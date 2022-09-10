ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

yourislandnews.com

Police seek leads after man gunned down on St. Helena Island

Police have not yet identified a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead on St. Helena Island. The victim has been identified by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office as 38-year-old Anthwon Washington. Deputies responded to the report of a gunshot victim near Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane at.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

leads to arrest of Seabrook man

A Seabrook man was detained by officers from the Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) after he shot another man in the parking lot of a Parker’s convenience store. Jaquavious Bakari Washington, 23, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm in town limits. He is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
PORT ROYAL, SC
WJCL

Shooting on St. Helena Island shuts down roadway during investigation

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Seaside Road on St. Helena Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. According to deputies, they responded to the Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane area where they found a gunshot victim. That person was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Arrests Made in Connection to September Shooting in Charleston

Charleston police have arrested two suspects involved in a shooting on King Street that occurred on September 4th that injured five people. The total number of arrests relating to this incident is now 4. One of the new additions to the count of arrested is a 16 year old boy from North Charleston. He is charged with 1 account of attempted murder and 1 account of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The suspect has also been charged with 5 accounts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 1 count of unlawful carry of a handgun, as well as 1 count of possession of a handgun under 18 years of age. The identity of the juvenile has not been released due to his age. However, this investigation is still on going.
CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

A forensic first for SC

New county autopsy facility will help families, law enforcement with quicker turnaround. Last week’s official opening of a forensic autopsy suite in Beaufort County is expected to have benefits for law enforcement and for families waiting for information about the death of a loved one by cutting the time required to complete a forensic autopsy.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

Shooting on St. Helena sends one to the hospital

A shooting on St. Helena Island injured an individual Tuesday night, Sept. 13. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No other information regarding the circumstances that may have led to the shooting has been released. At this time, there is no indication that a suspect has...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Deputies looking for missing 62-year-old Colleton County man

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man. Gregory Bodison, 62, was last seen at a home in the Round O area Sunday. Deputies describe Bodison as 5′8″, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

One person dead after shooting on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a shooting on Seaside Road on St. Helena Island on Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane for a gunshot victim at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

Man dies following Tuesday night shooting on St. Helena Island

Editor’s note: The video above was recorded before the shooting victim died. ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man has died following a shooting on St. Helena Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the shooting happened near Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane around 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mt. Pleasant officers recover gun thrown from vehicle

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Two individuals are facing charges after an alleged shoplifting incident in Mount Pleasant last week. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers responded to a reported shoplifting at Harris Teeter on Long Point Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 6. According to a police report, the vehicle was pulled over […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Neighbor remembers man found dead after Summerville house fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 67-year-old man was found dead following a house fire in the Twin Oaks subdivision on Tuesday. Summerville fire officials said the single-story home was “heavily involved with flames” when crews arrived just after 7:00 p.m. A neighbor said she was looking outside and noticed the fire burning at her friend’s […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

