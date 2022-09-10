Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Panhandle fire update for Sept. 15
With the recent precipitation which moved through the panhandle, wildland fire crews received some much-needed help on the many firelines they are currently working. As of Sept. 14, Idaho Panhandle National Forests Fire Public Affairs officer Kary Maddox explained that there are four major incidents that crews are still working to contain and control.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Crews make gains on fire objectives
BONNERS FERRY — Fire crews are making great strides on incident objections aimed at helping bring the Kootenai River Complex under control, U.S. Forest Service officials said Tuesday. With 346 fire personnel fighting the fire, completion rate on those objectives have increased to 79%, officials said. "The completion percentage...
bonnersferryherald.com
Kootenai River Complex fire update Sept. 14
BOUNDARY COUNTY — Air quality has been poor in Bonners Ferry the past few days due to smoke from the Kootenai River Complex fires and large fires in the western United States. The Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 4 is in command of the fire prevention efforts....
bonnersferryherald.com
Regular traffic stop near BCMS
BONNERS FERRY — On Sept. 13 at 4:06 p.m. the Boundary County School District announced on social media that two adults were apprehended outside the school and that all kids were safe. Bonners Ferry Police Department Chief Brian Zimmerman told the Bonners Ferry Herald the two individuals who were...
Shoshone News Press
As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished
Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
bonnersferryherald.com
Fire Update for Saturday Sept. 10
BOUNDARY COUNTY —- The Incident Management Team reported that on Friday Sept. 9 the Russell Mountain Fire slowly backed down the slopes west of the Westside Road, this generated quite a bit of smoke. Officials said, light white smoke is an indicator of a low intensity ground fire burning...
Bonner County Daily Bee
ICL hosting lake program
The Kinnikinnick Native Plant Society program, “North Idaho Lakes Conservation Program” will be held Saturday. Presented by Brad Smith and Jennifer Ekstrom, from the Idaho Conservation League, the program will begin at 10 a.m. The program will be presented to both in-person and Zoom audiences. In-person attendance will...
Bonner County Daily Bee
BONNER COUNTY NEWS OF RECORD
A previous incident was followed up at 6:49 a.m. on West 3rd Avenue in Kootenai. A traffic violation was reported at 6:55 a.m. in Sandpoint near U.S. 95 and Samuels Road. An abandoned vehicle was reported at 7:40 a.m. in Sandpoint on U.S. 2. A triggered building alarm was reported...
KHQ Right Now
Traffic to shift on US-95 work zone at Granite Hill
ATHOL, Idaho - Drivers will be directed onto the newly paved lanes of US-95 at the work zone at Granite Hill starting Sept. 13, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). “We are very close to being done,” ITD Project Manager Steven Bakker said. “We plan to stop impacting traffic...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Second grizzly euthanized after repeated livestock attacks
NAPLES — A large adult male grizzly bear was euthanized Monday after repeated livestock attacks. It is the second grizzly bear to be euthanized in Boundary County in 2022. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services made the decision to euthanize the grizzly near the town of Naples.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Letter to the editor: Preserving our way of life?
Is it just me or do others feel outraged at the selling off of Bonner County and our precious way of life?. 1-On one side of the equation, our new Planning Director buys a.6.27-acre parcel, zoned suburban, breaking it into four lots, three of which would be 1-acre lots. Lots in suburban zones are only allowed to be one acre where urban water is available and held to 2.5-acres where urban and sewer water services are not available (BC Code §12-412).
Wildlife officers euthanize grizzly in Boundary County
BOUNDARY CO., Idaho – Idaho Fish and Game officers euthanized a male grizzly bear following a series of livestock attacks in Boundary County. This is the second grizzly bear that has had to be euthanized in the area in recent months. IDFG received a report on September 8 of a missing sheep near Naples. Officers found grizzly tracks near the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Insight Restoration offers full range of services
Do you know what you would do if damage occurred on your property?. Whether it be water, fire, storm damage or mold, the answer is to call Insight Restoration. Need your roof or windows boarded up? Call Insight Restoration. Need to clean out a hoarder’s house? Call Insight Restoration. The number is 208-946-9648 and they’re on-call 24-hours a day.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Letter to the Editor: County planning update needed
I speak to our communities, if you’re concerned about land uses, seemingly fast-tracked approvals for unpublished minor land divisions that mimic subdivisions, and a zoning code that does not reflect the comprehensive plan. Then the time to speak up is now. It is time that the County Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code be fully revised, be responsible and reflect the will of the people and future generations.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Who will be crowned King of the Kongcrete?
SANDPOINT — Drop in and catch some air at the annual King of the Kongcrete skate competition and fundraiser. This Saturday from 9 a.m. until the late afternoon, the Bonner County Skate Park Association will host the competition at Travers Parks. The event will give skaters from all around Bonner County a chance to share in their passion, raise funds for their community and give Sandpoint a chance to gain some insight to the local skate community, said Rory Whitney, BCSPA principal officer and owner of 7B Boardshop.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra
Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra, formerly of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home in The Royal Plaza in Lewiston, Idaho. Annie was born Aug. 25, 1931, to Alice M. Williams and Lawrence Leach in Radersburg, Mont. Annie lived an amazing 91 years, never knowing a...
Bonner County Daily Bee
James H. 'Butch' Low Jr., 69
James H. "Butch" Low Jr., 69, of Priest River, Idaho, passed away Sept. 4, 2022. He died peacefully at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Hayden, Idaho. Butch was born on the military base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C., in 1952. He then moved with his family to Priest River shortly after. He married his wife, Cindy Troudt, on April 8, 1972, and they had their first son, Scott, on Sept. 12, 1972. They had their second son, Travis, on Aug. 15, 1982.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Planning seeks to amend county code
SANDPOINT — Bonner County Planning is seeking to make changes to its zoning and recording policies. The amendments, which will be presented for discussion Sept. 21, would clarify and expedite alterations to the zoning map. Bonner County Planning Department officials said that Amendment 0007-22 would clarify and expedite alterations to the zoning map.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Janet Lee Brignetti, 71
Janet Lee Brignetti, 71, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at her home in Sagle, Idaho. Family services will be held at a later date. Janet was born on Friday, Nov. 24, 1950 and had worked in the health care field. Family and friends are invited to sign Janet’s...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Steven 'Mac' McCrery
Steven “Mac” McCrery passed away on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at his beloved Lake Pend Oreille home. Mac was born to Edna and Bill McCrery in Lewiston, Idaho, on July 22, 1950. He was an accomplished goldsmith, artist, game inventor, storyteller and an all-around great, great guy. He was very proud to have earned his Order of the Arrow as an Eagle Scout. Mac could go anywhere and make a new friend and talk to anyone about anything. He had a joyous spirit and he always said he was born with the Happy Gene. He saw beauty everywhere and loved his life.
