Britney Spears Announces She's Quitting Music Amid Elton John Collab Success

Britney Spears informed her fans in an Instagram post that she will "probably never perform again." This announcement may be unsurprising, given all the star has been dealing with ever since her conservatorship has ended, but it is still quite ironic, given how she and Elton John just dropped their collaboration and it has been placing her back on the charts.
Jennifer Hudson Welcomes Talk Show Debut: 'I'm Ready To Talk'

Multi-hyphenated artist Jennifer Hudson is adding a new job description to her lengthy resume-talk show host. It seems like 2022 is a big year for Hudson, as she just received her EGOT status a few months ago, and now she just achieved one of her life-long goals of hosting her own show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Demi Lovato Quits: Singer Says 'Holy Fvck' Tour Will Be Her Last: But Why?

After a successful rollout of her latest album, Demi Lovato announced that she might be retiring from touring and that the "Holy Fvck" Tour would be her last one. In the past few weeks, Demi Lovato had also been opening up to the media about her struggles in the past, particularly her sufferings as a young artist in the entertainment industry, her mental health, and even the abuses she has withered.
Cardi B Tired Of Nicki Minaj's Antics? 'Same Formula, Different Year'

While Nicki Minaj is busy promoting "Super Freak," she made the time to throw shade at some of her fellow female rappers like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Latto. "It's giving coke" reportedly started trending alongside Minaj's name on Twitter after she tweeted something particularly shady. A now-deleted tweet...
Timbaland Thinks FN Meka Was Executed Properly Until THIS Ruined His Career

FN Meka's name is still making rounds online a few weeks after he was dropped by his record label due to several issues. Today, rap icon Timbaland, whose specialty also includes producing Artificial Intelligence-powered music, speaks out and revealed what went wrong with the virtual rapper. In an interview with...
Lil Tjay, 50 Cent to Collab Soon? Rapper Hints at 'Many Men' Remake

Over the weekend, Lil Tjay and 50 Cent were reportedly together, which instantly sparked some collaboration rumors following the former's cryptic Tweet. Lil Tjay tweeted a picture of them smiling for the camera with the caption "Many Men?" including some thinking emojis and tagged 50 Cent. If that was not...
