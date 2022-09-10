Each week, The Blade sports department’s Steve Junga, Mark Monroe, Kyle Rowland, Patrick Andres, and Ron Seibel predict winners for 10 of what are expected to be the closest high school football games in the Toledo area. Last week, Seibel went 9-1, while Rowland, Andres, and Monroe each went 7-3. Junga went 6-4. For the season, Monroe is 29-11, Andres and Seibel are 26-14, while Rowland and Junga are 25-15. Here are the predictions for this week.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO