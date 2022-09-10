Read full article on original website
Nichols, Paul helping lead Arkansas’ to 2-0 start
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols and redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul have been key members of the No. 10 Arkansas’ start to season. Isaiah Nichols has been at Arkansas for what is now his fifth football season, but growing up in Arkansas he was very familiar with Bobby Petrino who was 34-17 in four seasons with the Hogs. Following Tuesday’s practice, Nichols talked about now facing Petrino and Missouri State.
Coach Musselman throws first pitch at Arkansas Travelers Game
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Travelers are in their last week of the season, and University of Arkansas Head Basketball Coach, Eric Musselman, threw out the first pitch. “I just love baseball, ” said Musselman. Musselman said with a smile since it was his first time and...
2024 Nat'l Top 5 / 5-star Isaiah Elohim to UOV to Arkansas on Sat, Oct. 1
LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball coaching staff will host yet another 5-star prospect on campus as 2024 composite national No. 4 recruit Isaiah Elohim will come to Fayetteville for an unofficial visit on Saturday, Oct. 1, he told Hogville.net on Monday. "That's the plan for sure," Elohim...
Speedy AJ Green making nice impact
FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back AJ Green created a buzz when he chose Arkansas over Oklahoma and others coming out of Tulsa (Okla.) Union High School. Green played in all 12 games in 2021 when he carried 47 times for 227 yards and a touchdown. Green also caught seven passes for 84 yards and one touchdown. This season Green has rushed 12 times for 61 yards and a touchdown which is third on the team. Green loves how Kendal Briles and Jimmy Smith are using variety with the running backs.
Drew Sanders pockets another award
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders was tabbed National Player of the Week by the Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday. The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuc “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik. He was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple-year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dominique Johnson likely to return on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is likely to get junior running back Dominique Johnson back on Saturday when the Hogs host Missouri State. Johnson played in 13 games in 2021 with six starts. He rushed 97 times for 575 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnson also added seven receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. Sam Pittman was explaining the play of true freshman running back Rashod Dubinion when he started Johnson is likely returning.
Petrino previews visit to Arkansas
As embarrassing for the university as it was, Petrino did a lot more good than bad for the football program. Like Coach Pittman stated, he uses Petrinos time here as a recruiting tool. It shows just how far the football team has been and how it can be relevant nationally again. If it were up to the majority of Hog fans, he never would have been fired over the situation. I appreciate his time here. He apologized to everyone during his speech at the LR Touchdown Club. If his wife forgave him, then who am I to judge. I'm not mad at him.
KJ seems to thrive on some disrespect and here's another example
Arkansas played games against a ranked team and a team that was getting a vote. At least until they played Arkansas and tried to stop KJ Jefferson. Curated SEC Infotainment and aggregated college sports updates where it just means more on Hogville.net. Boss on and off the field. I hear...
Arkansas’ Top 10 football past meets its present
It seems fitting that the last two college football coaches to elevate the Arkansas football program into the Associated Press Top 10 will be on opposite sidelines Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. That’s when Razorback head coach Sam Pittman will lead No. 10 Arkansas (2-0) against Missouri State (2-0) and...
Anna Podojil earns SEC Weekly Honor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior forward Anna Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Podojil provided three of Arkansas’ six goals this week in the team’s 3-3 tie with No. 13 BYU, and the Razorbacks’ 3-0 shutout at Grand Canyon. In...
Arkansas’ running game impressive
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas has had a dominating running game after two weeks. Sophomore Raheim “Rocket” Sanders has 44 carries for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore AJ Green has added 61 yards on the ground while true freshman Rashod Dubinion has 31. Both Green and Dubinion have reached the end zone once. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is second on the team with 37 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Pittman talked about the running game on Monday and how he feels Kendal Briles has utilized it.
Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?
Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
Paul Finebaum's thoughts on Chad Morris,,,
Paul Finebaum called former Arkansas football coach Chad Morris "one of the biggest clowns I've ever met" while speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday. Finebaum, who hosts The Paul Finebaum show on SEC Network, was speaking to the crowd in Little Rock about the swift progress second-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has made since taking over the program.
WATCH: Sam Pittman previews Missouri State game and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to take on the Missouri State Bears on Saturday. While playing an FCS team may not be the most exciting matchup for the Hogs, it’s an interesting one because it’s the return of former head coach, Bobby Petrino.
Stillwater Police: Missing 23-year-old found safe
Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance footage at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop gas station near 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2022. Stillwater investigators tracked Jordan’s phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m. on Sept. 13. However, his phone and GPS location has been turned off since the last track.
Arkansas man reels in potential 'record-breaking' fish from Beaver Lake
ARKANSAS, USA — A potential world-record setting catch was made in Arkansas after Chris Cantrell, of Berryville, reeled in a paddlefish from Beaver Lake. According to Arkansas Game and Fish, the paddlefish was 90 pounds and 12 ounces, with Cantrell swimming towards the creature and taking it down using a spearfishing technique.
Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas millions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The University of Arkansas will be saving green in more ways than one thanks to 25 acres of of solar panels. The university’s president signed a new services agreement with SWEPCO at the end of August. After a competitive selection process, the university selected Entegrity Energy Partners based in Little Rock […]
State files lawsuit against NWA man’s pool company for deceptive business practices
The State of Arkansas filed a lawsuit against a Northwest Arkansas pool construction company because of deceptive business practices, including never completing jobs after receiving payment.
Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
KATV
Beaver Lake accident victim identified by Arkansas Game & Fish Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lowell Arkansas man has been identified as the victim of a multiple-boat crash on Sept. 9. Our news content partners at 40/29 News reported it was confirmed by Arkansas Game & Fish that Joseph Seargeant was the person who died in the incident. According...
