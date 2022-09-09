Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cune.edu
Concordia University, Nebraska recognized in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings
Concordia University, Nebraska recognized in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings. U.S News & World Report today released its 2022-2023 best college rankings, which includes 1,500 colleges and universities across the country. Concordia University, Nebraska was recognized by U.S. News & World Report in three categories.
cune.edu
Back half of lineup keys win in fall opener at Bethel
NORTH NEWTON, Kan. – The depth of the Concordia University Men’s Tennis team made the difference on Tuesday (Sept. 13) afternoon as the Bulldogs began the fall portion of the 2022-23 season. The Concordia players earned wins in both singles and doubles as part of the 4-3 team triumph at Bethel College in a match played in North Newton, Kan. Two Bulldogs made their collegiate debuts on the court.
cune.edu
Simonetti rakes in third career GPAC weekly award
SEWARD, Neb. – In three starts this season, Federico Simonetti has come through with three shutouts. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the Concordia University Men’s Soccer goalkeeper was recognized as the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player of the Week. The native of Crema, Italy, reeled in the same award on Aug. 30 and has collected three GPAC weekly honors in his career.
cune.edu
Dawgs complete unbeaten nonconference season with rout of Bethany
SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia University Women’s soccer team showed on Tuesday (Sept. 13) that it could handle success with maturity. Fresh off a road win over an NAIA top 25 opponent, the Bulldogs returned home to rout Bethany College, 4-0, on a muggy evening in Seward. Three Concordia players found the back of the net at least once while a strong collective defensive effort resulted in the team’s third clean sheet of 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cune.edu
Bulldogs reside in tie for third after two rounds at Siouxland Invite
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Jacob Woodmancy remained hot on Monday (Sept. 12) as the Concordia University Men’s Golf team competed near the top of the standings at the Siouxland Invite. With 36 of 54 holes in the books, the Bulldog ‘A’ squad is tied for third out of 15 teams in the field that navigated The Ridge Golf Club in Sioux Center, Iowa. The 10 Concordia golfers combined to shoot 16 rounds in the 70s on the first of two days of the tournament co-hosted by Dordt and Northwestern.
cune.edu
Bulldog Weekly Report (Sept. 13)
Bulldog Athletic Association Member (BAAM) Athletes of the Week. A junior from Kimberly, Idaho, Nelson helped the Bulldogs place second as a team at the Fort Hays State Shoot this past weekend. He totaled 98/100 in trap, 89/100 in doubles trap and 91/100 in sporting clays. Female: Kierstynn Garner, Soccer.
cune.edu
Ward honored as GPAC Defensive Player of the Week
SEWARD, Neb. – The shutout of a nationally ranked opponent paved the way for Concordia University Women’s Soccer goalkeeper Kalie “Rocket” Ward to be named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Tuesday (Sept. 13). Ward is the first Bulldog keeper to garner the conference weekly defensive award since Lindsey Carley in November 2020. Ward helped Concordia (4-0) to road wins last week over Graceland University (Iowa) and No. 25 Benedictine College (Kan.).
cune.edu
Successful nonconference season concludes with grind-out win
SEWARD, Neb. – The formula was similar to the one used three days earlier by the Concordia University Men’s Soccer team: get a PK goal from Carlos Orquiz and shut the opponent out. This time around, a second goal provided some breathing room as the Bulldogs defeated Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference foe Bethany College (Kan.), 2-0, on a warm Tuesday (Sept. 13) night inside Bulldog Stadium. Matt Schultz also notched a goal that was set up by Orquiz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cune.edu
Four freshmen make debuts as Bulldogs edged by Threshers
NORTH NEWTON, Kan. – Four new Bulldogs got their feet wet on Tuesday (Sept. 13) as the Concordia University Women’s Tennis team opened the fall portion of the 2022-23 schedule at Bethel College. The host Threshers rallied back from a doubles deficit with four singles wins and came away with the team decision, 4-3, in North Newton, Kan. The Bulldogs were edged despite reigning victorious at the Nos. 1 and 2 doubles spots.
KETV.com
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
cune.edu
Red hot Dawgs seek to remain unbeaten versus Bethany, Mount Marty
SEWARD, Neb. – A chance to complete an undefeated run through the nonconference portion of the schedule is at stake this week for the red-hot Concordia University Women’s Soccer team. The Bulldogs enjoyed a 2-0 week against Heart of America Athletic Conference opponents in Graceland University (Iowa) and No. 25 Benedictine College (Kan.). Those results have pushed Head Coach Thomas Goines’ squad to 4-0. That unblemished mark will be put to the test against Bethany on Tuesday and Mount Marty on Saturday.
cune.edu
All seven Bulldogs earn medals in program's first-ever competition
OLATHE, Kan. – For the first time in program history, Concordia Lifting Sports competed in an official collegiate event. All seven Bulldogs who entered the Kansas Open Championships hosted by MidAmerica Nazarene University emerged with medals on Saturday (Sept. 10). Four of those Concordia student-athletes placed first among college lifters at the open event: Mary Berris (49 kg), Emily Guter (87+ kg), Kayleigh Maloney (64 kg) and Mitch Meyers (81 kg).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
Wisconsin offers three-star athlete Caleb Benning from Nebraska
The Wisconsin Badgers are the latest school to offer 2024 athlete Caleb Benning out of Omaha, Nebraska.
cune.edu
Bulldogs place second at Fort Hays State Shoot as Owens makes debut
HAYS, Kan. – The debut as head coach for Dylan Owens arrived this past weekend (Sept. 10-11) as Concordia Shooting Sports entered 24 individuals into competition at the Fort Hays State University Fall Intercollegiate Shoot. With a combined 1,591 total targets cracked by the top five Bulldogs, Concordia placed second high overall out of 10 teams present at Hays City Sportsmen’s Club in Hays, Kan. Fifth-year student-athlete Wyatt Hambly finished one target off an individual title.
Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing
The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday
Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska
Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
Comments / 0