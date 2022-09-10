As embarrassing for the university as it was, Petrino did a lot more good than bad for the football program. Like Coach Pittman stated, he uses Petrinos time here as a recruiting tool. It shows just how far the football team has been and how it can be relevant nationally again. If it were up to the majority of Hog fans, he never would have been fired over the situation. I appreciate his time here. He apologized to everyone during his speech at the LR Touchdown Club. If his wife forgave him, then who am I to judge. I'm not mad at him.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO