Richard Feeney Walker III, 68, of Britton, Mich. passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, outdoors where he loved to be. Richard was born July 7, 1954 to the late Richard Feeney Walker Jr. and Marquerite Louise (Blackburn) Walker. Richard is survived by his daughter, Heather (Matt) Kingery of Livonia, Mich.; his absolute most precious pride and joy, his granddaughter, Zoey Grace; niece, Brittany (Guy) Walker-Derousse, of Clark Lake, Mich.; nephew, Johnathan Walker, of Blissfield, Mich.; great-niece, Mia Alexandra, along with all other family and friends he thought of as family. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers Phillip Walker and John Clifford Walker. Richard was employed at Plastic Omnium in Adrian, Mich. as the maintenance and facilities manager. He loved working and helping people everywhere he went.

BRITTON, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO