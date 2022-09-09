Read full article on original website
Eric Kelly
3d ago
I was hoping the "big announcement" was they were going back to racing, instead of dumping fans faster than NASA dumps rocket fuel...
Jean Bushey
3d ago
so whereas the big announcement? the article didn't. give one. I also agree STAGE RACING SUCKS
rebel scum
3d ago
for anybody to come up with enough money to pay that mug 16 million a year no matter how good he drives is a tall order I'm really surprised that Toyota just didn't make him a corporate driver create their own team
Longtime NASCAR Figure Died At 57 On Sunday Morning
NASCAR Cup Series team JTG Daugherty Racing lost a member of its crew on Sunday morning. JR Hollar, a hauler driver for the team for nearly a decade, passed away this morning. He was 57. "We’ll be racing with heavy hearts @kansasspeedway," JTG Daugherty Racing said in a tweet. "An...
NASCAR World Praying Following Devastating Team Loss Sunday
It's going to be a tough day for NASCAR's JTG Daugherty Racing team. On Sunday, the team shared that it lost a beloved member of its racing family with the passing of JR Hollar. Tweeting, "We’ll be racing with heavy hearts [at] Kansas Speedway. An esteemed member of our JTG...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Win On Sunday
Last year Bubba Wallace made history at Talladega with a historic win in the YellaWood 500. Today, he made some more in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace claimed victory in today's big race at Kansas Speedway riding the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing. He had been pressing for the lead throughout the first and second stages before finally breaking through in the third.
Bubba Wallace Says He’s Thankful To Silence Haters With Kansas Win: “Shut The Hell Up For A Lot Of People”
Big win Bubba. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace won the second race of his Cup Series career this afternoon, holding off his 23XI Racing boss, Denny Hamlin, who was gaining on him in the final laps of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE BUBBA WALLACE ON HIS NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN AT KANSAS SPEEDWAY!@BubbaWallace | @23XIRacing pic.twitter.com/n3m8xjICgi — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 11, 2022 His first career win came last year at Talladega, where he won a […] The post Bubba Wallace Says He’s Thankful To Silence Haters With Kansas Win: “Shut The Hell Up For A Lot Of People” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dale Earnhardt Jr comments on Kyle Busch driving the No. 3
Kyle Busch is reportedly driving for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. Richard Childress himself made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 1972, in the No. 3. The number would later become legendary. Dale Earnhardt Sr claimed a record-tieing 7 NASCAR Cup Series championships over his 27 year...
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Look: Joe Gibbs Reacts To The Kyle Busch News
Kyle Busch announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, the team he has worked with for much of his career. As disappointing as the news must be for Gibbs, he expressed nothing but well-wishes and respect for Busch in a prepared statement this morning. "Kyle has been...
How Does Kyle Busch’s Move to Richard Childress Racing Affect the 2023 NASCAR Cup Season?
Kyle Busch's reported move to Richard Childress Racing has implications for multiple NASCAR Cup Series teams. The post How Does Kyle Busch’s Move to Richard Childress Racing Affect the 2023 NASCAR Cup Season? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Statement
Kyle Busch announced Tuesday that he's leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to join Richard Childress Racing next year. After 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing, the two-time Cup Series champion will depart as the team's all-time winningest driver. Founder Joe Gibbs released a statement expressing gratitude to Busch. "Kyle has been...
NASCAR: 3 drivers who could be replaced for 2023
Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Kyle Busch Makes Eye-Opening Statement After Kansas About Feeling Alone, and Hints of a Strained Relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing
Kyle Busch was dejected after finishing 26th at Kansas and made some eye-opening remarks after the race that hinted of a strained relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing. The post Kyle Busch Makes Eye-Opening Statement After Kansas About Feeling Alone, and Hints of a Strained Relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Richard Childress Compares Kyle Busch to Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Richard Childress Racing might be losing Tyler Reddick to 23XI in a couple of years, but the Kyle Busch signing changes everything. You reload with a proven NASCAR champion and to put him in an iconic car like the No. 8 is something that fans are ready to see. Busch is clearly one of the best drivers ever and when you put him up against his contemporaries, only Jimmie Johnson has been more successful.
FOX Sports
Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with victory at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bubba Wallace created another bit of NASCAR history Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Wallace, who became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in nearly 58 years last season at Talladega, became the first Black driver to win multiple Cup Series races with his victory Sunday.
Ross Chastain Could Be Out of the NASCAR Playoffs Before Any Real Retaliation Comes His Way
Ross Chastain could be out of the NASCAR Playoffs a lot quicker than expected. The post Ross Chastain Could Be Out of the NASCAR Playoffs Before Any Real Retaliation Comes His Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid
Noah Gragson’s win in Saturday’s rain-shortened race didn’t change who is in and who is out in the playoff standings, but Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst each clinched spots via points. That means nine drivers have clinched a spot in the playoffs heading into Friday night’s regular-season finale at Bristol.
NASCAR champ Kyle Busch opens up on shock JGR exit after 15 years as he joins new team
KYLE BUSCH has opened up on his shock move from Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch, 37, announced on Tuesday that he would be joining Richard Childress Racing after fifteen seasons with Joe Gibbs. Speaking to the media at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Busch hinted that his former team seem to...
Hailie Deegan’s Hardest Crash Didn’t Come in a Camping World Series Truck
Hailie Deegan took a wicked hit while driving Crown Victorias in a recent race at Bristol. The post Hailie Deegan’s Hardest Crash Didn’t Come in a Camping World Series Truck appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly
Tyler Reddick's playoff standing changed quickly in Kansas. The post Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
