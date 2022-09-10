Read full article on original website
dress codes
During the public comment portion of Monday night’s meeting of the Tecumseh Public Schools Board of Education, high school junior Eleese Rosas spoke on the students’ behalf about portions of the revised dress code in this year’s student handbooks.
Laperriere
“We don’t have a problem with our age,” Tecumseh resident Cathy Laperriere said, an understatement given the adventure she and her husband, Ed, recently undertook.
Robert Welton LaPlant
Robert Welton LaPlant, age 77, of Tecumseh passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Foundation Park Alzheimer’s Care Center in Toledo. He was born July 25, 1945 in Sikeston, Mo., son of the late Robert Henry and Minnizelle (Morris) LaPlant. On November 3, 1984 he married Jane Ellen Toburen, they have shared over 37 years together.
Richard Feeney Walker III
Richard Feeney Walker III, 68, of Britton, Mich. passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, outdoors where he loved to be. Richard was born July 7, 1954 to the late Richard Feeney Walker Jr. and Marquerite Louise (Blackburn) Walker. Richard is survived by his daughter, Heather (Matt) Kingery of Livonia, Mich.; his absolute most precious pride and joy, his granddaughter, Zoey Grace; niece, Brittany (Guy) Walker-Derousse, of Clark Lake, Mich.; nephew, Johnathan Walker, of Blissfield, Mich.; great-niece, Mia Alexandra, along with all other family and friends he thought of as family. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers Phillip Walker and John Clifford Walker. Richard was employed at Plastic Omnium in Adrian, Mich. as the maintenance and facilities manager. He loved working and helping people everywhere he went.
Charles R. Aebersold
Charles R. Aebersold, age 94, of Brooklyn, Mich. passed away September 10, 2022 peacefully at the Hospice of Lenawee Home. He was born in Tecumseh, Mich. October 4, 1927 to Clarence and Sarah (Boyd) Aebersold. He lived his entire life in Tecumseh until recently moving to Brooklyn to be cared...
