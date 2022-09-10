One of the longest football win strings by one Idaho high school over another came to an end Friday when Bonners Ferry beat Sandpoint for the first time since 1945. The Badgers, meeting their arch rivals for the first time on their new home field, won 13-7. In 1945 and for years prior, the schools met twice each year. Sandpoint won the first game that fateful year when football was being revived after a three-year layoff due to WWII. That score was 7-6, but Bonners rebounded for a 7-0 victory later. It has been all Sandpoint since, except in 1955, when the clubs had a scoreless tie.

