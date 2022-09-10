Read full article on original website
Related
‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen
Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”. The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
Queen Consort Camilla Is Bringing Two Furry Family Members To Buckingham Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II was well known to be a lover of dogs, and personally kept multiple Corgis as pets during her reign. Now, as her son King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, build their new lives together at Buckingham Palace, it's official that the palace will not be without beloved canine residents (via Daily Mail).
Last sorrowful duty of the Head Girls: The fun but formidable ladies-in-waiting whose service to the Queen has finally ended
It’s hard to imagine a more capable — or formidable — bunch of women. Known as ‘the Head Girls’, the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting were constantly by her side, some, astonishingly, for more than 60 years. They were upright, aristocratic and utterly loyal companions and friends....
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
Kate Middleton Revealed Her ‘Little Louis Is Just so Sweet’ and Offered Support Over Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Kate Middleton shared a story about how "little" Prince Louis offered her support and comfort following the death of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
Princess Diana’s Boyfriend Dodi Fayed’s Apartment Has Remained Untouched, Just the Way He Left It Before His Death
More than two decades after the fatal car crash in Paris Dodi Fayed's apartment, where he and Princess Diana spent time together, was kept the same as he left it.
Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Looked ‘Awkward, Tense, and Nervous’ at Invictus Games Event
Prince Harry's body language was revealing at a recent Invictus Games reception and during wife Meghan Markle's speech at One Young World summit, according to an expert.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sweet moment Prince William offers steadying hand to Camilla at historic ceremony
THE sweet moment Prince William offers Queen Camilla a steadying hand was spotted during today's Accession ceremony for Charles III. The Prince of Wales helped Camilla onto the stage at St James' Palace as the family come to terms with the loss of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen...
International Business Times
Meghan Markle 'Looked Like Desperate Puppy' During Kate Middleton Reunion, Analyst Claims
Experts have suggested that Kate Middleton and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle have not yet reconciled based on their body language during their recent public reunion. On Saturday, Markle and her husband Prince Harry joined Middleton and her husband Prince William during a royal walkabout at Windsor Castle, where they greeted mourners who gathered to pay their respects in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Kate Middleton seen for first time since Queen’s death after skipping goodbyes
Kate Middleton has been spotted for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday. Middleton, now known as the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, was seen driving and looking rather somber while leaving Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon. The mom of three, 40,...
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085
Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fury as civil servants ‘underestimate’ nation’s love of Queen by failing to prepare for millions set to visit London
CIVIL servants have been accused of underestimating the nation’s love of the Queen by failing to prepare for the millions set to descend on the capital. The Sun told yesterday how Whitehall officials were preparing for just 40,000 a day to head to London during the mourning period. And...
Royal Expert Worries Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Supported by Family: ‘That’s a Lot of Pressure on a Marriage’
A royal expert shares concern for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage because they lack family support beyond just the two of them.
Prince William says walking behind queen's coffin brought back memories
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Prince William has told well-wishers that walking behind his grandmother's coffin had been challenging and had brought back memories, alluding to the day 25 years earlier when, as a boy, he followed his mother's casket on the way to her funeral.
epicstream.com
All The Rumors That Surrounded Queen Elizabeth’s Health Before She Died Revisited: From Her Majesty Allegedly Knowing She Won’t Survive Until The End Of 2022 To Former Monarch Exhausted Due To Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away on Sept. 8. Even though she was already 96 years old and preparations for her passing have long been put in place, the announcement still came as a shock to everyone. Hours before her passing, a statement was released saying that her doctors were worried about her. Not long after, a sign was placed outside the gates of Balmoral confirming that the queen had died.
Heartbroken Princess Anne has shown she’s a public servant of the highest order – we must remember to show our gratitude
SINCE the Queen’s death, the world’s cameras have been trained firmly on our new King, Charles III. Attention has diverted only occasionally to catch glimpses of brothers William and Harry — and their wives — and to ponder Prince Andrew’s fall from grace. But too...
I’m the Queen’s favourite village butcher – she always had the same order
THE Queen's favourite village butcher has revealed she always had the same order. John Sinclair, who owns HM Sheridan butchers, is responsible for supplying meat to Balmoral Castle and its neighbouring estate Birkhall. The 57-year-old butcher recalls delivering to the castle in Aberdeen and having "such good banter" with the...
U.K.・
Harper's Bazaar
All the Photos from the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin
Since Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth's death last Thursday, her coffin has traveled from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse and St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, and now to London. The royal family has come together today for the procession of the late monarch's coffin, as well...
Workers pile up dozens of bags of plastic wrapping from flowers left for the Queen in Green Park after mourners were warned to only leave 'organic or compostable' tributes for the late monarch
A clean-up operation to remove plastic wrappings from floral tributes being laid for the late monarch is underway at Green Park in central London. Workers could be seen removing the plastic packaging from the flowers as dozens of bin bags full of cellophane were bundled onto lorries by workers to be taken away on Monday afternoon.
Comments / 1