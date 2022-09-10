Carlos Alcaraz made jaws drop with his blistering play; Frances Tiafoe made fans roar by staying with him for as long as he could

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following is Roger Federer's letter in which the 20-times Grand Slam champion announced he would retire from the sport after the Laver Cup this month:. Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you.

