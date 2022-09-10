Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
thekatynews.com
Judge Hidalgo Emphasizes the Importance of Adopting Proposed Budget That Would Reduce the Tax Rate for Homeowners and Increase Pay for Law Enforcement
County Judge Lina Hidalgo held a press conference today, highlighting important investments included in the proposed Harris County budget ahead of Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting. Daniel Ramos, Executive Director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, Dr. Tina Peterson, Executive Director of the Flood Control District, and Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, President and CEO of Harris Health System, also provided additional details about critical budget needs.
Houston law enforcement faces budget cuts after Harris County Commissioners Court meeting
Without at least one Republican commissioner present, the county is forced to adopt the previous fiscal year's budget, which did not include extra money for law enforcement.
KHOU
'It's skyrocketing' | Young Hispanic women fuel local spike in voter registration
With 57 days to go until election day, new voter registrations continue to spike in Harris County. Who these voters are could swing outcomes in November.
Proposed changes to Hwy. 242 raise resident concerns in The Woodlands
Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 have voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Residents and officials in The Woodlands area are voicing concerns regarding a proposed $40 million expansion of Hwy. 242 and what it could mean for the neighborhoods it would pass through.
13 Investigates: Texts show mayor's former aide working on behalf of troubled Midtown restaurant
New details in an ongoing 13 Investigates story are unveiled as texts show a city employee, who pleaded guilty to corruption, working on behalf of a troubled Midtown restaurant.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates uncovers another example of William-Paul Thomas working outside of the city hall scope
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Investigates has uncovered another example of convicted Houston City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas working outside of his scope at city hall last spring. This time it involves Taste Bar and Kitchen in Montrose. “Yes, yes he was there,” said Tomaro Bell who acted as...
BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School
Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
bloghouston.com
King: Harris County funding for law enforcement
For the most part, I find the “defunding the police” debate little more than partisan rhetoric which serves more to obfuscate than elucidate any meaningful discussion about the appropriate level of law enforcement funding. This is especially true in the current back and forth between Democrats and Republicans on Harris County’s funding of law enforcement.
mocomotive.com
‘I don’t think it’s appropriate’: Parents concerned with Montgomery County’s youth softball team plans to host gun raffle
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – A fundraising effort for a softball league in Montgomery County has some parents concerned and on edge. “I was shocked. It’s really upsetting to me,” explained parent of three, Jessica England. England’s daughters have been in the South Montgomery Girls Softball League for nearly…
$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area
The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
21 years after 9/11: Portion of the World Trade Center now a memorial site in city of Bellaire
The piece was originally donated to Houston in 2017 before Hurricane Harvey, but was placed in a police impound lot before a spot was chosen.
fox26houston.com
State Senator John Whitmire's urgent call for crime control
HOUSTON - For the latest edition of "Texas-The Issue Is…" FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with John Whitmire, Dean of the Texas Senate. The longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee is calling for a bi-partisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
cw39.com
Governor Abbott held ‘Back The Blue’ Presser as Heights High School shooting was reported
HOUSTON (CW39) AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference with law enforcement today in Houston. This comes just hours after a school shooting was reported in the center of town. Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to Heights High School in Houston’s Greater Heights. No injuries...
fox4news.com
Texas: The Issue Is.... State senator makes urgent call for crime control
HOUSTON - The widespread concern over public safety is front and center in this week’s edition of "Texas: The Issue Is…" State Sen. John Whitmire, the longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, is calling for a bipartisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
Click2Houston.com
Couple files discrimination lawsuit, claims they were served eviction notice because wife is a transgender woman
RICHMOND, Texas – Shayla Anderson’s home at the Grand Fountain apartment complex in Richmond used to be her sanctuary. “When I first moved here, it was wonderful,” she said. However, Anderson says the last two years have been difficult. “It was the worst thing I ever experienced...
'Ink Master' competitors open tattoo parlor in The Woodlands Mall
Revolt Tattoos opened in The Woodlands Mall in July. (Courtesy Revolt Tattoos) Tattoo parlor Revolt Tattoos opened in The Woodlands Mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, on July 10. Revolt Tattoos is owned by Joey Hamilton and Walter Frank, who competed on “Ink Master” for seasons 3 and...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The History of Christian Brothers Automotive
40 years ago, in a small neighborhood outside of Houston, Texas, Christian Brothers Automotive was born. Founded in 1982 by entrepreneur Mark Carr, the Christian Brothers Automotive concept came to life after a man from his Sunday school approached him with the idea of opening an automotive repair shop. Even though Mark lacked automotive experience, he viewed this interaction as an answered prayer, and purchased the land for our very first shop shortly thereafter.
Major I-45 project at FM 518 begins Sept. 16
A major project at I-45 and FM 518 will begin Sept. 16, affecting traffic until the end of the year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A major project at I-45 and FM 518 will begin Sept. 16, affecting traffic until the end of the year. According to a League City news release,...
