Two drivers were injured and trapped in their vehicles after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Shadow Moss Drive on Thursday morning. Both drivers required rescue by firefighters who responded to the incident. According to information provided by the Burton Fire District (BFD), the drivers involved were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The exact nature of their injuries was unknown but they were not believed to be life threatening.

BURTON, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO