yourislandnews.com
Police seek leads after man gunned down on St. Helena Island
Police have not yet identified a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead on St. Helena Island. The victim has been identified by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office as 38-year-old Anthwon Washington. Deputies responded to the report of a gunshot victim near Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane at.
yourislandnews.com
leads to arrest of Seabrook man
A Seabrook man was detained by officers from the Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) after he shot another man in the parking lot of a Parker’s convenience store. Jaquavious Bakari Washington, 23, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm in town limits. He is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Man barricaded in Greenridge Road apartment had 40 active warrants, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was taken into custody following a brief stand-off with law enforcement at a North Charleston apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) attempted to serve 40 active warrants on a man who then barricaded himself inside a unit at the Jamison […]
WJCL
Shooting on St. Helena Island shuts down roadway during investigation
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Seaside Road on St. Helena Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. According to deputies, they responded to the Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane area where they found a gunshot victim. That person was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.
wfxb.com
Arrests Made in Connection to September Shooting in Charleston
Charleston police have arrested two suspects involved in a shooting on King Street that occurred on September 4th that injured five people. The total number of arrests relating to this incident is now 4. One of the new additions to the count of arrested is a 16 year old boy from North Charleston. He is charged with 1 account of attempted murder and 1 account of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The suspect has also been charged with 5 accounts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 1 count of unlawful carry of a handgun, as well as 1 count of possession of a handgun under 18 years of age. The identity of the juvenile has not been released due to his age. However, this investigation is still on going.
abcnews4.com
Barricaded man with 40 active warrants arrested by Charleston Co. SWAT team
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man wanted by several South Carolina agencies was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long standoff in North Charleston, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officers responded to an apartment complex at 2245 Greenridge Rd. before 7 a.m. to...
yourislandnews.com
A forensic first for SC
New county autopsy facility will help families, law enforcement with quicker turnaround. Last week’s official opening of a forensic autopsy suite in Beaufort County is expected to have benefits for law enforcement and for families waiting for information about the death of a loved one by cutting the time required to complete a forensic autopsy.
yourislandnews.com
Shooting on St. Helena sends one to the hospital
A shooting on St. Helena Island injured an individual Tuesday night, Sept. 13. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No other information regarding the circumstances that may have led to the shooting has been released. At this time, there is no indication that a suspect has...
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police arrest man accused of fraudulently ordering $68K in cell phones
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man Tuesday who faces multiple charges after being accused of hacking into an Upstate city’s Verizon account and ordering thousands of dollars in cell phones. James L. Bragg, 35, is charged with obtaining goods by false pretense with a...
live5news.com
Deputies looking for missing 62-year-old Colleton County man
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man. Gregory Bodison, 62, was last seen at a home in the Round O area Sunday. Deputies describe Bodison as 5′8″, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes....
wtoc.com
One person dead after shooting on St. Helena Island
ST. HELENA ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a shooting on Seaside Road on St. Helena Island on Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane for a gunshot victim at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police: Man jailed for assaulting homeless woman outside Halls Chop House
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a homeless woman Tuesday night. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the woman on Ann Street who was hysterical and said she had been assaulted and her teeth were knocked out. The woman told police that she […]
Man dies following Tuesday night shooting on St. Helena Island
Editor’s note: The video above was recorded before the shooting victim died. ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man has died following a shooting on St. Helena Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the shooting happened near Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane around 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a […]
Mt. Pleasant officers recover gun thrown from vehicle
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Two individuals are facing charges after an alleged shoplifting incident in Mount Pleasant last week. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers responded to a reported shoplifting at Harris Teeter on Long Point Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 6. According to a police report, the vehicle was pulled over […]
WTGS
Driver leads police chase driving wrong way, crashes into 2 vehicles in Savannah: GSP
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A driver led Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers on a chase driving the wrong way Wednesday afternoon before crashing into two vehicles, according to officials. GSP confirmed the driver of the vehicle they were pursuing has died. According to GSP, Troopers attempted to stop a...
abccolumbia.com
Charleston Deputies still searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed actor Alexander Jennings
CHARLESTON, S.C. –The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect in a hit-and-run July 5 crash that killed 22 year-old actor Alexander Jennings. Jennings was walking on Sol Legare Road around 2:30 am when he was struck by two vehicles. Both...
Police find multiple guns inside student’s car at Effingham County high school
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities say they discovered multiple guns in a 16-year-old’s car at an Effingham County high school’s parking lot. The guns were found during a routine search last Wednesday. The Effingham County Sheriff’s office said an AR-15 style rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, a pistol and a box of ammunition were found […]
WJCL
Hilton Head Island woman remains missing after a month; investigators find her vehicle
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities say they have discovered the vehicle belonging to a missing Hilton Head Island woman. But the search for her remains. On Wednesday, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced investigators found the car belonging to Brenda Carman, 59, on...
Neighbor remembers man found dead after Summerville house fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 67-year-old man was found dead following a house fire in the Twin Oaks subdivision on Tuesday. Summerville fire officials said the single-story home was “heavily involved with flames” when crews arrived just after 7:00 p.m. A neighbor said she was looking outside and noticed the fire burning at her friend’s […]
abcnews4.com
Missing man in Colleton County suffers from health issues, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person. Gregory Bodison, 62, was last known to be at his home on Sunday, September 11th. Bodison is 5’8 with brown eyes and black hair. CCSO reports Bodison suffers from high blood pressure and...
