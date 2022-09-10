ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

Nichols, Paul helping lead Arkansas’ to 2-0 start

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols and redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul have been key members of the No. 10 Arkansas’ start to season. Isaiah Nichols has been at Arkansas for what is now his fifth football season, but growing up in Arkansas he was very familiar with Bobby Petrino who was 34-17 in four seasons with the Hogs. Following Tuesday’s practice, Nichols talked about now facing Petrino and Missouri State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Coach Musselman throws first pitch at Arkansas Travelers Game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Travelers are in their last week of the season, and University of Arkansas Head Basketball Coach, Eric Musselman, threw out the first pitch. “I just love baseball, ” said Musselman. Musselman said with a smile since it was his first time and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Speedy AJ Green making nice impact

FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back AJ Green created a buzz when he chose Arkansas over Oklahoma and others coming out of Tulsa (Okla.) Union High School. Green played in all 12 games in 2021 when he carried 47 times for 227 yards and a touchdown. Green also caught seven passes for 84 yards and one touchdown. This season Green has rushed 12 times for 61 yards and a touchdown which is third on the team. Green loves how Kendal Briles and Jimmy Smith are using variety with the running backs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Drew Sanders pockets another award

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders was tabbed National Player of the Week by the Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday. The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuc “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik. He was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple-year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Dominique Johnson likely to return on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is likely to get junior running back Dominique Johnson back on Saturday when the Hogs host Missouri State. Johnson played in 13 games in 2021 with six starts. He rushed 97 times for 575 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnson also added seven receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. Sam Pittman was explaining the play of true freshman running back Rashod Dubinion when he started Johnson is likely returning.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Petrino previews visit to Arkansas

As embarrassing for the university as it was, Petrino did a lot more good than bad for the football program. Like Coach Pittman stated, he uses Petrinos time here as a recruiting tool. It shows just how far the football team has been and how it can be relevant nationally again. If it were up to the majority of Hog fans, he never would have been fired over the situation. I appreciate his time here. He apologized to everyone during his speech at the LR Touchdown Club. If his wife forgave him, then who am I to judge. I'm not mad at him.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

KJ seems to thrive on some disrespect and here's another example

Arkansas played games against a ranked team and a team that was getting a vote. At least until they played Arkansas and tried to stop KJ Jefferson. Curated SEC Infotainment and aggregated college sports updates where it just means more on Hogville.net. Boss on and off the field. I hear...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas’ Top 10 football past meets its present

It seems fitting that the last two college football coaches to elevate the Arkansas football program into the Associated Press Top 10 will be on opposite sidelines Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. That’s when Razorback head coach Sam Pittman will lead No. 10 Arkansas (2-0) against Missouri State (2-0) and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Anna Podojil earns SEC Weekly Honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior forward Anna Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Podojil provided three of Arkansas’ six goals this week in the team’s 3-3 tie with No. 13 BYU, and the Razorbacks’ 3-0 shutout at Grand Canyon. In...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas’ running game impressive

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas has had a dominating running game after two weeks. Sophomore Raheim “Rocket” Sanders has 44 carries for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore AJ Green has added 61 yards on the ground while true freshman Rashod Dubinion has 31. Both Green and Dubinion have reached the end zone once. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is second on the team with 37 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Pittman talked about the running game on Monday and how he feels Kendal Briles has utilized it.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LoneStar 92

Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?

Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
BERRYVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Paul Finebaum's thoughts on Chad Morris,,,

Paul Finebaum called former Arkansas football coach Chad Morris "one of the biggest clowns I've ever met" while speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday. Finebaum, who hosts The Paul Finebaum show on SEC Network, was speaking to the crowd in Little Rock about the swift progress second-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has made since taking over the program.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
hogville.net

WATCH: Sam Pittman previews Missouri State game and more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to take on the Missouri State Bears on Saturday. While playing an FCS team may not be the most exciting matchup for the Hogs, it’s an interesting one because it’s the return of former head coach, Bobby Petrino.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFOR

Stillwater Police: Missing 23-year-old found safe

Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance footage at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop gas station near 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2022. Stillwater investigators tracked Jordan’s phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m. on Sept. 13. However, his phone and GPS location has been turned off since the last track.
STILLWATER, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas millions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The University of Arkansas will be saving green in more ways than one thanks to 25 acres of of solar panels. The university’s president signed a new services agreement with SWEPCO at the end of August. After a competitive selection process, the university selected Entegrity Energy Partners based in Little Rock […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
ALMA, AR

