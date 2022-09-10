Read full article on original website
Related
Police seek leads after man gunned down on St. Helena Island
Police have not yet identified a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead on St. Helena Island. The victim has been identified by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office as 38-year-old Anthwon Washington. Deputies responded to the report of a gunshot victim near Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane at.
Shooting on St. Helena sends one to the hospital
A shooting on St. Helena Island injured an individual Tuesday night, Sept. 13. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No other information regarding the circumstances that may have led to the shooting has been released. At this time, there is no indication that a suspect has...
A forensic first for SC
New county autopsy facility will help families, law enforcement with quicker turnaround. Last week’s official opening of a forensic autopsy suite in Beaufort County is expected to have benefits for law enforcement and for families waiting for information about the death of a loved one by cutting the time required to complete a forensic autopsy.
leads to arrest of Seabrook man
A Seabrook man was detained by officers from the Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) after he shot another man in the parking lot of a Parker’s convenience store. Jaquavious Bakari Washington, 23, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm in town limits. He is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drivers rescued, children escape injury after Port Royal crash
Two drivers were injured and trapped in their vehicles after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Shadow Moss Drive on Thursday morning. Both drivers required rescue by firefighters who responded to the incident. According to information provided by the Burton Fire District (BFD), the drivers involved were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The exact nature of their injuries was unknown but they were not believed to be life threatening.
Few ever retire to the North
Driving home after a long day in a string of long days in my 16 years of real estate, I giggled. Delirium had overcome composure, and years of putting my best boot forward while trying to keep it out of my mouth had finally worn me down. Preparing for clients...
WHAT’S HAPPENING
Bluffton Night Bazaar — a Lowcountry Made Market. 5 to 8 p.m., first Thursday of each month, Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Road. A highly curated selection of accessories, clothing, home goods, custom gifts and more by local artists and makers. Rooted Beaufort Yoga classes. 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.,...
Ellis brings bid for education superintendent to Beaufort
Addressing the shortage of teachers in the state was central to Lisa Ellis’ message when she appeared in Beaufort on Saturday to make her pitch for election as the next South Carolina superintendent of education. She noted that at the start of the 2021-2022 school year, there were 1,000...
IN THIS ARTICLE
County selects plan to slow traffic on busy Sunset Blvd.
With input from the public, county officials have a tentative plan to slow traffic along Sunset Boulevard on Lady’s Island, but a source for funding the entire plan has yet to be identified. According to Beaufort County District 2 Councilmember Paul Sommerville, speeding along narrow Sunset Boulevard has long...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
A thanks to Gordon Fritz for encouraging citizen dialogue with County Council. His remarks flowed from Council’s Facilities Committee’s absurdly unrealistic proposal to widen a stretch of the Sea Island Parkway to four lanes. If any one of those folks had walked that length of road with a competent engineer, they would see that space simply does not exist under state road construction standards.
Movie filming in Charleston seeking extras
The movie “Suncoast” is seeking extras for filming between Sept. 21 and Nov. 1 in the Charleston area. The film, to be directed by Laura Chinn, includes cast members Nico Parker, Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson. Extras of all ages, races and types are needed. All extras are...
Bluffton sweeps County XC Championships
Bluffton swept the boys and girls team titles at the Beaufort County Cross Country Championships on Saturday, with Bobcats sophomore Earlon Baker winning the boys race and May River star Anya Arroyo blazing to a big win in the girls race. Beaufort High’s girls finished fourth, buoyed by Charlize and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remembering 9-11
Beaufort Academy’s student body pitched in to place U.S. flags on school grounds in remembrance of the 2,997 people killed during the September 11 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York City. Lower school children got to place flags along the playground fence. Middle and upper students placed the bulk of the flags in front of the school along Sams Point Road. Bob Sofaly/The Island News.
Bobcats drop Eagles, 4-2
Beaufort High School’s No. 1 player Madelyn Confare reaches for the ball during her non-region match against Bluffton’s Gianna Wilson on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, at Beaufort High. Wilson won 6-0, 6-1, as Bluffton took the match, 4-2. In its previous two matches, Beaufort defeated Colleton County on Sept. 6, 5-1, and fell to Bluffton on Aug. 31, 5-1. Bob Sofaly/The Island News.
Beaufort apartment project clears another hurdle
A developer of an apartment complex planned for Beaufort received conceptual approval of the project when he appeared before the City of Beaufort Design Review Board (DRB) on Thursday, Sept. 8. It is the first of three approvals that Hillpointe, LLC, a Winter Park, Fla.-based developer, needs from the DRB....
Veteran of the Week – Raymond Graham
Beaufort’s Raymond (RC) Graham, 92, joined the United States Navy at Fort Smith, Ark., in 1948 but switched to the United States Marine Corps shortly thereafter and attended boot camp at San Diego followed by Infantry training at Camp Pendleton. He was assigned to Base Security at Camp Lejeune including Special Security duties. His next assignment was at Parris Island.
District test scores down, still ahead of state in post-pandemic recovery
Last week, the South Carolina Department of Education released the 2021-2022 school year results for the South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) in Science and the South Carolina College- and Career-Ready Assessments (SC READY) examinations in English Language Arts and Mathematics given in the elementary and middle school grade levels, and assessment data shows that Beaufort County School District (BCSD) is experiencing a period of academic recovery from the pandemic.
10 Beaufort Academy students earn AP Scholar Awards
Ten students from Beaufort Academy have earned the designation of AP Scholar by the College Board in recognition of their exceptional achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement Program (AP) Exams. There are 3 levels of recognition. AP Scholar is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher or...
USCB Center for the Arts announces line up for 2022-23 ENGAGE series
USC Beaufort’s Center for the Arts will kick off its 2022-23 ENGAGE series in September with the first of five programs. The series, now in its third year, will feature, interactive informational and learning sessions, workshops, and discussions on a variety of topics and areas of interest. All programs...
EDUCATION BRIEFS
The Riverview Charter School Board of Directors Meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15. The Zoom meeting ID is 791 551 1870 and the password is 661491. 6 from Beaufort make SNHU’s Summer 2022 President’s List. Six from Beaufort were among Southern New Hampshire University’s...
