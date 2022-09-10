Read full article on original website
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Morning Sun
Oops: Car leaves St. Louis gas station with hose dragging
Police in St. Louis are looking to talk to a young man who left a gas station with gas – and the pump’s hose. Police said on Facebook they’re quite certain it was only a mistake that the driver pulled away from Manny’s Marathon, 705 E Washington St., St. Louis, without returning the nozzle to the pump.
A Foodie Website Claims it Found the Best Chili in Missouri
Fall is the season for football, hoodies, and chili! Chili just hits differently when the weather starts to cool down, and one food website says they found the best chili in the Show-Me State... According to the foodie website called eatthis.com, the best chili in Missouri is at a place...
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)
The Gateway City of St. Louis is known for its delicious, locally-sourced food, with plenty of amazing places to eat. The Gateway City of St. Louis.Image by Mark Dawdy / Pixabay.
Great Forest Park Balloon Race celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend
ST. LOUIS – A half-century of hot air, and for once I’m not responsible. Full credit goes to the Great Forest Park Balloon Race. They celebrate their 50th anniversary this weekend. Balloon Race Spokesperson Jessica Stegen and PNC Sponsor Michael Scully joined us to preview the event. For...
St. Louis Weather Turning Hot Again This Week (Yes, Really)
Forecasts show temperatures reaching the 90s this weekend
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It
Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
feastmagazine.com
WaffleNerds food truck offers Liège-style waffles with pop culture inspirations in Lake St. Louis
In 2021, Sara and Chris Mullen turned a casual coffee date into a brainstorming session for a new restaurant. That auspicious evening marked the beginnings of WaffleNerds, the duo’s food truck and catering business. The Mullens soon set up a spot at the Lake St. Louis Farmers Market, hoping...
Beloved pizzeria Happy Joe’s plans return to St. Louis
Happy Joe's is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant's location on Watson Road closed doors.
mycouriertribune.com
Mayor Jones' Office makes history by establishing the first LGBTQIA + Advisory Board in St. Louis
The members of the City of St. Louis LGBTQIA + Advisory Board appointed by Mayor Tishaura Jones were sworn-in on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at City Hall. At the beginning of LGBTQIA pride month this June, Mayor Jones issued her first Executive Order of the year to establish this council to address the disparities and rights violations that LGBTQIA+ St. Louisans face in the city of St. Louis.
St. Peters man going to court for a second time over sunflowers in yard
The City of St. Peters is taking a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
feastmagazine.com
Longtime pitmaster Nathan Montgomery is now a part-owner of The Stellar Hog
When times got tough for The Stellar Hog due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its veteran pitmaster Nathan Montgomery was a pillar of support for the barbecue joint. "I was basically the only guy left from before [the pandemic]," Montgomery says. "There were points where I was like, 'Don't worry about paying me. Let's put the money into keeping this place going.'"
KSDK
North St Louis man turns his life around by designing fancy bicycles
"All I saw was darkness. All I saw was trouble and death and funerals and court sentencings for my peers."
Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
advantagenews.com
Man injured while trimming tree
A man was seriously injured in an apparent fall from a ladder while trying to trim a tree in Alton Tuesday evening. Paramedics were called to a home near Langdon and 12th Streets around 5:15pm and found the man on the ground next to the ladder. He was reportedly unconscious at the time the Alton Fire Department arrived.
Amazon workers protest in St. Peters Wednesday
Workers plan a protest Wednesday morning at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in St. Peters.
laduenews.com
4 ways for families to experience the age of the dinosaurs in St. Louis
If your little one is delighted by dinosaurs, there’s no doubt they’ll think these dinosaur-themed attractions are absolute dino-mite. Whether your passionate prehistorian wants to dig and discover dinosaur fossils, canter among the colossal creatures or enjoy a live show inspired by “Jurassic Park," nothing will tricera-top these area attractions.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This St. Louis Mansion Looks Like Buckingham Palace Inside [PHOTOS]
While you say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth, say hello to this stunning mansion in the Central West End. Decorated in grand style, the eight bedroom mansion was built for Lewis Zozier, a commercial baker and generous philanthropist, in the late 1800's. The royalty-worthy home includes a hand-carved wood staircase, elegant...
Man kicks door open in University City home invasion, family escapes
A University City family escaped their home safely after a man kicked open a door during a home invasion last weekend.
KSDK
St. Louis non-profit loses city funding for shelters
City Hope St. Louis has operated multiple night-by-night shelters in the St. Louis metro region for the past three years. Now, funding by the city is gone.
2 people die in crash near I-55 in Arnold
Police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday that led to Interstate 55 northbound shutting down.
