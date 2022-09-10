Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs have strong finish at Timberlake Invitational
ATHOL — It was a true team effort that lead the Sandpoint High School Bulldogs to a third place finish for the boys and a fifth place finish for the girls at the Timberlake Invitational at Farragut State Park on Saturday. Leading the way for the SHS boys was...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Monarchs’ crown reigns on
There may have been a smoky haze engulfing the storied Pend Oreille Cup this weekend, but that didn’t stop Sandpoint’s Monarchs, who claimed their second championship in as many weeks. The Monarchs, with a lean squad of 8- and 9-year-old boys eked out five victories to earn gold...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Sept. 13, 2022
One of the longest football win strings by one Idaho high school over another came to an end Friday when Bonners Ferry beat Sandpoint for the first time since 1945. The Badgers, meeting their arch rivals for the first time on their new home field, won 13-7. In 1945 and for years prior, the schools met twice each year. Sandpoint won the first game that fateful year when football was being revived after a three-year layoff due to WWII. That score was 7-6, but Bonners rebounded for a 7-0 victory later. It has been all Sandpoint since, except in 1955, when the clubs had a scoreless tie.
Bonner County Daily Bee
James H. 'Butch' Low Jr., 69
James H. "Butch" Low Jr., 69, of Priest River, Idaho, passed away Sept. 4, 2022. He died peacefully at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Hayden, Idaho. Butch was born on the military base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C., in 1952. He then moved with his family to Priest River shortly after. He married his wife, Cindy Troudt, on April 8, 1972, and they had their first son, Scott, on Sept. 12, 1972. They had their second son, Travis, on Aug. 15, 1982.
Bonner County Daily Bee
ICL hosting lake program
The Kinnikinnick Native Plant Society program, “North Idaho Lakes Conservation Program” will be held Saturday. Presented by Brad Smith and Jennifer Ekstrom, from the Idaho Conservation League, the program will begin at 10 a.m. The program will be presented to both in-person and Zoom audiences. In-person attendance will...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Who will be crowned King of the Kongcrete?
SANDPOINT — Drop in and catch some air at the annual King of the Kongcrete skate competition and fundraiser. This Saturday from 9 a.m. until the late afternoon, the Bonner County Skate Park Association will host the competition at Travers Parks. The event will give skaters from all around Bonner County a chance to share in their passion, raise funds for their community and give Sandpoint a chance to gain some insight to the local skate community, said Rory Whitney, BCSPA principal officer and owner of 7B Boardshop.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Elijah Lee Harkins
Elijah Lee Harkins, beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, has immigrated to his heavenly homeland, going “further up and further in.”. Elijah was born to Todd and Julie Harkins on May 31, 2006 in Weston, Wis. During his birth, he had a brain injury, an event which resulted in cerebral palsy and elevated an “ordinary” life to one marked by great difficulty and challenge.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Leo Raymond (Ray) Newcombe Jr.., M.D.
Leo Raymond (Ray) Newcombe Jr., M.D., passed away Aug. 2, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash., at the age of 73. He is survived by Sally, his wife of 43 years, daughter Melissa Moore (Patrick), and grandsons Keaton and Wesley, all of Camas, Wash.; brothers Richard (Carole), Robert (Debbie), Jerry (Kirsti), and John (Frances); sisters MaryAnn (Chuck), and Margo (Dan); and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Leo; mother, Ann; and brother, Douglas.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Panhandle fire update for Sept. 15
With the recent precipitation which moved through the panhandle, wildland fire crews received some much-needed help on the many firelines they are currently working. As of Sept. 14, Idaho Panhandle National Forests Fire Public Affairs officer Kary Maddox explained that there are four major incidents that crews are still working to contain and control.
Bonner County Daily Bee
BONNER COUNTY NEWS OF RECORD
A previous incident was followed up at 6:49 a.m. on West 3rd Avenue in Kootenai. A traffic violation was reported at 6:55 a.m. in Sandpoint near U.S. 95 and Samuels Road. An abandoned vehicle was reported at 7:40 a.m. in Sandpoint on U.S. 2. A triggered building alarm was reported...
Bonner County Daily Bee
High schooler drives Nordman stage
Five kids from PREP Alternative High School and Cindy Rogers, the local Americorps representative for the Lewis-Clark Service Corps division, have spearheaded a drive for school supplies. The project is in conjunction with the Newport/Priest River Rotary Club’s water well project in Kenya. 30 Years Ago — 1992.
Bonner County Daily Bee
'We're surrounded by fires'
Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Janet Lee Brignetti, 71
Janet Lee Brignetti, 71, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at her home in Sagle, Idaho. Family services will be held at a later date. Janet was born on Friday, Nov. 24, 1950 and had worked in the health care field. Family and friends are invited to sign Janet’s...
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Museum sets birthday celebration
In 1972, a small group of local history buffs, led by K.T. Littlefield, applied for incorporation of a new nonprofit: the Bonner County Historical Society. Over the next six years, they raised over $50,000 to build the Bonner County History Museum in Lakeview Park. Their energy and enthusiasm for local history brought to life an organization that has supported this community for decades, providing robust education programming, exhibits, and research resources to local and visitors.
KXLY
Stuck in the smoke again on Monday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The thick smoke across the Inland Northwest turned this weekend into a miserable one. Unfortunately, we have at least one more day of this before we could see long-term improvements in our air quality. Winds are almost calm on Sunday evening which means the smoke isn’t going...
Eastbound I-90 ramp near Liberty Lake to close
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — If you’re driving on I-90 heading east near Liberty Lake, you will need to change your route. Starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, WSDOT-East will close the Eastbound I-90 ramp at Country Vista Drive and Appleway Avenue. Crews will be continuing construction on the Kramer Parkway undercrossing in Liberty Lake. WSDOT-East says to use Barker Road...
KHQ Right Now
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
Wildlife officers euthanize grizzly in Boundary County
BOUNDARY CO., Idaho – Idaho Fish and Game officers euthanized a male grizzly bear following a series of livestock attacks in Boundary County. This is the second grizzly bear that has had to be euthanized in the area in recent months. IDFG received a report on September 8 of a missing sheep near Naples. Officers found grizzly tracks near the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
City hosting dog park meeting
SANDPOINT — The city will hold its first meeting Monday to discuss Sandpoint’s first public dog park project. The meeting will be held at the picnic shelter at War Memorial Field near the docks and restroom. The meeting is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. City Administrator Jennifer...
