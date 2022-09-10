ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill, TX

lhindependent.com

Back to what they do best

Following a contest that saw them throw seven (!) passes the previous week against Hutto, the Panthers got back to what they're famous for in Friday's 49-35 home victory over Georgetown. In all, Liberty Hill's vaunted Slot-T offense piled up 573 yards rushing in averaging nearly a first down (9.1...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ESPN

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian invokes Nick Saban, says Longhorns must avoid 'rat poison' of sudden praise

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian channeled Nick Saban on Monday, issuing a warning to his Longhorns after their near upset of No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. "First of all, to quote my old boss, we've got to be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are, which is important," Sarkisian said. "A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were. Now this week, everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We've got to be careful to quiet the noise outside of our building and focus on us."
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. UTSA: TV, stream, game time

The third straight home game for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program will soon arrive. Texas will face head coach Jeff Traylor and the defending Conference-USA Champion UTSA Roadrunners as they look to get their second win of the regular season. Sark and the Longhorns come into...
AUSTIN, TX
hookemheadlines.com

Sarkisian says that Texas football QB Maalik Murphy is ‘not healthy’

One update that Texas football fans wanted to hear from second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian during his Monday press conference on Sep. 12 was an update on various injured players coming out of the weekend. Texas saw multiple key players come up with various injury issues in the tough one-point loss to the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at home on Sep. 10.
AUSTIN, TX
937theeagle.com

Texas Tech vs. Texas Kickoff Time Set

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech's conference opener versus Texas on Sept. 24 at Jones AT&T Stadium. National broadcast details will be finalized after Sept. 17, but it was revealed it will be either be shown on ABC or ESPN.
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

5-Star TE Duce Robinson rescheduling OV with Texas football

The highest-ranked official visitor among targets of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class last weekend was set to be the elite five-star Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Banks were set to host the Arizona native tight end Robinson on his first visit to Austin for this massive game weekend against the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Sep. 10.
AUSTIN, TX
advocatemag.com

Highland Hills explosion firefighters given Star of Texas Award in Austin

The Governor of Texas awarded the Star of Texas Award to three Dallas Fire Rescue responders who were injured in the September 2021 explosion at a Highland Hills apartment complex. Captain Christ Gadomski, Driver Engineer Ronald Hall and Officer Pauline Perez received the award in Austin this week. They were...
DALLAS, TX
Eater

Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline

Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
AUSTIN, TX

