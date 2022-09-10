Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
Rosendin Renewable Energy Group Recognized as Industry LeaderLaura SlawnyAnaheim, CA
Yelp reviewers rated this gut-loving Costa Mesa, California restaurant the third best in AmericaEllen EastwoodCosta Mesa, CA
Related
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
luxury-houses.net
This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury
The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
danapointtimes.com
Local Organizations Invite South County Community for Coastal Cleanup Day Events
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Surfline
California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins
Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLA.com
Winds topple trees as Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay hits Southern California; Cities take precautions against flooding
Areas of Southern California have been seeing the impacts of the former Tropical Storm Kay, as several trees have been toppled by high winds and some areas are using sand bags in an attempt to thwart floods. As forecasters predicted, the storm is becoming less organized as it weakens, and...
Rain from Tropical Storm off Coast Arrives in Long Beach
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: As Tropical Storm Kay made its way into the Pacific Ocean, Southern California was impacted by rainfall on Friday, Sept. 9,… Read more "Rain from Tropical Storm off Coast Arrives in Long Beach"
danapointtimes.com
RJ Lewy Remembered as Avid Sailor, Philanthropist
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Tropical Storm Kay moves in, bringing rain, flood concerns as heat wave subsides
Southern California's weeklong heat wave is finally waning now that Tropical Storm Kay has covered the region with clouds and rain.
RELATED PEOPLE
danapointtimes.com
GALLERY: Ocean Institute Celebrates 38th Annual Maritime Festival
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
Multiple Flash Flood Warnings issued for Southland by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings for Southern California Sunday. The warning means that a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warned area. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood after heavy rain.For San Bernardino, Highland, and Crestline, the warning is until 9:15 p.m. Sunday.Other Flash Flood Warnings issued Sunday by the NWS include: Highland, Lake Arrowhead, and Running Springs until 9:00 p.m. Lake Elsinore, Lakeland Village and Canyon Lake until 8:30 p.m.Riverside County until 7:15 p.m.A flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains through Monday night, impacting the Antelope Valley,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
El Segundo Declares State Of Emergency Over Lingering Effects Of Massive Sewage Spill
More than a year after the Hyperion wastewater treatment plant spilled 17 million gallons of raw sewage, residents are still smelling foul odors.
Valley Roadrunner
DUI Checkpoint scheduled for Thursday
The California Highway Patrol (CHP), Oceanside Area, will be deploying a driving under the influence (DUI) safety checkpoint on Thursday, September 8, 2022, somewhere within the unincorporated area of Valley Center. The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by numerous CHP Officers who are highly trained in the detection of alcohol and / or drug impaired drivers. Officers will also be equipped with handheld breath testing devices which provide an accurate measure of blood-alcohol concentration of suspected drunk drivers. Offenders will be processed at the checkpoint and booked at the Vista Detention Facility.
2nd earthquake in two days hits Southern California; 3.0 quake reported off L.A. coast
The Los Angeles area was rattled by another earthquake Sunday morning – the second in as many days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck at 6:11 a.m. and was centered approximately 2 miles west of Manhattan Beach at a depth of 11.8 kilometers. No damage was reported. “Airport operations staff […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgoradio.com
Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’
As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
Crews Reach 40% Containment of 28,000-Acre Fairview Fire As Some Evacuees Cleared to Return
Rain generated by the remnants of Hurricane Kay helped firefighters slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire near Hemet Friday. The assist from the weather allowed authorities to reach 40% containment of the blaze, burning southeast of Hemet. By 8 p.m. Friday, officials said the fire had grown to 28,307 acres.
Helicopter video shows devastation of Fairview Fire in Hemet, California
Aerial coverage from KTLA’s helicopter showed the deadly Fairview Fire as it destroyed structures, including several homes, in outskirts of Hemet, California on Monday. The fire had burned 5,000 acres and was only 5% contained as of Wednesday morning. Several thousand homes have been under mandatory evacuation orders since Monday afternoon when the fire first […]
Comments / 0