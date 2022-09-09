Read full article on original website
Drunk Florida man tased after tackling female deputy to the ground
Fort Myers, FL - A drunk Florida man has been arrested after he tackled a female deputy and caused another deputy to use a taser to subdue him. The Lee County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding an intoxicated person trespassing at Rusty's Bar and Grille on Saturday. Police say...
Omaha murder suspect who escaped jail in Arkansas is caught again
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha murder suspect who escaped custody in Arkansas is caught. Investigators say 20 year old Wuanya Smith was wanted in the August 12th shooting death of 20 year old Anthony Collins III. Smith was arrested in Arkansas last week, but escaped from jail Sunday morning. Arkansas law enforcement say Smith escaped custody by climbing over a barbed wire fence. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Saline Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas said that Smith has been caught. More details are expected Monday afternoon.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
How Low Can You Go? Mass. RMV Draws Winners For Low License Plate Lottery
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It was a game of chance out of thousands to win a low-digit Massachusetts license plate number, with the drawings happening over a livestream Tuesday morning. The highly sought-after numbers were given to multiple winners, randomly handpicked out of 20,000 entrants. State officials say that...
Man charged after hurt, malnourished teen arrives at hospital
GAINES TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A man is now facing a pair of first-degree child abuse charges after a severely-malnourished and injured 13-year-old girl arrived a local hospital in August. William Williams is being held on $100,000 bond. Kent County Sheriff's detectives and investigators with Child Protective Services say the girl...
Ankeny Police Department, Iowa DOT to Hold Traffic Safety Project Friday
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department will join several other law enforcement agencies on a traffic safety project starting tomorrow. Ankeny Police will partner with the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation as part of the safety project on Interstate 35 on September 16th. The Ankeny Police Department says the project's main goal will be to spot impaired drivers, speeders, and those not wearing a seatbelt.
This Is Nebraska's Best Pumpkin Patch
It's already that time of year again! As the leaves begin to change color and the weather gets cooler, we shift to fall. One of the most popular activities of the season is pumpkin picking. Some people pick pumpkins to use around their homes for decoration, while others pick pumpkins to carve with family and friends. Those with particular affinity for cooking try their hand at classic pie recipes. Regardless of what you plan to do with your pumpkins, there are more to some patches than just pumpkins. Some locations feature hayrides, petting zoos, corn-mazes, and restaurants that serve popular seasonal food and drinks for guests off all ages! Who would have thought that this much fun could come from a simple crop?
Rensselaer County Sheriff's Investigating Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Crash
The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. It happened Monday night on Blue Factory Hill Road in the town of Brunswick. The name of the person who was killed hasn't been released yet and there's no word if charges have been filed. Anyone with information on this incident can contact the sheriff's department.
Iowa Families May Qualify for Pandemic Food Assistance
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is announcing a distribution plan for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance benefits for eligible Iowa children under the age of six. P-EBT for children under age six is limited to those children who received SNAP...
Wolf Continues To Push Plan To Give $2K To Pennsylvanians
>Wolf Continues To Push Plan To Give $2K To Pennsylvanians. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf says with the state House in session this week, it's time to get back to his agenda. Today, Governor Wolf said the House should pass his plan to send two-thousand-dollar checks to Pennsylvanians in need. Wolf says the money will be life-changing for families across the state.
