nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN WATERS EDGE CONDOMINIUMS
(Newark, DE, 19702) On Wednesday September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:29 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive – Waters Edge Condominiums in reference to a single vehicle collision. When officers and fireboard personnel arrived at...
firststateupdate.com
firststateupdate.com
Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Newark-Area Officer-Involved Shooting
New Castle Count Police Detectives have arrested a 30-year-old Philadelphia woman who was involved in a shooting that occurred on September 9, 2022, at Hunters Crossing Apartments in Newark, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Monday, September 12, 2022, Portia Herndon, was charged with one count of attempted...
WDEL 1150AM
Second fatal shooting in Wilmington this week kills 19-year-old man
A 19-year-old man is dead following the second fatal shooting in Wilmington in 26 hours. Wilmington Police said the man was shot at about 5:38 p.m. near the 900 block of North Spruce Street in the East Side neighborhood of Wilmington on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was taken to...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Single-Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Tuesday morning. On September 13, 2022, at approximately 6:14 a.m., a white 2020 Ram 3500 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 just south of U.S. Route 202 (Concord Pike) through a construction zone, where the leftmost lane of I-95 was closed. For unknown reasons, the Ram entered into the closed lane and collided with several construction barrels. The truck continued southbound, struck a road sign, and entered into the access point to the construction zone. The front of the Ram then collided with a slipform paver, where it came to rest and caught fire.
fox29.com
Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
nccpdnews.com
WGMD Radio
Dover Man Arrested in 4 Armed Robberies in Dover
A Dover man has been arrested after four armed robberies within the past week. Dover Police say the robberies occurred Saturday, September 3rd in the parking lots at the Burlington Coat Factory, One Stop, and Club Apartments. The final robbery occurred on September 11th at the Lake Club Apartments. Each...
firststateupdate.com
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle - area woman assaulted during home invasion
New Castle County Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery at the Pine Valley Apartments near the 13/40 split. A 51-year-old woman told police that someone who was armed with a gun forced his way through her apartment door shortly before 6:00 p.m. Monday, assaulted her and stole some cash. The woman needed hospital treatment and was later released.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Assaulted At Gunpoint During New Castle Home Invasion
On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers arrived and contacted...
fox40jackson.com
Delaware woman critically wounded by police after she shot a 26-year-old
A woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her, authorities said. The armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night, the New Castle County police department said in a news release.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Vehicle Into A Tree In Newark, One Trapped
At around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon rescue crews respond to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive in Newark for reports of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle into a tree and confirmed that one patient was trapped. Command requested assistance from an additional rescue truck and asked Trooper 4 to land nearby.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Two Felony Burglary Suspects Caught With The Goods, Released On Unsecured Bond
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 04:30 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Palermo Drive – Pine Woods Townhouses in reference to a burglary investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said when officers arrived, they contacted the...
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle shooting leaves man hospitalized
A 25-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot in New Castle Friday night. Officers found the victim around 6:30 p.m. when they responded to a "shots fired" report on Carvel Avenue in New Castle Crossing. The victim had been shot in the leg, and was in stable condition when...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Shot In Hares Corner-Area On Sunday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 8:52 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Route 273 and North Dupont Highway (Route 13) for a reported shooting. Prior to their arrival, the victim entered the McDonalds, located at 101 South Dupont Highway, New Castle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Troopers located the 29-year-old male victim of New Castle who was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.
