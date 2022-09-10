Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva have intense faceoff at press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the media at the end of the press conference for their boxing showdown on Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena. The young upstart and former boxing champ meet in a 187-pound catchweight fight contested over eight rounds.
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 8 results: 5 more, including ‘best female knockout’ in DWCS history, headed to UFC
Five more fighters, including a fighter hailed by UFC President Dana White as the “best female knockout in Contender Series history,” are UFC-bound after DWCS Season 6, Week 8. Of all those to receive UFC contracts, the most obvious pick, according to White, was Bruna Brasil, who lit...
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva defends Paul brothers: ‘These kids opened the door for everybody’
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva isn’t carrying the MMA community on his shoulders when he meets influencer turned boxer Jake Paul. If anything, Silva credits Paul and his older brother Logan Paul for helping guys like him find a new avenue for fighting. On Oct. 29, he’ll face Jake Paul and get another chance to do what he loves.
MMA Fighting
‘There’s no way that was not intentional’: Title fight ends in controversy after alleged uncalled fouls in Canada
Brazilian atomweight Elisandra Ferreira is protesting her championship loss to Anastasia Nikolakakos after three alleged uncalled fouls in the co-main event of Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship 2 in Calgary, Canada, on Aug. 27. Ferreira met Canada’s undefeated Nikolakakos for a 105-pound belt and she is accusing the local...
MMA Fighting
MMA Rankings, September 2022: How long can Leon Edwards reign atop the welterweight division?
In the ever-shifting MMA landscape, ranking the world’s greatest fighters might seem like a fool’s errand, but that’s exactly we’ve set out to do with the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. Here, our esteemed panel sorts out the movers and shakers from every division to provide you with the most definitive list of the best fighters on the planet.
MMA Fighting
Flyweight champion Liz Carmouche, Juliana Velasquez set to rematch at Bellator 289
Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez will run it back for the Bellator flyweight championship in the co-main event of Bellator 289 on Dec. 9, promotion officials confirmed to MMA Fighting. The event will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville and feature Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello for...
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 8 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the eighth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
MMA Fighting
Matchroom exec Eddie Hearn picks Jake Paul to beat Anderson Silva
Matchroom Sports Chairman Eddie Hearn once stood next to Jake Paul and told the YouTuber turned boxer, in so many words, that he wasn’t that good. That was a whole fourth months ago, when Paul was Hearn’s brief promoting partner in a lightweight boxing title fight between his boxer, multi-division champ Katie Taylor, and Paul’s in Amanda Serrano. Hearn told Paul he would never be a world champion boxer.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Khamzat Chimaev after wild UFC 279? Tanner Boser joins the show
Khamzat Chimaev’s talent and physical tools can’t be called into question, but what transpired outside of the octagon during UFC 279 fight week can’t be ignored. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the insanity from his perspective from this past Friday heading into UFC 279 and the event itself as a whole, and answers a lot of question in regards to Chimaev’s future after badly missing weight for his scheduled main event bout with Nate Diaz, and his dominant submission win of new opponent Kevin Holland on Saturday. Additionally, listener questions include thoughts on a potential Chimaev vs. Colby Covington fight, Nate Diaz’s future after defeating Tony Ferguson, Li Jingliang’s rising stock despite a split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez, Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, and more.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Gennadiy Golovkin, Cory Sandhagen, Eddie Hearn, and Daniel Rodriguez
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Intro and straight into your questions with the latest edition of On The Nose.
MMA Fighting
Andre Pederneiras advises Jose Aldo to retire, but expects former champion to finish contract at UFC 283
Jose Aldo will likely enter the octagon for the final time on Jan. 21 to compete at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, his longtime manager and coach Andre Pederneiras told Combate. Pederneiras confirmed that the former two-time UFC featherweight champion has only one bout left on his contract...
MMA Fighting
Robert Whittaker accepts Khamzat Chimaev’s offer to train: ‘We can hunt bad guys together’
Robert Whittaker feels that he and Khamzat Chimaev could be a potential dynamic duo. Following his dominant first-round submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279, Chimaev was asked about his thoughts on a potential fight with Whittaker if he were to move up to middleweight. “Borz” said that he likes Whittaker and would like to train with him rather than compete against him, mostly because the former middleweight champion hasn’t said anything bad about him, and would prefer to fight those Chimaev feels has talked trash about him.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Tyron Woodley talks starring in ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5, Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva and more
On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley joins the show to catch up with everything he’s been doing lately including a starring role in Cobra Kai season 5. Woodley will reveal how he landed his role in the hit Netflix...
MMA Fighting
Li Jingliang details backstage melee that led to UFC 279 press conference cancellation: ‘Complete chaos’
Li Jingliang had a front-row seat to the chaos that led to the cancellation of UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference. The incident unfolded on the Thursday ahead of UFC 279 and involved Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, Nate Diaz, and members of their respective teams. UFC president Dana White said an altercation between Holland and Chimaev was the initial spark for the situation, which then erupted into a much larger fracas that forced White to cancel the press event “for everybody’s safety.” Clips have since trickled out of the melee, and on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour, Jingliang gave his first-hand account of what he saw.
MMA Fighting
Brendan Schaub responds to ‘dummy’ Dana White: ‘You’re a low budget Vince McMahon’
Brendan Schaub issued a fiery response to Dana White’s rant about a UFC 279 conspiracy theory he and UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich floated about the promotion’s role in the last-second headliner shakeup. White initially took aim at Miletich after Tuesday’s Contender Series event, saying the ex-UFC...
MMA Fighting
Manager: Anthony Joshua agrees to terms to fight Tyson Fury on Dec. 3
A fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is getting closer to reality. On Tuesday, Joshua’s management team 258 MGT took to social media to reveal that terms were agreed upon from their side this past Friday to face Fury on Dec. 3, but that the fight is not done just yet. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the talks were stopped out of respect.
MMA Fighting
Robbery Review: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Li Jingliang at UFC 279
Few things infuriate MMA fans more than a fight being scored incorrectly, though the term “robbery” tends to be thrown around carelessly and is often steeped in bias. With Robbery Review, we’ll take a look back at controversial fights and determine whether the judges were rightly criticized for their decision or if pundits need to examine their own knee-jerk reactions.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier: Tony Ferguson is ‘done’ after UFC 279 loss, calls veteran ‘a shell of himself‘
Daniel Cormier doesn’t see Tony Ferguson’s losing streak ending anytime soon should he continue to compete. UFC 279 provided the MMA world with one of the most unforgettable fight weeks in recent memory. From press conference shenanigans and weight misses to fight changes, there was a little bit of everything. On fight night, fans were left with a matchup that’s been a long time coming, seeing Ferguson square off with Nate Diaz.
MMA Fighting
DWCS 6, Week 8 video: Bruna Brasil starches Marnic Mann with head-kick knockout
Bruna Brasil continued the trend of head-kick knockouts with a second-round stoppage of Marnic Mann at DWCS Season 6, Week 8. Brasil landed a picture-perfect shot on the overmatched Mann at the 4:33 mark of the middle frame at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Check out the stoppage above, and...
MMA Fighting
MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings, September 2022: Khamzat Chimaev smashes his way into top 20
Welcome to the latest update to the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound rankings, where every month our esteemed panel sort through the noise to answer one question: Who are the best overall male and female MMA fighters in the world?. How did the past six weeks affect the global pound-for-pound landscape? Let’s...
