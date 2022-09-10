Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take A Fall Foliage Boat Ride in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
lhindependent.com
Back to what they do best
Following a contest that saw them throw seven (!) passes the previous week against Hutto, the Panthers got back to what they're famous for in Friday's 49-35 home victory over Georgetown. In all, Liberty Hill's vaunted Slot-T offense piled up 573 yards rushing in averaging nearly a first down (9.1...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
ESPN
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian invokes Nick Saban, says Longhorns must avoid 'rat poison' of sudden praise
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian channeled Nick Saban on Monday, issuing a warning to his Longhorns after their near upset of No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. "First of all, to quote my old boss, we've got to be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are, which is important," Sarkisian said. "A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were. Now this week, everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We've got to be careful to quiet the noise outside of our building and focus on us."
How to watch Texas football vs. UTSA: TV, stream, game time
The third straight home game for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program will soon arrive. Texas will face head coach Jeff Traylor and the defending Conference-USA Champion UTSA Roadrunners as they look to get their second win of the regular season. Sark and the Longhorns come into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hookemheadlines.com
Sarkisian says that Texas football QB Maalik Murphy is ‘not healthy’
One update that Texas football fans wanted to hear from second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian during his Monday press conference on Sep. 12 was an update on various injured players coming out of the weekend. Texas saw multiple key players come up with various injury issues in the tough one-point loss to the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at home on Sep. 10.
937theeagle.com
Texas Tech vs. Texas Kickoff Time Set
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech's conference opener versus Texas on Sept. 24 at Jones AT&T Stadium. National broadcast details will be finalized after Sept. 17, but it was revealed it will be either be shown on ABC or ESPN.
5-Star TE Duce Robinson rescheduling OV with Texas football
The highest-ranked official visitor among targets of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class last weekend was set to be the elite five-star Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Banks were set to host the Arizona native tight end Robinson on his first visit to Austin for this massive game weekend against the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Sep. 10.
Staph infection forces Friday’s LBJ vs. Northeast game to be postponed
The Austin Independent School District tweeted Tuesday afternoon it has postponed Friday's football game between Austin LBJ High School and Northeast Early College High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ratings Are In For Texas vs. Alabama And It’s Big News
The television ratings for Alabama/Texas are now out and it appears Alabama is still big enough to bring in a national audience. Yes, it was a good matchup and a good game that went down to the wire. The early game drew 10.6 million viewers, with nearly 15 million at...
$5 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours is a popular saying in life, but we think you’d much rather be a certain resident of Central Texas who’s scratching their way to a seven-figure payday. The Texas Lottery reports an Austin resident has claimed...
wvtm13.com
'Nowhere to run': Several Alabama football fans hit by car in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Several Alabama football fans are recovering after being hit by a car Friday while in Austin, Texas for the Crimson Tide's big game against the Longhorns. Learn more in the video above. WVTM 13's Rick Karle learned the group of Alabama season ticket holders had just...
fox7austin.com
Loreal Sarkisian, 'First Lady of Texas Football', shares game day fashion tips
AUSTIN, Texas - She's known as the "First Lady of Texas Football" and she knows a thing or two about fashion. Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian, is a wardrobe stylist who is not only devoted to fashion but philanthropy, as well. Her outfits on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program
A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
advocatemag.com
Highland Hills explosion firefighters given Star of Texas Award in Austin
The Governor of Texas awarded the Star of Texas Award to three Dallas Fire Rescue responders who were injured in the September 2021 explosion at a Highland Hills apartment complex. Captain Christ Gadomski, Driver Engineer Ronald Hall and Officer Pauline Perez received the award in Austin this week. They were...
Eater
Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline
Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
Active shooter threats made against Waco High and several other Texas schools
WHITNEY, Texas — Whitney Independent School District campuses were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to reports of a shooting at the elementary school, according to a statement from the district. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school around 4:30 p.m. The school was evacuated and secured, the...
Showers and humidity return after a cool start
Showers and humidity return as we make our way into the weekend -- Sean Kelly
Comments / 0