Bonner County Daily Bee
ICL hosting lake program
The Kinnikinnick Native Plant Society program, “North Idaho Lakes Conservation Program” will be held Saturday. Presented by Brad Smith and Jennifer Ekstrom, from the Idaho Conservation League, the program will begin at 10 a.m. The program will be presented to both in-person and Zoom audiences. In-person attendance will...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Letter to the Editor: Second Amendment?
A question regarding the 2nd Amendment: If our country has an unarmed, or disarmed, citizenry, how is it possible to have, “… a well-regulated militia…”? It’s not! A ‘militia’ is a military force raised from the civil population to supplement a regular army in an emergency. The wisdom of the Founders.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Planning seeks to amend county code
SANDPOINT — Bonner County Planning is seeking to make changes to its zoning and recording policies. The amendments, which will be presented for discussion Sept. 21, would clarify and expedite alterations to the zoning map. Bonner County Planning Department officials said that Amendment 0007-22 would clarify and expedite alterations to the zoning map.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Letter to the editor: Preserving our way of life?
Is it just me or do others feel outraged at the selling off of Bonner County and our precious way of life?. 1-On one side of the equation, our new Planning Director buys a.6.27-acre parcel, zoned suburban, breaking it into four lots, three of which would be 1-acre lots. Lots in suburban zones are only allowed to be one acre where urban water is available and held to 2.5-acres where urban and sewer water services are not available (BC Code §12-412).
Bonner County Daily Bee
Letter to the Editor: County planning update needed
I speak to our communities, if you’re concerned about land uses, seemingly fast-tracked approvals for unpublished minor land divisions that mimic subdivisions, and a zoning code that does not reflect the comprehensive plan. Then the time to speak up is now. It is time that the County Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code be fully revised, be responsible and reflect the will of the people and future generations.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Museum sets birthday celebration
In 1972, a small group of local history buffs, led by K.T. Littlefield, applied for incorporation of a new nonprofit: the Bonner County Historical Society. Over the next six years, they raised over $50,000 to build the Bonner County History Museum in Lakeview Park. Their energy and enthusiasm for local history brought to life an organization that has supported this community for decades, providing robust education programming, exhibits, and research resources to local and visitors.
KHQ Right Now
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
Bonner County Daily Bee
LPOSD hosting community forums
SANDPOINT — The Lake Pend Oreille School District is hosting community input forums in the coming week. The forums, which will be held at various schools in the district, will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Forums will be held Monday, Sept. 19, at Sandpoint Middle School; Tuesday, Sept. 20,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners deny assessor’s request for lawyer
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners rejected a request on Tuesday from embattled Assessor Béla Kovacs to approve funding for outside legal services. The request came almost two weeks after commissioners slashed Kovacs’ salary in half, from about $90,000 per year to $45,000, citing a failure to perform the duties of his office.
Bonner County Daily Bee
County's only directive is that of greed
Well, Bonner County commissioners, and the rest of you stacked deck yahoos with the Planning and Zoning Department, I see you’re at it again. If someone says something that doesn’t agree with your “master plan,” get rid of them. Freedom of Speech, not here, and not now. So you take a dissenting voice and remove that person from the Zoning Commission. And you aren’t stacking the deck?
Bonner County Daily Bee
BONNER COUNTY NEWS OF RECORD
A previous incident was followed up at 6:49 a.m. on West 3rd Avenue in Kootenai. A traffic violation was reported at 6:55 a.m. in Sandpoint near U.S. 95 and Samuels Road. An abandoned vehicle was reported at 7:40 a.m. in Sandpoint on U.S. 2. A triggered building alarm was reported...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Panhandle fire update for Sept. 15
With the recent precipitation which moved through the panhandle, wildland fire crews received some much-needed help on the many firelines they are currently working. As of Sept. 14, Idaho Panhandle National Forests Fire Public Affairs officer Kary Maddox explained that there are four major incidents that crews are still working to contain and control.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Second grizzly euthanized after repeated livestock attacks
NAPLES — A large adult male grizzly bear was euthanized Monday after repeated livestock attacks. It is the second grizzly bear to be euthanized in Boundary County in 2022. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services made the decision to euthanize the grizzly near the town of Naples.
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra
Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra, formerly of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home in The Royal Plaza in Lewiston, Idaho. Annie was born Aug. 25, 1931, to Alice M. Williams and Lawrence Leach in Radersburg, Mont. Annie lived an amazing 91 years, never knowing a...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council imposes moratorium on building permits for residential structures in select neighborhoods
Spokane City Council voted 5-2 during their September 12, 2022, legislative session to impose an immediate moratorium on building permits for residential structures in the Latah/Hangman and Grandview/Thorpe neighborhoods for a period of six months. The purpose of the moratorium is to allow the City adequate time to update the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Land trust nets grant
SANDPOINT — Kaniksu Land Trust has received a $3,500 Rural Community Grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services. Kaniksu Land Trust is powered through impactful partnerships, with the RCG grant serving as a great example. "Along with this award, Northwest Farm Credit Services also spent time with us this summer...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Elijah Lee Harkins
Elijah Lee Harkins, beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, has immigrated to his heavenly homeland, going “further up and further in.”. Elijah was born to Todd and Julie Harkins on May 31, 2006 in Weston, Wis. During his birth, he had a brain injury, an event which resulted in cerebral palsy and elevated an “ordinary” life to one marked by great difficulty and challenge.
KHQ Right Now
Two arrested in hours-long standoff with SWAT in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies said two people were arrested following a domestic violence order violation dispute that led to a SWAT standoff on Tuesday. Deputies said someone called around 9:30 to report that a man was violating a domestic violence order of protection. Deputies later identified...
