Jodie has been massaging for 9 years and has had her own business for 4 years. She specializes in deep tissue and rehabilitation massage. Jodie’s services are Therapeutic massage, Hot Stone Massage, Firm Relaxation Massage, Sports Massage, Cranial Message, and Deep tissue Massage. Here is a review: “Jodie is an amazing masseuse! Her sessions are therapeutic and not the fluffy, touchy feely type of massage. She’s well trained and very knowledgeable. I’ve had four massages now and my neck and shoulders feel so much better.” Lily S.

