Stocks

CoinTelegraph

Wall Street mainstays setting up digital assets exchange with on-chain settlement

Major financial firms have teamed up to create EDX Markets (EDXM), a new exchange that will trade digital assets through trusted intermediaries. The exchange will provide services to institutional and retail investors. The new exchange will be backed by Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets, Paradigm, Sequoia Capital and...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Time for a breakout? Bitcoin price pushes at key resistance near $23K

On Sept. 12, Bitcoin is doing Bitcoin things as usual. Since Sept. 9 the price has broken out nicely, booking a near 16% gain and rallying into the long-term descending trendline which appears to have resistance at $23,000. Perhaps BTC and the wider market are turning bullish ahead of the...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Selling the rumor? Biggest Ethereum Merge staker Lido DAO loses 40% in 30 days

Lido DAO (LDO) has declined by more than 40% in the last 30 days with more room to fall in the coming days amid a potential sell-the-news event, such as the Merge. Lido DAO is Ethereum’s biggest staking service, having deposited over 4.14 million of the blockchain’s native asset, Ether (ETH), into the Ethereum 2.0 smart contract on behalf of its users, according to the latest data.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin hits 3-week high as trader says 'all signs there' to short BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) kept grinding higher at the Sept. 12 Wall Street open as traders called for an imminent correction. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $22,481 on Bitstamp, its highest since Aug. 19. The pair had preserved existing gains over the weekend, with a declining U.S....
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

'I was there': Special NFTs allow you to celebrate Ethereum's Merge

The Merge is fast approaching — and the switch to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain will be the most significant moment in Ethereum's history. Now, Proof of Attendance Protocols — unique NFTs known as POAPs for short — are being created for crypto enthusiasts who want a special memento of this historic occasion.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price falls under $21K as traders send 84K BTC to exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) fell further after the Sept. 13 Wall Street open as the dust settled on unexpectedly high United States inflation. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD giving up $21,000, down up to 8.45% on the day. Bearish tendencies set in after the U.S. Consumer Price Index...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Breaking: Historic day for crypto as Ethereum Merge to proof-of-stake occurs

The Ethereum Merge has officially taken place, marking the full transition of the network to proof-of-stake (PoS). On Sept. 15 at 06:42:42 UTC at block 15537393, the long-awaited Merge saw the merging of the Ethereum mainnet execution layer and the Beacon Chain’s consensus layer at the Terminal Total Difficulty of 58750000000000000000000, meaning the network will no longer rely on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

OpenNode sets up BTC payment infrastructure in Bank of Bahrain regulatory sandbox

Bitcoin infrastructure provider OpenNode will test a Bitcoin (BTC) payment processing and payouts solution in the Central Bank of Bahrain’s (CBB) regulatory sandbox, the company announced on Tuesday. This is the latest of several steps the kingdom has taken to join the crypto economy both on its own and as a member of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Downsides of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake, explained

Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake are arguably the best-known consensus mechanisms — but new ones are continually emerging. PoW blockchains have long dominated the cryptocurrency landscape, with both Bitcoin and Ethereum using this model. This means miners are responsible for securing the network and validating transactions — and they get rewarded with new coins as a result.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Boom and bust: How are Defi protocols handling the bear market?

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been one of the fastest-growing sectors in the crypto space since its emergence in 2018. However, like many other sectors, DeFi has seen a negative impact in the current bear market. While 2022's downturn has taken its toll many DeFi projects — and the cryptocurrency space...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Abra announces plans for US bank supporting digital assets

Cryptocurrency trading platform Abra said it was “in the process of” establishing a United States-based state-chartered bank allowing clients to deposit digital assets. In a Monday announcement, Abra said the bank, named Abra Bank, would be regulated to operate within the U.S. and give customers the ability to use digital assets in seemingly the same way as fiat at traditional banks. The company also planned to launch Abra International, a digital asset-focused business based outside the United States.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Norwegian town wants 'noisy' Bitcoin miners out, experts respond

There's a new Bitcoin (BTC) energy FUD in town: noise. In Sortland, a Norwegian municipality, locals are waging war on Bitcoin miners to thwart further BTC mining developments. Their latest protest against proof-of-work (PoW) mining is that it's loud. It’s not enough that Bitcoin miners in Sortland use 100% renewable...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

New to crypto but don't know where to start? You can copy a professional

The turbulence in the crypto markets has led to great uncertainty for investors. Unsubstantiated rumors run amok on Twitter — causing panic. Just recently, seemingly credible accounts warned that Mt. Gox was about to dump 140,000 BTC on the market… even though payouts could be many weeks away.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 9/12: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB

The United States equities markets and the cryptocurrency markets have started the new week on a strong footing. This suggests that investors expect the Federal Reserve's possible 75 basis point rate hike in the Sept. 20 to 21 meeting to be priced in and it also could mean that investors believe inflation has peaked.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto miner Poolin offers IOU tokens after suspending withdrawals

Poolin, one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools by hash rate, has announced it will be issuing IOU tokens in an effort to “minimize the impact of withdrawal suspension” for users. In a Tuesday blog post, Poolin said its wallet service will be releasing IOU ERC-20 tokens for...
MARKETS

