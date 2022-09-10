Read full article on original website
Panhandle fire update for Sept. 15
Panhandle fire update for Sept. 15
With the recent precipitation which moved through the panhandle, wildland fire crews received some much-needed help on the many firelines they are currently working. As of Sept. 14, Idaho Panhandle National Forests Fire Public Affairs officer Kary Maddox explained that there are four major incidents that crews are still working to contain and control.
ICL hosting lake program
ICL hosting lake program
The Kinnikinnick Native Plant Society program, “North Idaho Lakes Conservation Program” will be held Saturday. Presented by Brad Smith and Jennifer Ekstrom, from the Idaho Conservation League, the program will begin at 10 a.m. The program will be presented to both in-person and Zoom audiences. In-person attendance will...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Who will be crowned King of the Kongcrete?
SANDPOINT — Drop in and catch some air at the annual King of the Kongcrete skate competition and fundraiser. This Saturday from 9 a.m. until the late afternoon, the Bonner County Skate Park Association will host the competition at Travers Parks. The event will give skaters from all around Bonner County a chance to share in their passion, raise funds for their community and give Sandpoint a chance to gain some insight to the local skate community, said Rory Whitney, BCSPA principal officer and owner of 7B Boardshop.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Crews make gains on fire objectives
BONNERS FERRY — Fire crews are making great strides on incident objections aimed at helping bring the Kootenai River Complex under control, U.S. Forest Service officials said Tuesday. With 346 fire personnel fighting the fire, completion rate on those objectives have increased to 79%, officials said. "The completion percentage...
Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra
Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra
Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra, formerly of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home in The Royal Plaza in Lewiston, Idaho. Annie was born Aug. 25, 1931, to Alice M. Williams and Lawrence Leach in Radersburg, Mont. Annie lived an amazing 91 years, never knowing a...
KHQ Right Now
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Second grizzly euthanized after repeated livestock attacks
NAPLES — A large adult male grizzly bear was euthanized Monday after repeated livestock attacks. It is the second grizzly bear to be euthanized in Boundary County in 2022. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services made the decision to euthanize the grizzly near the town of Naples.
'We're surrounded by fires'
'We're surrounded by fires'
Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Sept. 13, 2022
One of the longest football win strings by one Idaho high school over another came to an end Friday when Bonners Ferry beat Sandpoint for the first time since 1945. The Badgers, meeting their arch rivals for the first time on their new home field, won 13-7. In 1945 and for years prior, the schools met twice each year. Sandpoint won the first game that fateful year when football was being revived after a three-year layoff due to WWII. That score was 7-6, but Bonners rebounded for a 7-0 victory later. It has been all Sandpoint since, except in 1955, when the clubs had a scoreless tie.
BONNER COUNTY NEWS OF RECORD
BONNER COUNTY NEWS OF RECORD
A previous incident was followed up at 6:49 a.m. on West 3rd Avenue in Kootenai. A traffic violation was reported at 6:55 a.m. in Sandpoint near U.S. 95 and Samuels Road. An abandoned vehicle was reported at 7:40 a.m. in Sandpoint on U.S. 2. A triggered building alarm was reported...
FOX 28 Spokane
Rathdrum man wins Bassmaster Angler of the Year
RATHDRUM, Idaho – A Rathdrum fisherman recently came home as the Bassmaster Angler of the Year. It’s a pro tournament that started back in 2006. Brandon Palaniuk has been fishing ever since he could remember. “There’s even photo evidence of me holding a rod and reel when I...
James H. 'Butch' Low Jr., 69
James H. 'Butch' Low Jr., 69
James H. "Butch" Low Jr., 69, of Priest River, Idaho, passed away Sept. 4, 2022. He died peacefully at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Hayden, Idaho. Butch was born on the military base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C., in 1952. He then moved with his family to Priest River shortly after. He married his wife, Cindy Troudt, on April 8, 1972, and they had their first son, Scott, on Sept. 12, 1972. They had their second son, Travis, on Aug. 15, 1982.
Bonner County Daily Bee
State of the Scotchmans promises wilderness fun
It’s been another busy year in the work to save the area's wild backyard, and as always, Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness is excited to update the public on their progress. Enter the State of the Scotchmans. A celebration of another year of wilderness work, the event features fun,...
City hosting dog park meeting
City hosting dog park meeting
SANDPOINT — The city will hold its first meeting Monday to discuss Sandpoint’s first public dog park project. The meeting will be held at the picnic shelter at War Memorial Field near the docks and restroom. The meeting is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. City Administrator Jennifer...
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Elijah Lee Harkins
Elijah Lee Harkins
Elijah Lee Harkins, beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, has immigrated to his heavenly homeland, going “further up and further in.”. Elijah was born to Todd and Julie Harkins on May 31, 2006 in Weston, Wis. During his birth, he had a brain injury, an event which resulted in cerebral palsy and elevated an “ordinary” life to one marked by great difficulty and challenge.
dpgazette.com
Delayed – Loon Lake Roundabout
Paving remains on schedule for the 12 miles on Highway 395 in Stevens County between Loon Lake and Hafer Road for completion in October, the start date for roundabout construction will be delayed. An anticipated start date for the State Route 292 and Garden Spot Road detours will be Monday, September 19th. Roundabout construction and detours will still last about two weeks once construction begins.
Janet Lee Brignetti, 71
Janet Lee Brignetti, 71
Janet Lee Brignetti, 71, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at her home in Sagle, Idaho. Family services will be held at a later date. Janet was born on Friday, Nov. 24, 1950 and had worked in the health care field. Family and friends are invited to sign Janet’s...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Letter to the editor: Preserving our way of life?
Is it just me or do others feel outraged at the selling off of Bonner County and our precious way of life?. 1-On one side of the equation, our new Planning Director buys a.6.27-acre parcel, zoned suburban, breaking it into four lots, three of which would be 1-acre lots. Lots in suburban zones are only allowed to be one acre where urban water is available and held to 2.5-acres where urban and sewer water services are not available (BC Code §12-412).
BCHS sets annual meeting
BCHS sets annual meeting
SANDPOINT — The Bonner County Historical Society is hosting its annual membership meeting on Friday. The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Bonner County History Museum, 611 S. Ella Ave. The annual meeting will be followed by BCHS's 50th birthday party. The...
