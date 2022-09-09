Read full article on original website
September 7, 2022 minutes
A regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors of Alexandria Township was held on the 7th day of September, 2022 at the Alexandria Township Conference Room, 324 Broadway. ROLL CALL: Supervisors present were Jeff Oberg, Joel Dahlheimer, Rod Eldevik, Dennis Butz and Jerry Wright. Also present was Bonnie Fulghum, Deputy Clerk, and Mona Billmark, Treasurer. As said members formed a quorum and the meeting was called to order by Chairman Eldevik at 6:00 p.m.
Disaster Declaration Declared for Central Minnesota Counties After June Storms
(KNSI) – Disaster assistance has been declared for 13 counties, including Morrison and Todd, related to storms that brought severe flooding in late June. Damages to homes and businesses in the City of Randall are estimated to be in the millions, affecting dozens of structures. Teams from the Department of Public Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management have been surveying damage related to the storms. They ruled the magnitude of the storms is great enough to tap the Disaster Assistance Contingency Fund.
One person is dead following crash in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is dead following a crash in Todd County on Monday. According to report, a 2016 Hyundai Tuscon, driven by Lashel Dawn Oliver, 55, of Burtrum, was traveling eastbound on MN Highway 27 when it collided with an eastbound 2003 Kenworth Tractor truck, driven by Tyler Scherping, 20, of Freeport.
Fatal Stearns Co Motorcycle Crash
One person died and another was injured when two motorcycles went off a road south of Melrose Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:18pm, they were notified of a motorcycle crash on County Road 13 just south of 360th Street in Grove Township. While enroute, information...
Four-vehicle crash reported in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on...
13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident
A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's...
