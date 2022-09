CAMERON - Violet Rose Newkirk, 98, of Cameron, passed away September 11, 2022. Violet was born December 14, 1923 to David and Alma (Cobbs) Shaefer in Raytown, MO. Violet was a supervisor for Clinco Industries in Cameron. She was often seen around downtown Cameron with her team of employees. Violet was a member of the Cameron congregation of Jehovah Witness.

