UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for house fire near 17th/Kenyon
Leslie September 13, 2022 (12:10 pm) I live across the street from this house. Want to give a HUGH shout out to Seattle Fire Dept. It was amazing to watch their response. They arrived in full force, deployed comprehensive resources efficiently, and just took care of it. It was frightening to watch how guickly the fire escalated. But SFD’s response was equally aggressive & coordinated, & best of all, EFFECTIVE.
FOLLOWUP: 26th/28th/Andover/Yancy protected bike lane complete
First, six years of RVs … then, eco-blocks … now, a protected bike lane. SDOT says the bike lane installed from SW Andover and 26th to Yancy/Avalon is complete, now that the post installation is complete. The announcement to what had been dubbed the “SW Andover Collaboration Team,”...
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REOPENING: Timing notes and final touches
Odd son September 12, 2022 (5:02 pm) SDOT assured me that all signage will return to 35th at Fauntleroy and SW Avalon Way. Please be on the look out if you are new to W Seattle or you have gotten in the habit of making left turns where they will soon be illegal. A lot of traffic will be in the area once the bridge opens and it will help everyone if traffic flows safely and smoothly.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Back-to-school Wednesday; 4 days until West Seattle Bridge reopens
Mostly sunny, high around 70 predicted . *Seattle Public Schools starts the new year today, one week late, after educators voted to suspend their strike. Be mindful of school buses, as well as students walking, rolling, and riding. Reminder – five West Seattle schools have speed-enforcement cameras, as listed here.
PHOTOS: ‘Casting call’ day for community video shoots commemorating West Seattle Bridge reopening
12:02 PM: That was the scene a short time ago at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, as people started gathering to participate in the first of four shoots as part of the community-planned video to commemorate the West Seattle Bridge reopening, as announced earlier this month. If you’d like to be in it, there are three more stops today with video director Ryan Cory – if you can get to any of them, the plan is:
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 12 notes
(Osprey fishing in late August, photographed by Danny McMillin) Here’s what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and previews:. SPRAYPARK OPEN: Wading pools have closed for the season but Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale will be open 11 am-8 pm, every day through Sunday.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white pickup
Last night our truck was stolen from the Gatewood neighborhood. The truck was parked at SW Austin Street and 41st Ave SW. The truck is white and a 2003 Ford F250 Super Duty with a Pennsylvania license plate. Police incident number 2022-244409. The truck was stolen at 2:22 am on...
FOUND DOG: 46th/Stevens – September 12, 2022 12:55 pm
This dog has been hanging out in my backyard for a good 30 minutes and now is hanging on the porch with me. We are at 46th and Stevens. Small white dog with black spots. 206-372-6565. There was one other dog with him, who is black, but has since run...
BIZNOTE: Pharmaca sets West Seattle closing date
Grateful to Pharmaca WS September 13, 2022 (4:09 pm) Oh noooooooo!!! What happened? Pharmaca is amazing and wonderful. Very sad to say farewell to this store and very kind pharmacists. Fiz September 13, 2022 (4:13 pm) 😢. Joan September 13, 2022 (5:09 pm) That’s terrible news. They were a unique...
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound
(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 17 notes for today/tonight
(Cormorant, photographed by Rainer Klett) Here’s what you should know about, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: 9 am-6 pm today, Duwamish Head‘s famous lock-studded fence will be the pickup/dropoff spot for equipment and bags for your DIY cleanup. STUDENT MEAL PICKUP:...
METRO: Here’s what else is changing for West Seattle buses, besides return to high bridge
On Sunday Monday*, Metro buses – along with other vehicles – return to the West Seattle Bridge after 2 1/2 years. But that’s not the only change for West Seattle Metro riders starting this weekend. Saturday (September 17th) brings the almost-fall twice-annual service change, when schedules are revised system-wide. This time, dozens of West Seattle trips will be cut, as Metro continues struggling with staffing. Here are the planned changes:
COUNTDOWN: 3 days until first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop
Seems like a fitting way to celebrate what’s supposed to be one last day of bridgelessness – travel around the peninsula to meet and buy from West Seattle artists! More than 90 are participating in the first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop, which we’ve been telling you about for a while. Here’s the latest from organizers:
FOLLOWUP: Closed structure at Alki Playground removed, won’t be replaced before school rebuild
2:19 PM: Thanks for the tips and photos. The closed/fenced-off play structure at Alki Playground has been removed. Seattle Parks had said they’d do that before the start of the school year; the educators’ strike apparently bought them some extra time. The play structure was taken out of service in early August; Parks told us afterward that a “safety inspection revealed a major structural issue with the wood decking.” At the time, they hadn’t decided what would happen once it was removed – whether it would be replaced before Alki Elementary closed next year for its rebuild – so we have an inquiry out to see if that decision’s been made yet, and will update when we hear back.
FLU SHOTS: Weekend clinics planned at four schools in West Seattle, starting Sunday
Planning on getting a flu shot? Weekend vaccination clinics are planned at three West Seattle schools in the next month-plus. Here’s the announcement:. Seattle Visiting Nurse Association will offer 28 weekend flu shot clinics at 14 school sites for staff, students, families, and the community from September 16-October 23, 2022 (including 3 sites in West Seattle, as shown below). Sign up for an appointment at: https://www.seattleschools.org/departments/health-services/flu-clinics.
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Award-winning authors @ C&P Coffee
Not watching the Seahawks-Broncos game? Here’s an option – award-winning West Seattle authors Lyanda Lynn Haupt (seated) and Donna Sandstrom are reading and signing their books at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) right now, until about 8:30 pm. It’s in celebration of both having been chosen as finalists for this year’s Washington State Book Awards, as noted in the event announcement. This is the first of three author events in West Seattle this week, as previewed here.
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: No classes Tuesday; district says ‘several key proposals’ resolved
As striking Seattle Education Association members picketed for a fourth day, those from schools around north West Seattle joined for one big noontime march starting outside West Seattle High School. At this point, it appears Tuesday will be a fifth day of picketing – Seattle Public Schools has officially canceled classes for the day, while citing progress in a statement this afternoon:
ARTISTS! West Seattle Garden Tour ‘s annual competition is on
Summer’s not officially over yet … but the √West Seattle Garden Tour is looking ahead to next summer already, starting with its annual art competition. Here’s the invitation:. In addition to supporting non-profit organizations, the West Seattle Garden Tour provides an opportunity for local artists to...
VIDEO: City early-education leaders mark new school year with West Seattle visit
As preschoolers arrived today for the second day of the school year at the Community School of West Seattle, they had a special entourage of greeters – from the Seattle Preschool Program (SPP) and the city Department of Education and Early Learning. CSWS, which is at 22nd/Roxbury, was one of six recipients of SPP grants for facility improvements. The school received $109,000 for a plumbing overhaul and playground improvements that will enable kids to play outside year-round. The visitors took the opportunity to celebrate the start of the levy-funded SPP’s eighth year – it’s grown from fewer than 300 students citywide in 2015 to more than 2,100 this year. DEEL director Dr. Dwane Chappelle spoke briefly, as did CSWS’s interim executive director Rebecca Lane (second from left):
