plane went off radar, according to officials. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of a missing aircraft in a remote area north of Seligman, Arizona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arizona storm causes a blackout, leaving residents vulnerable to nearly triple-digit heat wave
Crews were scrambling Monday to repair 50 power poles toppled by a wind storm in Bullhead City, resulting in a blackout for most of its 40,000 residents. Officials in the northwestern Arizona city said a storm packing wind gusts of 60 mph hit around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There were no...
Mohave Daily News
With rail strike looming, Amtrak suspends route that runs through Needles, Kingman
NEEDLES — With a potential strike threatening to shut down America’s rail freight service, Amtrak took a pre-emptive move Tuesday, announcing that several of its long-distance passenger routes have been canceled for today and Thursday. The Southwest Chief, a line that runs between Chicago and Los Angeles and...
Missing Kingman man found dead after weeks-long search
KINGMAN, Ariz. — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of 49-year-old Justin Pardun-Dobson after his body was discovered Friday afternoon. Detectives with the sheriff's office were called to the 3600 block of Lum Avenue in Kingman for a body that had been discovered in a maintenance hole in the alleyway.
Mohave Daily News
Body of missing Kingman man found
KINGMAN — The body of a Kingman man missing for more than two weeks was discovered Friday afternoon with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office launching an investigation into his death. Justin Pardun-Dobson, 49, was last seen by family members on Aug. 25 and was reported missing to authorities on...
Mohave Daily News
Cold case revisited
KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is hoping that advances in DNA technology will help identify the victim of a 1971 homicide that has remained unsolved for more than 50 years. The sheriff's office Special Investigations Unit is partnering with Othram Inc., a U.S. forensic genealogy corporation, to...
Mohave Daily News
1,099 new COVID cases in county in last 35 days
BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county in a 35-day period between Aug. 3 and Wednesday. The department also reported 17 deaths blamed on the virus during that timeframe. In its monthly update on...
'Mummified' body found in Arizona home as police investigate burglary
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Bullhead City police reported finding a "mummified" body inside a home that was being burglarized over the weekend. The remains of a person were found in the bathtub of a home in the 100 block of Palm Avenue after police were dispatched to the residence Saturday morning to investigate a burglary.
California teen dies after being pulled from under pontoon boat; 6-foot waves reported at Lake Havasu
Three boats sunk and authorities rescued "multiple boaters" as a big storm struck Lake Havasu on Sunday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). A female teenager from California died in one of the incidents.
Comments / 0