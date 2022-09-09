Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
New North Naples high school named after former Collier County sheriff
The Collier County school board has chosen a name for the new North Naples high school. The new school, which is set to open in August 2023, will be Aubrey Rogers High School. Aubrey Rogers is a former Collier County sheriff. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers established the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Youth Relations program in 1977.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Devoted Restoration expanding after 1.5-acre purchase in Fort Myers
Devoted Restoration and Devoted Properties purchased 1.5 acres of land, 5,500 square feet of offices and a warehouse building at 8720 Alico Road in Fort Myers for $1.8 million. The property will be utilized to expand Devoted Restoration, which handles water damage, fire cleanup and mold remediation in Southwest Florida.
gulfshorebusiness.com
More housing options coming to Cape Coral after $1.95 million sale
Evergreen Pine Island Co. purchased 9.3 acres at 2560 and 2500 Pine Island Road and 1570 Orchid Road in Cape Coral from Laurel Center Management for $1.95 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. Evergreen Pine Island plans to develop multifamily housing/luxury apartments with the land.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Aqua plans second location at former Perkins restaurant in Bonita Springs
A second location for the Naples-based Aqua restaurant and lounge is planned for the former space of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since May 2020. The Perkins chain permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for nearly 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County school board to vote on name for new high school
A new Collier County high school is close to having a name after the school board allowed the community to provide suggestions. The school board is expected to pick a name for the school during its meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Board members will cast votes on the suggested names...
A deeper look at what caused the boil notice in Cape Coral
On Tuesday, families we talked with were still concerned, asking us how harmful bacteria could spread downstream to other areas.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Code Enforcement makes family get rid of haunted house
A family is upset after Charlotte County forced them to get rid of the haunted house for kids at their home. The haunted house is something the family does for the community for free. And now, after four years of doing it, the county said it’s a violation. Charlotte...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders
A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Med restaurant coming this month to Bayshore Drive in East Naples
The owner of Hotel Escalante in downtown Naples is bringing some of her exceptional hospitality experience to Bayshore Drive. Mary Brandt plans to launch The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant, to replace Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which closed at the end of this past season after operating for more than three years at 3929 Bayshore Drive, a location that previously was a succession of taverns such as The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn and The Ship’s Inn Tavern. The restaurant’s fenced yard, which partially sported a putting green during Sicilia’s run, will add more outdoor seating to that northeast corner of Bayshore and Lunar Street in East Naples.
Hot Crocs: Welding sparks roof fire at Miromar Outlets
Fire officials say welding crews were able to put out the flames with a handheld fire extinguisher, but they monitored for embers.
santivachronicle.com
Two Just Sold Properties This Week on Sanibel, Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 09/02/2022-09/09/2022. 1501 Middle Gulf Drive G306Sanibel $845,000$845,000.
Spirit eliminates seasonal flights to Fort Myers from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spirit Airlines has eliminated its season flights to Fort Myers, Fla., from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.The Tribune-Review reports that Executive Director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority Gabe Monzo said Spirit has removed the route that has taken passengers on three flights a week between November and May.The airline will continue its daily flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. In November, it will resume daily flights to Tampa.
thetouristchecklist.com
27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Englewood (FL)
Englewood is a beautiful city located in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, Florida, United States. Englewood had a population of 19,332 after the 2020 census. The city is famous for its gorgeous and well-maintained beaches with soft sand and crystal clear waters. The beaches are not usually crowded, making them perfect...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Best Ice Cream opens in downtown Fort Myers
Ali Perez has overcome obstacles. As of late, she has experienced good fortune, too. In 1963 at the age of six months old, she was on a boat that helped her family flee from communist-overrun Cuba to Florida. Almost 60 years later, she is opening her latest business. Best Ice...
WINKNEWS.com
Rockin on the River concerts in downtown Fort Myers begin Tuesday
The Rockin’ on the River free concerts by the water in downtown Fort Myers begin on Tuesday at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center. The classic alternative group The Fixx starts off the series of concerts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Then in Oct. Pablo Cruise and in Nov. country music star Lorrie Morgan will be performing.
WINKNEWS.com
Ashes from ground zero find a final resting place in Southwest Florida
A portion of American history scooped up from ground zero 21 years ago now has a home in Southwest Florida. 21 years after the most tragic day in modern American history, Friar Robert Tabbert of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in south Fort Myers will lead his parishioners to a place of peace known as the Memorial Garden.
WINKNEWS.com
Sunken boat owner served a notice to appear in court
The sunken boat owner in the Bimini Basin received a notice to appear in court. The owner identified by Florida Fish and Wildlife as William Debruine is under investigation. The boat originally sunk on September 1, and bystanders were out at the basin trying to get the boat out of the water.
estero-fl.gov
ReadingPals volunteers needed for 2022-2023 school year
ReadingPals offers volunteers an opportunity to build meaningful relationships with young children, while helping them improve their social-emotional development and early literacy skills. The program provides mentors to positively influence students’ understanding of the fundamental building blocks of reading. Children who are read to are more likely to become...
WINKNEWS.com
Rockin’ on the River concert showcasing what direction Fort Myers is trending
The free Rockin’ on the River concert in downtown Fort Myers series kicks off Tuesday night at the new Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. The energy permeated throughout the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater on Tuesday night. Southwest Floridians, both young and old, came out in full force to celebrate the amphitheater’s inaugural concert featuring alternative rock band The Fixx.
Southwest Florida anglers gathering on gulf waters to 'Fish Like MADD'
A local area fishing tournament taking place on Lee County waters is helping a non profit protect families from drunk driving.
