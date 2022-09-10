ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Final injury report for Commanders vs. Jaguars, Week 1

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBWHE_0hpjOGQy00

The final injury report for Week 1 is in for the Washington Commanders, and it contains some bad news. Third-year safety Kam Curl is out for Sunday’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a thumb injury.

Curl, who injured his thumb in the second preseason game against the Chiefs, recently underwent surgery and is in a cast. However, Curl told the media Monday he was optimistic about playing in Week 1.

Unfortunately for Curl, he missed practice all week, and Washington is playing the long game with his injury. The Commanders aren’t going to risk anything with one of their best young players.

In Curl’s absence, Darrick Forrest and Percy Butler will each be heavily involved.

Outside of Curl, tight ends Logan Thomas and Cole Turner are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Cam Sims [concussion] should play Sunday. Tight end John Bates, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and guard Trai Turner were full participants and will play.

For the Jaguars, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi was again limited and is questionable for Week 1.

Jacksonville left tackle Cam Robinson was a new addition to Friday’s final injury report with an ankle injury. He will play Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night. While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Jacksonville, FL
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Chiefs' new offensive wrinkles could spell trouble for the Chargers

When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers face off on Thursday night to start Week 2 of the 2022 regular season, everybody will be talking about Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. And with good reason — Mahomes just demolished the Cardinals in Week 1, and the Raiders didn’t have too many answers for Herbert, either. But there are other matchups within the matchups, and things you see on tape as you go along.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Sims
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas starter questionable for Saturday’s game vs Missouri State

Two games into the Arkansas football season and injuries are already taking their toll. Preseason first-team All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon was lost for the season just one half into the first game of the year. Starting nickel Myles Slusher has missed six of the team’s eight quarters over two games. Last year’s starting cornerback LaDarrius Bishop is out for Saturday’s game against Missouri State. Offensively, the Razorbacks have been more fortunate for the most part. Except for one player. Tight end Trey Knox is questionable for Saturday’s nighttime kickoff against the Bears as he continues recovering from an ankle injury. “I think we’ve got to watch him,” coach Sam Pittman said. “I think he’ll be fine this weekend. There was another, too, that had an ankle. Same thing with (safety Latavious) Brini. I think Brini is probably a little healthier than Trey.” Knox is tied for second on the team with seven catches. He’s alone in second with 80 yards and leads the team with two touchdowns. Arkansas and Missouri State get underway Saturday at 6 p.m. from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Ankle Injury#Concussion#American Football#The Washington Commanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy