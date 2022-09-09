Richard Childress Racing might be losing Tyler Reddick to 23XI in a couple of years, but the Kyle Busch signing changes everything. You reload with a proven NASCAR champion and to put him in an iconic car like the No. 8 is something that fans are ready to see. Busch is clearly one of the best drivers ever and when you put him up against his contemporaries, only Jimmie Johnson has been more successful.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO