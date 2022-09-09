SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Jacob Woodmancy remained hot on Monday (Sept. 12) as the Concordia University Men’s Golf team competed near the top of the standings at the Siouxland Invite. With 36 of 54 holes in the books, the Bulldog ‘A’ squad is tied for third out of 15 teams in the field that navigated The Ridge Golf Club in Sioux Center, Iowa. The 10 Concordia golfers combined to shoot 16 rounds in the 70s on the first of two days of the tournament co-hosted by Dordt and Northwestern.

SEWARD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO