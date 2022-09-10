ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama supports Tiafoe in US Open semifinals

By Via AP news wire
 5 days ago

Michelle Obama waved her arms in the air and yelled, “Let's go, Foe!”

Down on the U.S. Open court below, Frances Tiafoe was pleased to see he had a new fan.

Obama had a seat in the front row behind the baseline to watch the American play Friday night in the semifinals in Arthur Ashe Stadium , giving him a thumbs-up and a shout-out when she was shown on the video screens.

“She sees me and she’s actually excited to see me,” Tiafoe said.

And to think, he feared he'd made a bad first impression on the former first lady.

Not long after he spotted Obama, even before she was shown to fans, Tiafoe remembered hitting a particularly bad shot.

“I think I shanked a return,” he said, recalling that he thought “she thinks I’m a bum. Can’t make a return.”

Actually, Tiafoe gave her a good show, taking No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz to a fifth set before falling 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

That ended the deepest run by an American man in the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick reached the 1996 final, and left Tiafoe one win shy of becoming the first Black man from the U.S. in a major final since MaliVai Washington was the runner-up at Wimbledon in 1996.

After the match, he got to speak with Obama and they walked out through the tunnel from the court together. He said goodbye before meeting up with his supporters that again included Washington Wizards star John Wall.

“Obviously there was a lot of who’s whos in there tonight,” Tiafoe said. "Obviously we all know what she means. Crazy getting to meet her after.

“Unbelievable, unbelievable night.”

The Independent

Roger Federer to retire from tennis after Laver Cup event in London

Roger Federer, the 20-time grand slam champion and one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 41.The eight-time Wimbledon winner will play his final event at the Laver Cup in London next weekend after an iconic 24-year career that saw the Swiss not only dominate tennis but do so with a style and grace that transcended the sport.His rivalries with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be remembered as perhaps the greatest era of men’s tennis and Federer will hold a special place in the history of...
TENNIS
TVLine

Roger Federer Retiring From Tennis: 'It Is Time to End My Competitive Career'

Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, is retiring from the sport. “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer acknowledged in a statement Thursday. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is...
TENNIS
