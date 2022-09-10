Khamzat Chimaev’s talent and physical tools can’t be called into question, but what transpired outside of the octagon during UFC 279 fight week can’t be ignored. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the insanity from his perspective from this past Friday heading into UFC 279 and the event itself as a whole, and answers a lot of question in regards to Chimaev’s future after badly missing weight for his scheduled main event bout with Nate Diaz, and his dominant submission win of new opponent Kevin Holland on Saturday. Additionally, listener questions include thoughts on a potential Chimaev vs. Colby Covington fight, Nate Diaz’s future after defeating Tony Ferguson, Li Jingliang’s rising stock despite a split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez, Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, and more.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO