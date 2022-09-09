A serious case of "swatting" in Lakeland. Police say someone called 9-1-1 earlier today (Tues) to say that someone had shot 24 people at a Ford's Garage restaurant. As you might guess, police quickly swarmed the place, and evacuated everyone inside, only to determine that the call was a fake. "Some of the things that the caller advised was a very specific number of people that had been shot," said spokesperson Robin Tillet. "We only received one 9-1-1 call regarding the situation."

LAKELAND, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO