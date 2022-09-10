ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MO

Morning Sun

Oops: Car leaves St. Louis gas station with hose dragging

Police in St. Louis are looking to talk to a young man who left a gas station with gas – and the pump’s hose. Police said on Facebook they’re quite certain it was only a mistake that the driver pulled away from Manny’s Marathon, 705 E Washington St., St. Louis, without returning the nozzle to the pump.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Maplewood, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It

Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Mayor Jones' Office makes history by establishing the first LGBTQIA + Advisory Board in St. Louis

The members of the City of St. Louis LGBTQIA + Advisory Board appointed by Mayor Tishaura Jones were sworn-in on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at City Hall. At the beginning of LGBTQIA pride month this June, Mayor Jones issued her first Executive Order of the year to establish this council to address the disparities and rights violations that LGBTQIA+ St. Louisans face in the city of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Longtime pitmaster Nathan Montgomery is now a part-owner of The Stellar Hog

When times got tough for The Stellar Hog due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its veteran pitmaster Nathan Montgomery was a pillar of support for the barbecue joint. "I was basically the only guy left from before [the pandemic]," Montgomery says. "There were points where I was like, 'Don't worry about paying me. Let's put the money into keeping this place going.'"
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Man injured while trimming tree

A man was seriously injured in an apparent fall from a ladder while trying to trim a tree in Alton Tuesday evening. Paramedics were called to a home near Langdon and 12th Streets around 5:15pm and found the man on the ground next to the ladder. He was reportedly unconscious at the time the Alton Fire Department arrived.
ALTON, IL
laduenews.com

4 ways for families to experience the age of the dinosaurs in St. Louis

If your little one is delighted by dinosaurs, there’s no doubt they’ll think these dinosaur-themed attractions are absolute dino-mite. Whether your passionate prehistorian wants to dig and discover dinosaur fossils, canter among the colossal creatures or enjoy a live show inspired by “Jurassic Park," nothing will tricera-top these area attractions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This St. Louis Mansion Looks Like Buckingham Palace Inside [PHOTOS]

While you say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth, say hello to this stunning mansion in the Central West End. Decorated in grand style, the eight bedroom mansion was built for Lewis Zozier, a commercial baker and generous philanthropist, in the late 1800's. The royalty-worthy home includes a hand-carved wood staircase, elegant...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

