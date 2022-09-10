ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

luxury-houses.net

This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury

The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
DEL MAR, CA
danapointtimes.com

Local Organizations Invite South County Community for Coastal Cleanup Day Events

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.
DANA POINT, CA
Surfline

California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins

Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
danapointtimes.com

RJ Lewy Remembered as Avid Sailor, Philanthropist

RJ Lewy Remembered as Avid Sailor, Philanthropist
DANA POINT, CA
danapointtimes.com

GALLERY: Ocean Institute Celebrates 38th Annual Maritime Festival

GALLERY: Ocean Institute Celebrates 38th Annual Maritime Festival
DANA POINT, CA
CBS LA

New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County

A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
SEAL BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Flash Flood Warnings issued for Southland by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings for Southern California Sunday. The warning means that a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warned area. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood after heavy rain.For San Bernardino, Highland, and Crestline, the warning is until 9:15 p.m. Sunday.Other Flash Flood Warnings issued Sunday by the NWS include: Highland, Lake Arrowhead, and Running Springs until 9:00 p.m. Lake Elsinore, Lakeland Village and Canyon Lake until 8:30 p.m.Riverside County until 7:15 p.m.A flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains through Monday night, impacting the Antelope Valley,...
CRESTLINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Valley Roadrunner

DUI Checkpoint scheduled for Thursday

The California Highway Patrol (CHP), Oceanside Area, will be deploying a driving under the influence (DUI) safety checkpoint on Thursday, September 8, 2022, somewhere within the unincorporated area of Valley Center. The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by numerous CHP Officers who are highly trained in the detection of alcohol and / or drug impaired drivers. Officers will also be equipped with handheld breath testing devices which provide an accurate measure of blood-alcohol concentration of suspected drunk drivers. Offenders will be processed at the checkpoint and booked at the Vista Detention Facility.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
kgoradio.com

Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’

As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

Helicopter video shows devastation of Fairview Fire in Hemet, California

Aerial coverage from KTLA’s helicopter showed the deadly Fairview Fire as it destroyed structures, including several homes, in outskirts of Hemet, California on Monday. The fire had burned 5,000 acres and was only 5% contained as of Wednesday morning. Several thousand homes have been under mandatory evacuation orders since Monday afternoon when the fire first […]
HEMET, CA

