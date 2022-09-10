Read full article on original website
Longtime Westmont restaurant to close: 'This place is an icon'
On Tuesday, loyal patrons of the Crystal Bohemian Restaurant flocked to the eatery in hopes of enjoying one final meal. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
Ad from Sept 1974 in Chicago. Any of these restaurants still around?
I'm shocked that Ron of japan Is still there and in the same spot!. But "The Matterhorn" restaurant on 123rd & Lagrange in Palos got changed to an Irish spot called Hackney's, and has now been demolished and rebuilt to a Wu's House asian restaurant.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure
Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
London House Chicago Will Host Its Annual All-Day “Forever Summer Party” Next Week
Summer is coming to an end and with it rooftop season. Those blissful warm evenings are giving way to chilly nights which means it’s time to see out summer with something special before we begin frolicking in all the fall fun. Luckily enough, London House Chicago is hosting its annual “Forever Summer Party” offering guests the chance to celebrate summer 2022 while enjoying unmatched sweeping views of the Magnificent Mile downtown area and the Chicago River from its iconic rooftop. The all-day soiree will kick off at 11 am on Wednesday, September 21, up on the esteemed luxury lifestyle hotel’s 22nd floor and finish at midnight. Save the Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21 for our Forever Summer Event. Enjoy all day drink features, 25% off lunch from 11a-2p, Live DJs, swag bags, and more! #ItStartsHere #LHRooftop pic.twitter.com/IMANRx2tJV
positivelynaperville.com
Art Talk – Riverwalk Fine Art Fair: One of the best in the country
Naperville Art League’s Riverwalk Fine Art Fair (RFAF) has been in the spotlight since its launch in 1985. In its inaugural year, the fair gained international attention when it became the site of a reenactment of Georges Seurat’s Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte as orchestrated by the League, several local businesses, community members, and a theatrical company.
conceptcarz.com
Mecum Gone Farmin' Presents: The George & June Schaaf Tractor & Truck Museum Auction in Frankfort, Illinois
Tractors, Trucks, Road Art, Toys and Dolls to be Auctioned Live September 30-October 1. Walworth, WI –– Vintage tractor collectors are counting down the hours in great anticipation of the historic offering of The George & June Schaaf Tractor & Truck Museum slated for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 on-site at the museum in Frankfort, Illinois. With just a few weeks remaining before the 70 vintage tractors and trucks, 400 Road Art & Relics and 1,000 Toys and Dolls cross the auction block at no reserve, both the Mecum team and eager bidders everywhere are gearing up for the sale of this exceptional private collection containing some of the most unique and rare prairie tractors available anywhere.
Arlington Heights officials assure residents they're taking Bears project slowly, carefully
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said there’s a long way to go with the project, though the village is off to a great start. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
947wls.com
American Girl Doll based their newest historical doll on a 6th Grader from Hinsdale
Say hello to Claudie Wells, American Girl’s newest, “historical character,” doll. She also happens to be based on a 6th grader from a Chicago suburb…. Claudie is modeled after 11-year-old Rio Lewis, a 6th grader from Hinsdale. She’s more than just student though, Lewis is an actress who has appeared on HBO Max’s “South Side,” a competitive dancer, and a musician who plays the trumpet.
959theriver.com
LIV Golf Tour is coming to Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove this weekend…
Although there’s a bit of controversy about LIV golf, they are certainly providing a unique opportunity to Golf fans. You could spend up to $5,000 dollars for the Club 54 Premium Weekend just to hang out with some of your favorite Super Stars of the game. The lowest ticket price I found was $49 for ground passes but you have to check out the upgraded experiences. It’s crazy.
959theriver.com
Metra Cancels Several Routs Starting Thursday Night
FILE - In this April 23, 2008 file photo, a Metra commuter train passes through a railroad crossing in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. U.S. Rep. Daniel Lipinski, D-Ill., says public transit agencies nationwide are being targeted with questionable lawsuits by "patent trolls" that are squeezing settlements out of financially strapped public entities unable to mount legal defenses. Lipinski says at least 20 public transit agencies, including the Chicago area's Metra, have been targeted. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
A Two-Day Chicken Wing Block Party Is Coming To Chicago In October
Get ready for something you didn’t know you needed– A chicken wing party! WingOut Chicago is back this October 1st and 2nd bringing the classic chicken wing block party back for another year of fun. The event will feature live music, 20 varieties of chicken wings, and a competition judged by none other than Hot One’s Sean Evans! Experience all-you-can-eat wings in one location with every variety available from classic buffalo to honey chili, jerk, wood smoked, Umami, spicy garlic, and more. The local party is in thanks to Green Curtain Events and will feature plenty of local favorites available to try. ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans makes his return as a judge for the pannel as the wing competition takes place on October 2nd. The event itself is free as the street festival is available for all to enjoy but anyone wanting to enjoy wings and drinks must buy a ticketed package in order to enter the food court.
buildingupchicago.com
With caissons in the ground, it’s pile-driving time at RIU Plaza Hotel
Yes, caissons are done, but not foundation work, on the RIU Plaza Hotel site at 150 East Ontario in Streeterville. W.E. O’Neil and crew are driving piles into the soil to help support the weight of the 28-story, Lucien Lagrange-designed hotel. Hey, you know what we should be seeing...
959theriver.com
Second Weekend Of Single Lane Construction On I-80 Through Joliet, this Time It’s Westbound
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the second of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m....
Sorry, Daylight Lovers: Chicago's Final 2022 Sunset After 7 p.m. is Almost Here
Hints of fall are in the air in the Chicago area, but one key indicator of the changing season is the fact that the sun is setting earlier with each passing day. And this week, the city is going to hit a key milestone in that process. At this point...
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
Metra Cancels Some Train Schedules on 4 Chicago-Area Lines Ahead of Potential Rail Worker Strike
In preparation for a potential freight rail worker strike Friday, Metra on Wednesday said it will curtail service for several Chicago-area train lines beginning Thursday night. The affected lines are ones that shuttle thousands commuters to and from the suburbs and the city: BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific West...
fox32chicago.com
Vandals throw brick through Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy's office window
CHICAGO - Vandals hit the office of an Illinois state representative Wednesday morning. Rep. Kelly Cassidy shared a picture of the incident on Twitter. Cassidy's office is located in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. She says her office has security video of someone throwing a brick through a window around 5 a.m.
959theriver.com
Village of Frankfort to host Open House for Proposed Sauk Trail Bike Path Project
The Village of Frankfort will host an Open House for the proposed Sauk Trail Bike Path project on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at the Frankfort Village Hall. located at 432 W. Nebraska Street. Members of the public are invited to view maps of...
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing history: The Lans Theater building
LANSING, Ill. (September 13, 2022) – It was in September 1945 that The Times first reported, “Plans and specifications have been completed for a $100,000 movie theater in Lansing. The land has been acquired and the project formed. Actual construction awaits only the availability of materials.”. Two years...
