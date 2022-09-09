ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

cune.edu

Back half of lineup keys win in fall opener at Bethel

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. – The depth of the Concordia University Men’s Tennis team made the difference on Tuesday (Sept. 13) afternoon as the Bulldogs began the fall portion of the 2022-23 season. The Concordia players earned wins in both singles and doubles as part of the 4-3 team triumph at Bethel College in a match played in North Newton, Kan. Two Bulldogs made their collegiate debuts on the court.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Simonetti rakes in third career GPAC weekly award

SEWARD, Neb. – In three starts this season, Federico Simonetti has come through with three shutouts. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the Concordia University Men’s Soccer goalkeeper was recognized as the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player of the Week. The native of Crema, Italy, reeled in the same award on Aug. 30 and has collected three GPAC weekly honors in his career.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Dawgs complete unbeaten nonconference season with rout of Bethany

SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia University Women’s soccer team showed on Tuesday (Sept. 13) that it could handle success with maturity. Fresh off a road win over an NAIA top 25 opponent, the Bulldogs returned home to rout Bethany College, 4-0, on a muggy evening in Seward. Three Concordia players found the back of the net at least once while a strong collective defensive effort resulted in the team’s third clean sheet of 2022.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Bulldogs reside in tie for third after two rounds at Siouxland Invite

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Jacob Woodmancy remained hot on Monday (Sept. 12) as the Concordia University Men’s Golf team competed near the top of the standings at the Siouxland Invite. With 36 of 54 holes in the books, the Bulldog ‘A’ squad is tied for third out of 15 teams in the field that navigated The Ridge Golf Club in Sioux Center, Iowa. The 10 Concordia golfers combined to shoot 16 rounds in the 70s on the first of two days of the tournament co-hosted by Dordt and Northwestern.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Bulldog Weekly Report (Sept. 13)

Bulldog Athletic Association Member (BAAM) Athletes of the Week. A junior from Kimberly, Idaho, Nelson helped the Bulldogs place second as a team at the Fort Hays State Shoot this past weekend. He totaled 98/100 in trap, 89/100 in doubles trap and 91/100 in sporting clays. Female: Kierstynn Garner, Soccer.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Ward honored as GPAC Defensive Player of the Week

SEWARD, Neb. – The shutout of a nationally ranked opponent paved the way for Concordia University Women’s Soccer goalkeeper Kalie “Rocket” Ward to be named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Tuesday (Sept. 13). Ward is the first Bulldog keeper to garner the conference weekly defensive award since Lindsey Carley in November 2020. Ward helped Concordia (4-0) to road wins last week over Graceland University (Iowa) and No. 25 Benedictine College (Kan.).
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Successful nonconference season concludes with grind-out win

SEWARD, Neb. – The formula was similar to the one used three days earlier by the Concordia University Men’s Soccer team: get a PK goal from Carlos Orquiz and shut the opponent out. This time around, a second goal provided some breathing room as the Bulldogs defeated Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference foe Bethany College (Kan.), 2-0, on a warm Tuesday (Sept. 13) night inside Bulldog Stadium. Matt Schultz also notched a goal that was set up by Orquiz.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Four freshmen make debuts as Bulldogs edged by Threshers

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. – Four new Bulldogs got their feet wet on Tuesday (Sept. 13) as the Concordia University Women’s Tennis team opened the fall portion of the 2022-23 schedule at Bethel College. The host Threshers rallied back from a doubles deficit with four singles wins and came away with the team decision, 4-3, in North Newton, Kan. The Bulldogs were edged despite reigning victorious at the Nos. 1 and 2 doubles spots.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Red hot Dawgs seek to remain unbeaten versus Bethany, Mount Marty

SEWARD, Neb. – A chance to complete an undefeated run through the nonconference portion of the schedule is at stake this week for the red-hot Concordia University Women’s Soccer team. The Bulldogs enjoyed a 2-0 week against Heart of America Athletic Conference opponents in Graceland University (Iowa) and No. 25 Benedictine College (Kan.). Those results have pushed Head Coach Thomas Goines’ squad to 4-0. That unblemished mark will be put to the test against Bethany on Tuesday and Mount Marty on Saturday.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

All seven Bulldogs earn medals in program's first-ever competition

OLATHE, Kan. – For the first time in program history, Concordia Lifting Sports competed in an official collegiate event. All seven Bulldogs who entered the Kansas Open Championships hosted by MidAmerica Nazarene University emerged with medals on Saturday (Sept. 10). Four of those Concordia student-athletes placed first among college lifters at the open event: Mary Berris (49 kg), Emily Guter (87+ kg), Kayleigh Maloney (64 kg) and Mitch Meyers (81 kg).
SEWARD, NE
247Sports

Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did

Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
LINCOLN, NE
cune.edu

Bulldogs place second at Fort Hays State Shoot as Owens makes debut

HAYS, Kan. – The debut as head coach for Dylan Owens arrived this past weekend (Sept. 10-11) as Concordia Shooting Sports entered 24 individuals into competition at the Fort Hays State University Fall Intercollegiate Shoot. With a combined 1,591 total targets cracked by the top five Bulldogs, Concordia placed second high overall out of 10 teams present at Hays City Sportsmen’s Club in Hays, Kan. Fifth-year student-athlete Wyatt Hambly finished one target off an individual title.
SEWARD, NE
247Sports

Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing

The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday

Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska

Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
LINCOLN, NE

