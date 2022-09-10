ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Devastating wildfires and false autumn put UK wildlife in ‘uncharted territory’

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRSc4_0hpjWmL800

A “false autumn” due to the heatwave and prolonged drought that is causing trees to lose their leaves, nuts to fall and berries to ripen early could leave animals with less to feed on heading into winter.

Wildlife experts have said the extreme weather recorded this summer will significantly increase pressure on vulnerable species and has already had a devastating impact on some ecosystems, particularly where freshwater habitats have dried up.

The effects of the extreme weather, made 10 times more likely by the human-driven climate crisis , are being felt up the food chain, with a huge array of species now at risk.

The RSPB ’s Becca Smith told The Independent that, although it “might take a few months or years to really understand the impact” of the drought, the false autumn was “a really visible way that people can see what’s happening”.

She said: “It’s a stress response from plants – the heat means they lose their leaves and the acorns fall, and blackberries are ripening early.

“Nuts and berries in trees and hedges are foods for birds in the autumn traditionally, but they’re available now, so birds are flocking to them, which means later in the autumn and winter there will potentially be a scarcity of food.”

Have you seen severe impacts on wildlife due to drought in the UK? If so email: harry.cockburn@independent.co.uk

The full extent of the impact of the record heat and drought on Britain’s wildlife is difficult to determine yet, but experts have said the scale of this year’s extreme weather means we are now “in uncharted territory”.

Already the toll is evident in some areas.

The Wildlife Trusts director for climate action, Kathryn Brown, told The Independent that what the 46 local trusts across the country had seen so far was “incredibly concerning”.

She said: “Most of the really serious impacts we’re seeing are on freshwater. Ponds have completely dried out in places all over the country, as far north as Northumberland.

“Of course, all the invertebrate life in those ponds – unless it can leave – dies. And all of the wildlife that can’t fly off or crawl away will have died.

“Freshwater beetles, fish such as brown trout, frogs and dragonflies have been really suffering – as well as all the freshwater wildlife, all the animals that feed on them too. We’ve seen that birds such as house martins and swifts, which feed on flying insects, have been badly affected.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vfqpm_0hpjWmL800

Ms Brown added that there had been a “big influx” of hedgehogs being brought to rescue centres, with numbers “into the hundreds”, because they had been unable to access water and soil-dwelling invertebrates through the rock-hard ground.

Speaking about the impacts on trees, Ms Brown pointed out that species including birch had been dropping their leaves due to stress caused by the lack of water. That had caused some of the trees to grow their leaves back, resulting in “a false spring happening”.

“The timing is completely chaotic,” she said. “It’s going to have ramifications for wildlife finding food – but are those trees going to be able to survive the winter and be able to rest themselves for next spring?

“It’s incredibly concerning because we just don’t know what the impacts are going to be. We’re really in uncharted territory.”

The drought has highlighted how humans utilise natural resources and how vulnerable we are when water supplies we take for granted run dry.

Beyond hosepipe bans, the drought has worsened water quality in the UK’s contaminated water courses, resulting in record fish deaths . Farmers are reporting significant crop losses , while environment experts are simultaneously warning that agricultural demands are placing strain on water availability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wypG_0hpjWmL800

Paul De Ornellas, the WWF’s chief adviser on wildlife, told The Independent the conditions being experienced across the country “are having a serious impact on wildlife, placing many species under considerable stress”.

He said: “With many of our rivers and streams running low or dry, existing pressures from abstraction and pollution are being magnified, and wildlife such as fish, invertebrates and amphibians are being lost.

“Pollinators such as bumblebees, already under threat from habitat loss driven by the intensification of agriculture, are also struggling to adapt to warmer temperatures.”

The late summer temperatures could also cause some species of birds to push for a second brood of chicks, but a lack of food heading into winter could have deadly consequences, the RSPB’s Ms Smith said.

She said people had phoned the RSPB over the summer reporting that house martin nests, made of mud, had dried up so much during the heatwave they had fallen down. The species is already red-listed (meaning it is a threatened species), so the weather “is compounding an already existing issue because they’re already in decline”.

Wildfire had caused “particularly devastating” habitat loss, especially affecting the willow tit, the UK’s most threatened resident bird, Ms Smith said.

“They are quite picky about their habitat, so they need specialist restoration of that – they’ve lost more than half of what habitat they still had in the 1970s.”

One wildfire this summer destroyed 16 hectares of restored habitat in West Yorkshire, which “has pushed us back about 30 years in terms of restoration work” for this species.

“It’s devastating,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRxV2_0hpjWmL800

One reason why the UK’s wildlife is so vulnerable to extreme weather is the magnitude of the long-term losses inflicted on the environment in almost every part of the country.

Plenty of other countries have experienced more severe heatwaves than the UK in recent years, but a relentless campaign of human maltreatment of the environment in Britain means wildlife has already been in crisis here for centuries. The record temperatures are merely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the pressures the natural world is under.

Birds, insects, mammals, aquatic life, plants, fungi and all the profound and convoluted relationships they weave between one another have been pushed out, carved up and abandoned to the fringes of our island.

Agricultural sprawl has turned heathlands, forests and wetlands into practically lifeless monocultures.

The contamination of industry and farming has poisoned the air, our watercourses and ecosystems. Once-forested uplands in areas such as the Scottish Highlands, central and northern Wales and national parks such as the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales, Dartmoor and the Peak District are now almost entirely devoid of trees – barring forestry plantations – and remain heavily overgrazed, largely by sheep and deer.

In recent centuries, high levels of hunting wiped out our larger animals and, even today, staggeringly large numbers of species are routinely persecuted as “pests”.

Relatively recently, red squirrels, wildcats, beavers, wolves and bears would have inhabited significant wildernesses, including large forested areas.

But the move towards industrialisation and landscape-dominating farms – while bringing numerous benefits to humans – has come at a high price for almost all other species.

In the early 21st century, as the impacts of the climate crisis are felt globally, the natural world in Britain is in a deeply bleak position, with the country recognised as one of the most nature -depleted corners of the entire planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBjQr_0hpjWmL800

An analysis by experts at the Natural History Museum in 2020 concluded that “the UK has led the world in destroying the natural environment”, with human impacts – particularly from farming and transport – reducing wildlife “to a point hardly seen elsewhere”.

This was the point we were at before the UK’s “unprecedented” heatwave this summer, which saw temperatures top 40C for the first time, and which has been followed by the long, brutal period of drought, which is still under way and could last into next year, the Environment Agency has warned .

Things are not getting better. This week, the WWF warned that “the way we produce food is the number-one cause of biodiversity loss”.

Meanwhile, with little concerted action under way to rein in fossil fuels in Britain – and plans under Liz Truss’s administration to embark on new fracking and North Sea gas and oil projects – the climate crisis means the already precarious future for wildlife in this country is likely to become graver still.

“Even marine species are impacted,” the WWF’s Mr De Ornellas said, “with warming seas compounding the effects of overfishing to threaten the food supply for many of our seabirds, including puffins.

“All over the world, climate change is making extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, wildfires, floods and droughts, both more frequent and more intense. Nature is crying out for help, yet it can also be our biggest ally in the fight against climate change. We can bring our world back to life, but only if we act quickly to protect and restore nature, slash emissions and boost investment in renewable energy.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Average UK house price sees biggest annual rise in 19 years

The average UK house price leapt by 15.5 per cent annually in July, marking the biggest increase in 19 years, according to official figures.The percentage increase was around double the rate recorded in June, when the typical property value increased by 7.8 per cent annually.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the inflation rate was the highest recorded since May 2003.The jump in annual inflation was mainly because of “a base effect” from the falls in prices seen this time last year, as a result of changes in the stamp duty holiday, the report said.Average UK house prices increased by...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Earth barrelling towards ‘uncharted territory of destruction,’ new climate report warns

The impact of climate change on the Earth is heading into “uncharted territory of destruction,” UN chief António Guterres warned following the release of a multi-agency report coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).The report, titled United in Science, warns that greenhouse gas concentrations across the globe continue to rise to record highs, and that fossil fuel use-driven emissions are above pre-pandemic levels after a temporary drop due to lockdowns.“This year’s United in Science report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territory of destruction. Yet each year we double-down on this fossil fuel addiction, even as the symptoms get...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Scarcity#Autumn#Fish
The Independent

Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof

A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Rich countries set to fail in providing $100bn climate finance in 2022 again, report says

