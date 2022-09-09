The owner of Hotel Escalante in downtown Naples is bringing some of her exceptional hospitality experience to Bayshore Drive. Mary Brandt plans to launch The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant, to replace Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which closed at the end of this past season after operating for more than three years at 3929 Bayshore Drive, a location that previously was a succession of taverns such as The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn and The Ship’s Inn Tavern. The restaurant’s fenced yard, which partially sported a putting green during Sicilia’s run, will add more outdoor seating to that northeast corner of Bayshore and Lunar Street in East Naples.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO