KINGMAN – Come and enjoy the upcoming Kingsmen GCPRA Rodeo located at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Friday, Sept 23, gates open at 4 p.m. and rodeo starts at 6 p.m. Keep your ticket stubs and enjoy the outdoor post Rodeo Dance planned to run till midnight! Saturday, Sept. 24, Slack starts at 9 a.m. Gates then re-open at 2 p.m. and Rodeo starts at 4 p.m. The Kingsmen again will keep the ticket prices low: adults ages 17 to 64, $15; veterans and seniors 65 and older, $12; children ages 7 to 16, $10; children under age 6 free with paying adult. The Kingsmen are a group of local businessmen dedicated to the preservation of our area’s ranching and rodeo western heritage. For more information contact:Brian Demaria at 928-530-7171, email kingsmenrodeo@yahoo.com, or visit kingsmenrodeo.org/.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO