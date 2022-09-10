ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Judge Hidalgo Emphasizes the Importance of Adopting Proposed Budget That Would Reduce the Tax Rate for Homeowners and Increase Pay for Law Enforcement

County Judge Lina Hidalgo held a press conference today, highlighting important investments included in the proposed Harris County budget ahead of Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting. Daniel Ramos, Executive Director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, Dr. Tina Peterson, Executive Director of the Flood Control District, and Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, President and CEO of Harris Health System, also provided additional details about critical budget needs.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School

Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
HOUSTON, TX
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Sylvester Turner
King: Harris County funding for law enforcement

For the most part, I find the “defunding the police” debate little more than partisan rhetoric which serves more to obfuscate than elucidate any meaningful discussion about the appropriate level of law enforcement funding. This is especially true in the current back and forth between Democrats and Republicans on Harris County’s funding of law enforcement.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
‘I don’t think it’s appropriate’: Parents concerned with Montgomery County’s youth softball team plans to host gun raffle

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – A fundraising effort for a softball league in Montgomery County has some parents concerned and on edge. “I was shocked. It’s really upsetting to me,” explained parent of three, Jessica England. England’s daughters have been in the South Montgomery Girls Softball League for nearly…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area

The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
CONROE, TX
State Senator John Whitmire's urgent call for crime control

HOUSTON - For the latest edition of "Texas-The Issue Is…" FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with John Whitmire, Dean of the Texas Senate. The longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee is calling for a bi-partisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Texas: The Issue Is.... State senator makes urgent call for crime control

HOUSTON - The widespread concern over public safety is front and center in this week’s edition of "Texas: The Issue Is…" State Sen. John Whitmire, the longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, is calling for a bipartisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
The History of Christian Brothers Automotive

40 years ago, in a small neighborhood outside of Houston, Texas, Christian Brothers Automotive was born. Founded in 1982 by entrepreneur Mark Carr, the Christian Brothers Automotive concept came to life after a man from his Sunday school approached him with the idea of opening an automotive repair shop. Even though Mark lacked automotive experience, he viewed this interaction as an answered prayer, and purchased the land for our very first shop shortly thereafter.
HOUSTON, TX

