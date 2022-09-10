ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nighttime rocket strikes spread fear in east Ukrainian city

By ELENA BECATOROS
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hztSL_0hpjxi8N00

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine — (AP) — It's at night that residents of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk are most afraid, when rocket and artillery attacks happen more frequently. Shells and rockets slam into gardens and apartment buildings, sending chunks of masonry and shards of glass hurtling through the darkness.

Little more than 11 kilometers (7 miles) southwest of the front line and within artillery range of Russian forces, Sloviansk has sustained increasingly frequent attacks. The city is considered a strategic target in Moscow’s ambition to seize all of Donetsk province, a largely Russian-speaking area in eastern Ukraine that makes up part of the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland.

On Wednesday, firefighters sifted through the still-smoldering rubble of an apartment building, looking for possible victims after a predawn strike collapsed part of the structure. After hours of searching, using a crane to remove slabs of concrete and reach down to the basement, they emerged with a white body bag. Relatives waiting anxiously nearby said they were also searching for an elderly couple who lived on the third floor.

“What is happening now is not just scary, it’s gruesome,” said 75-year-old Raisa Smielkova, who lives in another part of the same building and whose apartment suffered only minor damage. This war, she said, is worse than the previous one in 2014, when Ukrainian forces battled Russian-backed separatists. “There is more destruction. Everything is worse. Just everything.”

Relying on their pensions to survive, she and her husband can’t afford to move away to a safer part of Ukraine, Smielkova said.

“If we get killed, we get killed, what can I do?,” she said. “Some are saying to me: are not you afraid? And I answer: Of course I’m afraid. Only the fools are not afraid, the rest are afraid just like me.”

Just over 24 hours earlier in another part of the city, the force of the blast from another strike threw 92-year-old Maria Ruban out of bed and onto the floor. She doesn’t remember how long she lay there, alone and helpless, covered in dust.

“I lost consciousness and there was nobody around, nobody could help me,” she said, recounting her ordeal through heavy sighs and some tears. She eventually picked herself up but couldn’t get out of the house - the force of the blast had warped the door shut.

Ruban has lived in her small house in the southern part of Sloviansk since 1957. Now 92, she survived both World War II and the Ukrainian war of 2014. But she said this war is like she's never experienced before.

“I have lived through everything, even starvation. But I have never seen anything like this, like what happened today,” she said, standing in her garden with help from a rough wooden cane. Behind her, relatives and neighbors hammered plastic sheeting over her damaged roof and picked twisted chunks of shrapnel out of her tomato plant beds to the distant sound of pounding artillery.

It had been around midnight on Monday night when Ruban lay down and covered herself with a duvet. “I thought: ‘now they will start their attacks,’ because they attack at this time,” she said. She wasn’t wrong.

Now she worries about how she’ll make it through Ukraine’s bitterly cold winter, with a damaged roof and blasted-out windows.

“Oh God, please help me so the roof can be covered for the winter,” she cried. “Who knows how long I will live for.” Ruban had lost her windows to explosions in the 2014 war too, she said. “All I know is repairs, to live and to repair.”

Across the street, a projectile struck a neighbor’s yard, leveling his home and damaging several other residences. The neighbor, who didn’t want to give his name, had been sleeping next to a window in a front room. His roof was blasted away, his walls crumbled and an apple tree in his front garden was blown clear across the street. But he escaped without so much as a scratch.

Taking a break from digging through the rubble to find his identity documents, he peered into the large crater where his front garden used to be, the bottom filled with water from overnight rainfall.

He had been thinking of planting potatoes this year, he said wryly, but now perhaps he should turn to raising fish instead.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs

KHARKIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian troops expanded their territorial gains Monday, pushing all the way to the country's northeastern border in places, and claimed to have captured a record number of Russian soldiers as part of the lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces

KHARKIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow's military prestige. As the advance continued, Ukraine's border guard services said...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Explosions#Rocket#Fish#Russian#Ukrainian
960 The Ref

Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic's tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance.
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat

IZIUM, Ukraine — (AP) — Hand on heart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched his country's flag rise Wednesday above the recaptured city of Izium, making a rare foray outside the capital that highlights Moscow's embarrassing retreat from a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

As Ukraine pursues counteroffensive, Russia strikes Kharkiv

KHARKIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Among the boarded-up windows and blast-scarred buildings of Ukraine’s second-largest city, where Russian missiles and rockets strike during the day and the night, fear forms the backdrop of life. As Ukrainian forces advance in their counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, pushing Russian...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
960 The Ref

Putin, Zelenskyy court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy are each courting major allies on Thursday, seeking to prop up their efforts in a war whose fortunes have tilted toward Ukraine in recent days. In Uzbekistan's ancient Samarkand, Putin was hoping to break...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Ukraine makes more gains, pushes back to border in places

KHARKIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian troops reclaimed a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat from occupied land. As blue-and-yellow...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

UN chief and Russia's Putin discuss war in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday about exporting Russian fertilizer through Ukraine's Black Sea ports to address a growing global food crisis that threatens multiple famines. The U.N. chief said they also discussed security at Europe’s...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: What's behind the new Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting

Border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan have killed about 100 troops on both sides in the largest outbreak of fighting between the longtime adversaries in nearly two years, fueling fears of even bigger hostilities. Here is a look at the decades-long conflict between the two neighbors, and the latest clashes.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits retaken strategic city

IZIUM, Ukraine — (AP) — Hand on heart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched his country's flag rise Wednesday above the recaptured city of Izium, making a rare foray outside the capital that highlights Moscow's embarrassing retreat from a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Xi, Putin hold summit in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war dominates

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asia gathered Thursday in Uzbekistan for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The meeting Friday of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Israel's Netanyahu campaigns aboard bulletproof 'Bibibus'

BEERSHEBA, Israel — (AP) — Props are a familiar part of Benjamin Netanyahu's repertoire when delivering public speeches — from cartoon bombs at the United Nations to a wall of CDs and binders supposedly seized from Iran by Mossad agents. Now, the former prime minister — famed...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

YEREVAN, Armenia — (AP) — Fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan killed about 100 troops Tuesday as attacks on both sides fed fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries. Armenia said at least 49 of its soldiers were killed; Azerbaijan said it lost...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Swedish PM formally resigns after right-wing bloc wins vote

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Sweden’s Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Thursday handed in her resignation after a right-wing bloc that includes a nationalist, anti-immigration party won a narrow majority in Sweden’s parliament. Andersson met with Andreas Norlen, the speaker of Sweden’s 349-seat Riksdag,...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

China's Xi visits Kazakhstan ahead of summit with Putin

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday started his first foreign trip since the outbreak of the pandemic with a stop in Kazakhstan ahead of a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group. Wearing a blue...
INDIA
960 The Ref

EU lawmakers assail Hungary for attacking democratic values

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Thursday said that Hungary’s nationalist government is deliberately trying to undermine the bloc’s democratic values and they deplored the failure of the 26 other EU countries to take action that would bring the country back into line. In...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
79K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy