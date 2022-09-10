Read full article on original website
Masuk senior to promote campus advocacy for CFJ
MONROE, CT — Aly Oleyar, a Masuk High School senior, is doing her Capstone Project with The Center for Family Justice this year. Oleyar will work with campus advocacy, visiting college campuses to spread the word about the services and programs CFJ offers to assist victims and survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.
Dave Knecht, a mechanic of 40 years, was also a beloved Masuk security guard
Dave W. Knecht, of Monroe, passed away peacefully September 9, 2022, at his home with his loving wife Smilie at his side. Dave was the youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter and Helen Knecht. He spent his youth at their home on White Plains Road in Trumbull and attended Central High School in Bridgeport, graduating in 1961.
New Teacher Profile: Melanie Vieira works to improve students’ literacy, confidence
Position: English as a second Language teacher in the district, splitting between Stepney and Monroe elementary schools. Coming from: This is my first position held in this district. I could not be more excited to be in Monroe. Previously, I was working at Chapel Street Elementary School in Stratford as a reading tutor targeting intervention groups.
Masuk girls volleyball plays St. Joes Wednesday
MONROE, CT — The Masuk High girls volleyball team takes on St. Joes on the road this Wednesday. The Panthers started their season with a tough 3-0 loss to Trumbull and were playing against Ridgefield Monday night. Masuk’s first South-West Conference match is this Friday, Sept. 16, at Pomperaug...
Masuk girls soccer wins opener, battles Ludlowe to finish
MONROE, CT — It has been a nice start for the Masuk High girls soccer team. Not only in terms of wins and losses but effort and approach. The Panthers gave new Coach Kate Pellegrino a win in her first game, a 2-1 edging of visiting Bethel on Sept. 8.
