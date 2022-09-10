Read full article on original website
Bulldogs have strong finish at Timberlake Invitational
ATHOL — It was a true team effort that lead the Sandpoint High School Bulldogs to a third place finish for the boys and a fifth place finish for the girls at the Timberlake Invitational at Farragut State Park on Saturday. Leading the way for the SHS boys was...
Monarchs’ crown reigns on
There may have been a smoky haze engulfing the storied Pend Oreille Cup this weekend, but that didn’t stop Sandpoint’s Monarchs, who claimed their second championship in as many weeks. The Monarchs, with a lean squad of 8- and 9-year-old boys eked out five victories to earn gold...
James H. 'Butch' Low Jr., 69
James H. "Butch" Low Jr., 69, of Priest River, Idaho, passed away Sept. 4, 2022. He died peacefully at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Hayden, Idaho. Butch was born on the military base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C., in 1952. He then moved with his family to Priest River shortly after. He married his wife, Cindy Troudt, on April 8, 1972, and they had their first son, Scott, on Sept. 12, 1972. They had their second son, Travis, on Aug. 15, 1982.
School News - Sept. 13, 2022
The Bonner County Democrats have announced that Caiya Yanik, a 2022 graduate from Clark Fork High School, is the recipient of the Erik Bruhjell Memorial Scholarship. Yanik was presented the scholarship this summer. Neuder named to dean's list. Julia Neuder of Sandpoint has been named to the spring 2022 dean's...
Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra
Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra, formerly of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home in The Royal Plaza in Lewiston, Idaho. Annie was born Aug. 25, 1931, to Alice M. Williams and Lawrence Leach in Radersburg, Mont. Annie lived an amazing 91 years, never knowing a...
Bonner County History - Sept. 13, 2022
One of the longest football win strings by one Idaho high school over another came to an end Friday when Bonners Ferry beat Sandpoint for the first time since 1945. The Badgers, meeting their arch rivals for the first time on their new home field, won 13-7. In 1945 and for years prior, the schools met twice each year. Sandpoint won the first game that fateful year when football was being revived after a three-year layoff due to WWII. That score was 7-6, but Bonners rebounded for a 7-0 victory later. It has been all Sandpoint since, except in 1955, when the clubs had a scoreless tie.
Leo Raymond (Ray) Newcombe Jr.., M.D.
Leo Raymond (Ray) Newcombe Jr., M.D., passed away Aug. 2, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash., at the age of 73. He is survived by Sally, his wife of 43 years, daughter Melissa Moore (Patrick), and grandsons Keaton and Wesley, all of Camas, Wash.; brothers Richard (Carole), Robert (Debbie), Jerry (Kirsti), and John (Frances); sisters MaryAnn (Chuck), and Margo (Dan); and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Leo; mother, Ann; and brother, Douglas.
Elijah Lee Harkins
Elijah Lee Harkins, beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, has immigrated to his heavenly homeland, going “further up and further in.”. Elijah was born to Todd and Julie Harkins on May 31, 2006 in Weston, Wis. During his birth, he had a brain injury, an event which resulted in cerebral palsy and elevated an “ordinary” life to one marked by great difficulty and challenge.
State of the Scotchmans promises wilderness fun
It’s been another busy year in the work to save the area's wild backyard, and as always, Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness is excited to update the public on their progress. Enter the State of the Scotchmans. A celebration of another year of wilderness work, the event features fun,...
Panhandle fire update for Sept. 15
With the recent precipitation which moved through the panhandle, wildland fire crews received some much-needed help on the many firelines they are currently working. As of Sept. 14, Idaho Panhandle National Forests Fire Public Affairs officer Kary Maddox explained that there are four major incidents that crews are still working to contain and control.
Janet Lee Brignetti, 71
Janet Lee Brignetti, 71, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at her home in Sagle, Idaho. Family services will be held at a later date. Janet was born on Friday, Nov. 24, 1950 and had worked in the health care field. Family and friends are invited to sign Janet’s...
Second grizzly euthanized after repeated livestock attacks
NAPLES — A large adult male grizzly bear was euthanized Monday after repeated livestock attacks. It is the second grizzly bear to be euthanized in Boundary County in 2022. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services made the decision to euthanize the grizzly near the town of Naples.
ICL hosting lake program
The Kinnikinnick Native Plant Society program, “North Idaho Lakes Conservation Program” will be held Saturday. Presented by Brad Smith and Jennifer Ekstrom, from the Idaho Conservation League, the program will begin at 10 a.m. The program will be presented to both in-person and Zoom audiences. In-person attendance will...
BONNER COUNTY NEWS OF RECORD
A previous incident was followed up at 6:49 a.m. on West 3rd Avenue in Kootenai. A traffic violation was reported at 6:55 a.m. in Sandpoint near U.S. 95 and Samuels Road. An abandoned vehicle was reported at 7:40 a.m. in Sandpoint on U.S. 2. A triggered building alarm was reported...
'We're surrounded by fires'
Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
Museum sets birthday celebration
In 1972, a small group of local history buffs, led by K.T. Littlefield, applied for incorporation of a new nonprofit: the Bonner County Historical Society. Over the next six years, they raised over $50,000 to build the Bonner County History Museum in Lakeview Park. Their energy and enthusiasm for local history brought to life an organization that has supported this community for decades, providing robust education programming, exhibits, and research resources to local and visitors.
Land trust nets grant
SANDPOINT — Kaniksu Land Trust has received a $3,500 Rural Community Grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services. Kaniksu Land Trust is powered through impactful partnerships, with the RCG grant serving as a great example. "Along with this award, Northwest Farm Credit Services also spent time with us this summer...
Letter to the editor: Preserving our way of life?
Is it just me or do others feel outraged at the selling off of Bonner County and our precious way of life?. 1-On one side of the equation, our new Planning Director buys a.6.27-acre parcel, zoned suburban, breaking it into four lots, three of which would be 1-acre lots. Lots in suburban zones are only allowed to be one acre where urban water is available and held to 2.5-acres where urban and sewer water services are not available (BC Code §12-412).
LPOSD hosting community forums
SANDPOINT — The Lake Pend Oreille School District is hosting community input forums in the coming week. The forums, which will be held at various schools in the district, will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Forums will be held Monday, Sept. 19, at Sandpoint Middle School; Tuesday, Sept. 20,...
Insight Restoration offers full range of services
Do you know what you would do if damage occurred on your property?. Whether it be water, fire, storm damage or mold, the answer is to call Insight Restoration. Need your roof or windows boarded up? Call Insight Restoration. Need to clean out a hoarder’s house? Call Insight Restoration. The number is 208-946-9648 and they’re on-call 24-hours a day.
