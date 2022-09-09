Read full article on original website
Utah, Juab County Commissions speak out against U.S Forest Service proposed fee hikes at local recreation sites
The Utah County Commission will vote today on a joint resolution with the neighboring Juab County Commission to oppose the United States Forest Service raising or adding a use fee to recreational sites throughout the State. The U.S Forest Service introduced a fee proposal in July and has been seeking...
OPINION: Lehi’s past visionaries secured millions of gallons of water for residents
Obtaining water for culinary and irrigation purposes has always been challenging for Lehi. In 1907, about 50 years after Lehi was settled, the Lehi Centennial Club determined that Lehi needed a more reliable culinary water source. Surface wells and ditch water were the only available water, and locals knew that water from both sources could carry contagious diseases. This group of civic-minded citizens was determined to find better water for Lehi.
Lehi-based 13U golf team wins Regional
A 13U boys all-star golf team based at Thanksgiving Point has qualified to advance to the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Oct. 6-9 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., which will be televised live on select ESPN networks. The Lehi team won the national championship last...
Football Column: Huge wins set the table for more success
We would not normally be having this conversation at this point in the season. After all, the Skyridge and Lehi football teams haven’t even started region contests yet, and the playoffs are nowhere in sight. Nevertheless, each team overcame the odds to secure a monumental win for their respective...
