World

The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”. The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death

A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
NBC News

Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
International Business Times

Meghan Markle 'Looked Like Desperate Puppy' During Kate Middleton Reunion, Analyst Claims

Experts have suggested that Kate Middleton and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle have not yet reconciled based on their body language during their recent public reunion. On Saturday, Markle and her husband Prince Harry joined Middleton and her husband Prince William during a royal walkabout at Windsor Castle, where they greeted mourners who gathered to pay their respects in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085

Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
epicstream.com

All The Rumors That Surrounded Queen Elizabeth’s Health Before She Died Revisited: From Her Majesty Allegedly Knowing She Won’t Survive Until The End Of 2022 To Former Monarch Exhausted Due To Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away on Sept. 8. Even though she was already 96 years old and preparations for her passing have long been put in place, the announcement still came as a shock to everyone. Hours before her passing, a statement was released saying that her doctors were worried about her. Not long after, a sign was placed outside the gates of Balmoral confirming that the queen had died.
Harper's Bazaar

All the Photos from the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin

Since Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth's death last Thursday, her coffin has traveled from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse and St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, and now to London. The royal family has come together today for the procession of the late monarch's coffin, as well...
Daily Mail

Workers pile up dozens of bags of plastic wrapping from flowers left for the Queen in Green Park after mourners were warned to only leave 'organic or compostable' tributes for the late monarch

A clean-up operation to remove plastic wrappings from floral tributes being laid for the late monarch is underway at Green Park in central London. Workers could be seen removing the plastic packaging from the flowers as dozens of bin bags full of cellophane were bundled onto lorries by workers to be taken away on Monday afternoon.
