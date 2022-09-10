Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
ICL hosting lake program
The Kinnikinnick Native Plant Society program, “North Idaho Lakes Conservation Program” will be held Saturday. Presented by Brad Smith and Jennifer Ekstrom, from the Idaho Conservation League, the program will begin at 10 a.m. The program will be presented to both in-person and Zoom audiences. In-person attendance will...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Planning seeks to amend county code
SANDPOINT — Bonner County Planning is seeking to make changes to its zoning and recording policies. The amendments, which will be presented for discussion Sept. 21, would clarify and expedite alterations to the zoning map. Bonner County Planning Department officials said that Amendment 0007-22 would clarify and expedite alterations to the zoning map.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Letter to the Editor: County planning update needed
I speak to our communities, if you’re concerned about land uses, seemingly fast-tracked approvals for unpublished minor land divisions that mimic subdivisions, and a zoning code that does not reflect the comprehensive plan. Then the time to speak up is now. It is time that the County Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code be fully revised, be responsible and reflect the will of the people and future generations.
Bonner County Daily Bee
BONNER COUNTY NEWS OF RECORD
A previous incident was followed up at 6:49 a.m. on West 3rd Avenue in Kootenai. A traffic violation was reported at 6:55 a.m. in Sandpoint near U.S. 95 and Samuels Road. An abandoned vehicle was reported at 7:40 a.m. in Sandpoint on U.S. 2. A triggered building alarm was reported...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Panhandle fire update for Sept. 15
With the recent precipitation which moved through the panhandle, wildland fire crews received some much-needed help on the many firelines they are currently working. As of Sept. 14, Idaho Panhandle National Forests Fire Public Affairs officer Kary Maddox explained that there are four major incidents that crews are still working to contain and control.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council imposes moratorium on building permits for residential structures in select neighborhoods
Spokane City Council voted 5-2 during their September 12, 2022, legislative session to impose an immediate moratorium on building permits for residential structures in the Latah/Hangman and Grandview/Thorpe neighborhoods for a period of six months. The purpose of the moratorium is to allow the City adequate time to update the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Insight Restoration offers full range of services
Do you know what you would do if damage occurred on your property?. Whether it be water, fire, storm damage or mold, the answer is to call Insight Restoration. Need your roof or windows boarded up? Call Insight Restoration. Need to clean out a hoarder’s house? Call Insight Restoration. The number is 208-946-9648 and they’re on-call 24-hours a day.
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners deny assessor’s request for lawyer
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners rejected a request on Tuesday from embattled Assessor Béla Kovacs to approve funding for outside legal services. The request came almost two weeks after commissioners slashed Kovacs’ salary in half, from about $90,000 per year to $45,000, citing a failure to perform the duties of his office.
KHQ Right Now
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Letter to the editor: Preserving our way of life?
Is it just me or do others feel outraged at the selling off of Bonner County and our precious way of life?. 1-On one side of the equation, our new Planning Director buys a.6.27-acre parcel, zoned suburban, breaking it into four lots, three of which would be 1-acre lots. Lots in suburban zones are only allowed to be one acre where urban water is available and held to 2.5-acres where urban and sewer water services are not available (BC Code §12-412).
Bonner County Daily Bee
Land trust nets grant
SANDPOINT — Kaniksu Land Trust has received a $3,500 Rural Community Grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services. Kaniksu Land Trust is powered through impactful partnerships, with the RCG grant serving as a great example. "Along with this award, Northwest Farm Credit Services also spent time with us this summer...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Sept. 13, 2022
One of the longest football win strings by one Idaho high school over another came to an end Friday when Bonners Ferry beat Sandpoint for the first time since 1945. The Badgers, meeting their arch rivals for the first time on their new home field, won 13-7. In 1945 and for years prior, the schools met twice each year. Sandpoint won the first game that fateful year when football was being revived after a three-year layoff due to WWII. That score was 7-6, but Bonners rebounded for a 7-0 victory later. It has been all Sandpoint since, except in 1955, when the clubs had a scoreless tie.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra
Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra, formerly of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home in The Royal Plaza in Lewiston, Idaho. Annie was born Aug. 25, 1931, to Alice M. Williams and Lawrence Leach in Radersburg, Mont. Annie lived an amazing 91 years, never knowing a...
dpgazette.com
Delayed – Loon Lake Roundabout
Paving remains on schedule for the 12 miles on Highway 395 in Stevens County between Loon Lake and Hafer Road for completion in October, the start date for roundabout construction will be delayed. An anticipated start date for the State Route 292 and Garden Spot Road detours will be Monday, September 19th. Roundabout construction and detours will still last about two weeks once construction begins.
KHQ Right Now
Sunshine mine in Kellogg could soon reopen
Exploration is underway to see if the Sunshine Mine in Kellogg could re-open. KHQ's John Webb looks at how the mine impacted the community then... and how it could impact the community if it re-opened.
KHQ Right Now
Traffic to shift on US-95 work zone at Granite Hill
ATHOL, Idaho - Drivers will be directed onto the newly paved lanes of US-95 at the work zone at Granite Hill starting Sept. 13, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). “We are very close to being done,” ITD Project Manager Steven Bakker said. “We plan to stop impacting traffic...
Spokane City Council to consider update on unauthorized camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. — At Monday’s meeting, Spokane City Council will consider an update on the city’s unauthorized camping ordinance. The proposal from City Council President Breean Beggs and Councilwoman Lori Kinnear includes the following:. Prohibits camping at all times, regardless of the availability of shelter space, underneath...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
Large Grizzly Bear Euthanized in North Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BONNERS FERRY - On September 12, Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Naples. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this...