Rich countries such as the US and UK will fall short of their pledged climate finance commitment to poor countries for this year, according to new research.The countries have continued to fail on their annual $100bn commitments that was pledged to poor countries to deal with worsening impacts of the climate crisis.Analysis by the Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance published on Relief Web earlier this week showed “stark discrepancies between climate finance pledges by higher-income countries and what is being delivered”.The countries had promised annual financial assistance to poor countries in 2009’s Cop15 summit in Copenhagen to mitigate or reduce...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace as Harry and Meghan join royals to receive coffin

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has completed its final journey to Buckingham Palace, where it was received by King Charles III, and a sea of mourners outside the gates. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly travelled from Windsor Castle to join other royals at the late Queen’s long-standing residence in Westminster, as the hearse carrying her coffin drove from RAF Northolt along streets lined with well-wishers.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

How to watch the Queen’s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

A ceremonial procession will transfer the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall today (Wednesday 14 September), where the lying in state will begin.Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. She was aged 96.In the days since her death, her coffin has travelled from Balmoral in Aberdeenshire to Holyroodhouse in Edunburgh.Her Majesty’s children King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, followed her coffin in procession along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile on Monday (12 September) where it lay in rest at St Giles Cathedral until Tuesday afternoon.Her coffin was transported to...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

King Charles III and his siblings paid a poignant tribute to the Queen by staging a silent vigil around her coffin after she was praised by politicians in Westminster and Edinburgh.With their heads bowed Charles, the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York stood guard around the late Queen’s coffin, at rest in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.Earlier, the Queen’s children had followed the hearse carrying their mother to the cathedral, walking in unison as thousands watched from the city’s Royal Mile.A hush descended on the famous thoroughfare as the procession travelled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to...
U.K.
The Independent

BBC to livestream Queen lying in state

The BBC is launching a dedicated livestream of the Queen lying in state.The service will be available globally on the BBC News website for those who want to pay their respects but are unable to travel to London or are physically unable to queue.It will also be available in the UK on the iPlayer, BBC Parliament and the red button.The livestream will be available from 5pm on Wednesday, when the doors of Westminster Hall are expected to open to the public.The broadcaster said: “For those who are unable to attend, the dedicated livestream will be an option to enable people...
WORLD
The Independent

France’s airlines to axe 50% of flights amid planned air traffic control strike

Airlines in France have been told to halve their number of scheduled flights ahead of a one-day strike by air traffic controllers.Civil aviation authority DGAC has advised airlines to whittle down their timetables for Friday (16 September), when industrial action is expected to result in many grounded planes across the country.Air France will axe about 55 per cent of its short and medium-haul flights, it said.The state-owned airline will also cancel about 10 per cent of its long-haul flights, it added.Trade union SNCTA said the country’s air traffic controllers are planning to strike nationwide in demand for higher wages –...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon reveals ‘tense’ moment with Queen’s corgis

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has revealed a “tense” moment she witnessed with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis. Speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Monday (12 September) in front of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, Sturgeon recalled a time she and her husband Peter visited the Queen at Balmoral.
U.K.
The Independent

EU moves to ban products made with forced labor

The European Union unveiled plans Wednesday to ban products made with forced labor, in an effort to crack down on a modern-day form of slavery that a U.N. agency estimated affects more than 27 million people worldwide.The European Commission, which proposes EU laws, said the policy would remove from the 27-nation bloc’s markets all products made with forced labor. It would also stop them from being made in the world’s biggest trading bloc or shipped through it.The move does not target specific companies, industries or countries.“Our aim is to eliminate all products made with forced labor from the EU...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

France, India say they share concerns over China's rise

The French foreign minister said Wednesday that the war in Ukraine will not overshadow France’s commitments to the Indo-Pacific region, where India and its allies view China’s rising influence with suspicion. Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the security situation in the region and the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including concerns about food security and rising inflation, officials said. Colonna said the two countries share the same concern about China's role, especially along the disputed India-China border. “We spoke a lot about the general situation in the Indo-Pacific and the many challenges...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Center Parcs U-turns on decision to kick out holidaymakers on Monday

Center Parcs has confused guests by saying that they must “remain in their lodges” during Monday, the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.On Tuesday evening (13 September), the UK holiday parks group announced a reversal of its previous decision to turf holidaymakers out of its resorts for the duration of Monday so its staff could be “part of this historic moment”.Center Parcs had initially announced that it would close its five sites for 24 hours from 10am on Monday (19 September) as a mark of respect for the late monarch.In a statement, Center Parcs said it had made the decision...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy